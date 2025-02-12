Fantasy Baseball 2025: Second Base Sleepers

When it comes to fantasy baseball, and fantasy sports in general, everyone is always trying to find the next potential star player who nobody else is aware of. It’s a fair goal. Fantasy managers will try to find value wherever they can.

I will be providing as many draft tips as possible now that we’ve hit February, and getting started with sleepers is a phenomenal way to do so. My definition of ‘sleeper’ refers to players who are being taken outside the top 180 NFBC rankings. This means guys to focus on after the 15th round of a 12-team format.

After starting with first base, we will now be diving into second base sleepers. Simply put, this is a position with change on the horizon.

The ultra-reliable Marcus Semien and Jose Altuve are aging, Ozzie Albies can’t stay on the field, and Ketel Marte was really the only “superstar” at the keystone in 2024. Second base depth is weak, so I want to provide a few new players to focus on.