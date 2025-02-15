Will Austin Riley Get Back to Being Elite in 2025?

The team lost superstars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider to season-ending injuries early in the season. They needed to rely heavily on Riley and Matt Olson to help them stay afloat.

Making the playoffs while weathering those key injuries was nothing to scoff at. But, ultimately, many would say that the Braves fell short of what they were trying to accomplish in 2024. Hopefully, with a clean bill of health, they can return to being one of the best in baseball.

That narrative applies perfectly to Riley’s current status in Major League Baseball. He had a good season last year but aims to be great in 2025.

Reasons for Optimism

There were many things to like about Riley’s 2024 season. It may not have led to the superstar-level output that many expected from him, but his batted-ball results look very similar to those that he posted over that stretch from 2021-23.

Let’s take a look at Riley’s results from some important metrics over the past four seasons (best season for each statistic in bold italics):

METRIC 2024 2023 2022 2021 xWoba .361 .365 .378 .366 xSLG .505 .516 .531 .511 AVG EXIT VELO (MPH) 93.3 92.3 92.5 90.1 BARREL % 14.9 13.9 15.7 13.3 HARD-HIT% 53.4 49.2 50.8 45.6 K% 25.2 24.1 24.2 25.4 BB% 7.9 8.3 8.2 7.9 wRC+ 116 128 144 136

As we see from the data above, Riley was largely the same hitter on a results basis. His expected stats remained similar, but he was hitting the ball harder than he ever had.