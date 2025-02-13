Fantasy Baseball 2025: Third Base Sleepers

Coby Mayo Has Dominated the Minor Leagues – #374

The definition of sleeper holds very true for Mayo, especially since he may not even be in Baltimore’s Opening Day lineup. Most of their prospects have graduated and are in the majors, leaving Mayo in a bit of a standstill. However do not fret, this is what gives him such a cheap ADP at 374th overall.

Mayo has simply dominated at the minor league level. As I’ve touched on a bit before, Triple-A is really where a hitter will show signs of future success at the major league level. And he has simply dominated in his time with Norfolk. In 89 games at said level in 2024, Mayo put up 22 home runs with a .926 OPS.

And before all the haters say something about his 17-game major league debut in 2024, yes we all know it didn’t go well. However, Mayo was not in an everyday role, which can impact a young player’s timing and confidence because it’s a different routine and life in general.

We saw what Mayo looked like in the minors when he was in a rhythm. I just believe we need to be patient with his role and playing time in Baltimore because once that everyday opportunity opens up, he won’t look back.

The one thing Mayo won’t provide is steals. Fine. Not many other third basemen besides José Ramírez take bags anyway.

One tool he does bring to the table is positional flexibility. When it comes to lineup construction, Mayo is eligible at first base as well. Filling out both corner infield and middle infield slots on your teams can be complex, especially with weak depth at the top of each position. Mayo fills in nicely.