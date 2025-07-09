Five 2025 MLB Draft-Eligible Prospects Who Should Be Ranked Higher on Draft Boards

It’s draft week, finally. The 2025 MLB Draft kicks off with day one on Sunday. Ahead of it, we’ll continue to bring you great draft content in the form of prospect evaluations, player interviews, and updated rankings. In the meantime, here are some prospects I feel are flying under the radar.

For each player, I listed their consensus ranking (composite ranking across all major industry draft boards) and wrote up some of the traits, tools, and skills that give them a good chance to be successful at the next level.

Andrew Fischer – 1B, OF – Tennessee Volunteers

29th by consensus

Andrew Fischer is one of the more complete college hitting profiles in this class, having established a track record of performance and consistent improvement in both the ACC and SEC.

A transfer from Ole’ Miss to Tennessee, Fischer has a physical frame at 6’1, 200 pounds and an approach that’s consistently improved throughout his time in college ball. He takes his walks and strikes out an acceptable amount. There’s a ton of bat speed and juice in the profile; Fisher had a 113 mph max EV and an EV90 north of 106 mph in 2024.