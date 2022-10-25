The Blue Jays Need to Add Another Starter This Offseason

The Blue Jays Current Rotation

Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman were fantastic, with both players flirting with Cy Young consideration for most of the season. When Hyun Jin Ryu went on the IL, Ross Stripling became a full-time starter and posted career numbers, authoring a 3.01 ERA through 32 appearances (24 starts). These three were a big part of why the Blue Jays made the playoffs, with the trio helping the club win 53 games when they started (compared to 33 losses).

On the flip side was José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi, with both pitchers struggling this season. Berríos posted the highest ERA among qualified starters (5.23) and struggled to stay consistent this season, posting 17 quality starts but also allowing 5+ earned runs in nine different contests. Fresh off a seven-year extension, this was not the season many were expecting from the Puerto Rican product.

Kikuchi struggled for most of the year with his command, posting a 5.2 BB/9 on the year and losing his rotation spot midway through August. With two seasons left on his contract at $10 million a year, the Jays need him to step up and take a rotation spot moving forward.

Alek Manoah made his MLB debut in May of last year. Since then he’s:



Gone 25-9.

Became an All-Star.

Had an ERA of 0.88 in September.

Shut down an idiot on Twitter.

Will start Game One Friday.



He’s just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ZgQoDr9jKA — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) October 5, 2022

Internally, the Jays can also turn to Mitch White, Bowden Francis, Anthony Kay, and Thomas Hatch as options next year but this isn’t the most potent group of arms should injuries impact the active roster next year. Factor in that top prospect Ricky Tiedemann is likely two years away from cracking the MLB roster and Stripling may not return next season, the Blue Jays only have three starters going into the 2023 season in Manoah, Gausman, and Berríos.

Imagining Ross Stripling not returning next season, Yusei Kikuchi will slot in at the back end of the rotation. This would leave the front office to acquire at least one more starter to fill out the rotation unless they want to turn to White as the fifth starter. For a team that has postseason aspirations, it would be more likely that the club looks for another veteran rather than risk it with both White and Kikuchi. Luckily there are a few that fit the bill in both free agency and via trade.

Available Arms This Winter

Considering it is unlikely the Jays will push past the luxury tax (it would be a first for the organization) they don’t necessarily have the most salary room to play with. Ideal candidates that fit the bill would be: