Five 2025 MLB Draft-Eligible Prospects Who Should Be Ranked Higher on Draft Boards
These draft prospects have been flying under the radar, but they all have traits that give them a chance to succeed at the MLB level.
It’s draft week, finally. The 2025 MLB Draft kicks off with day one on Sunday. Ahead of it, we’ll continue to bring you great draft content in the form of prospect evaluations, player interviews, and updated rankings. In the meantime, here are some prospects I feel are flying under the radar.
For each player, I listed their consensus ranking (composite ranking across all major industry draft boards) and wrote up some of the traits, tools, and skills that give them a good chance to be successful at the next level.
Andrew Fischer – 1B, OF – Tennessee Volunteers
29th by consensus
Andrew Fischer is one of the more complete college hitting profiles in this class, having established a track record of performance and consistent improvement in both the ACC and SEC.
A transfer from Ole’ Miss to Tennessee, Fischer has a physical frame at 6’1, 200 pounds and an approach that’s consistently improved throughout his time in college ball. He takes his walks and strikes out an acceptable amount. There’s a ton of bat speed and juice in the profile; Fisher had a 113 mph max EV and an EV90 north of 106 mph in 2024.
Fischer has answered some questions about his hit tool so far in 2025. He’s become more selective at the plate and cut into his strikeout rate significantly. He has an above-average arm, but the speed and defense are lacking.
The 2025 offensive production ameliorates some of the less exciting supplementary tools. Fischer finished with a .341/.497/.760 line with 25 home runs, an absurd 21.6% BB%, and a 14.4% K% that he trimmed off ~5% from 2024.
Under the hood, Fischer doesn’t have a ton of holes in his swing. He rocked an average exit velocity, barrel rate, walk rate, and slugging percentage all at least in the 90th percentile in D1 baseball. His approach and his damage on contact are impressive. He’s one of the few college hitting profiles in this class I feel confident will mash at the next level.
Korbyn Dickerson – OF – Indiana Hoosiers
72nd by consensus
I’ll die on this hill: Korbyn Dickerson is under-ranked. As we sit a few days out from day one of the 2025 MLB Draft, he’s currently 72nd by consensus. He’s a name I can see being taken in the top 40.
Originally drafted by the Twins in 2022, Dickerson made it to campus at Louisville before transferring to Indiana ahead of his junior season.
There’s a decent amount going on with his swing, with some bat waggle and a solid leg kick as he gets going, but Dickerson did major damage on contact in 2025, with a max EV of 117 mph and an elite EV90 of 109.8 mph.
There’s definitely some hit tool risk. Dickerson struggled in leveraged counts in addition to quite a bit of swing and miss against offspeed stuff. Indeed, he managed just a .158 xwOBA against changeups in 2025.
He finished 2025 with a .314/.381/.632 line with 19 home runs (36 extra-base hits), a 9% walk rate, an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 123 wRC+. If he lands in an organization that can mitigate some of the issues against secondaries and refine his swing decisions in specific counts, he could be a problem.
Dickerson is a tremendous athlete with solid speed and range in center and a chance to stick there long term. These are some of the better tools in the college class.
Chase Shores – RHP – LSU Tigers
78th by consensus
Chase Shores is a right-handed pitcher out of LSU who stands out in a crowd. At 6’8 and 250 pounds, he is an imposing figure on the mound.
Shores throws from a low three-quarter slot that helps his arm-side run-heavy fastball play up even more. It averages 97 mph with a 90th percentile velocity of over 100 mph. He throws a slider with some depth that he can impart up to 3,300 rpm of spin onto, and he has a changeup with over 18 inches of horizontal break. That’s frightening stuff.
The strikes can come and go with Shores too; it was a walk rate of 10.9% on the 2025 season, and there’s some work to do on establishing greater consistency with his release points. You can see him developing into a monster with the right organization. The combination of frame, arm talent, and delivery deception makes him a fascinating project for a team strong in pitching development.
Michael Lombardi – RHP – Tulane Green Wave
81st by consensus
Michael Lombardi is a do-everything player for Tulane who has played multiple positions in the field in addition to seeing time as both a starter and a reliever. It’s on the mound where he’s taken a developmental leap this spring, and that’s likely where his long-term future lies.
Lombardi added plenty of velo this spring and has two plus pitches. His fastball sits in the 94-95 mph range but has touched 97 mph. It has a ton of ride (21 inches of IVB) at the top of the zone and some run too. There’s also a sharp downer curve that he throws in the low 80s with a ton of drop at up to 2,900 rpm and some feel for a fading changeup.
There’s work to do in the strike-throwing department for Lombardi, who had a 12.5% BB% in 2025. That said, a 2.68 FIP and 43.5% K% in 42 innings of work is dominant stuff. His development might accelerate significantly when he starts focusing solely on pitching.
Mitch Voit – 2B – Michigan Wolverines
93rd by consensus
Mitch Voit will be draft-eligible as a 20-year-old in 2025, coming off back-to-back seasons of strong and improving performance at the University of Michigan.
Voit used to be a two-way player, but since focusing solely on hitting, he’s improved his approach and impact at the plate, developing into what might be an above-average hit/average power combo in a draft class lacking such players in the college ranks.
In 2025, Voit hit .346/.471/.668 (1.140 OPS) with 14 home runs and a 157 wRC+ while walking 15.3% of the time and managing a measly 13% strikeout rate.
Voit’s underlying numbers support a well-rounded offensive profile. His lowest OPS against a single pitch type in 2025 was .937 (4S). Additionally, Voit has strong bat-to-ball skills (11.7% in-zone whiff%) and has a feel for hitting the ball hard in the air (105.6 mph EV90).
There’s plus speed and an above-average arm in the profile, too. If Voit can maintain his improved approach as a pro, you’re looking at a good athlete with defensive versatility who can pop 15-20 home runs per season while maintaining strong on-base skills. That type of profile usually gets pushed up boards as we get closer to the draft.