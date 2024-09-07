The Journey For Mark Vientos Was Worth the Wait

What we didn’t realize at the time, is that the Mets were preparing their contigency plan if Brett Baty struggled again at the big league level.



To begin this season, Vientos played 31 games with the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A. He was hoping for another chance at the majors and smashed six home runs with a slash line of .285/.376/.500.

Vientos’ first big league opportunity came in the form of a three-game stint when Starling Marte went on the bereavement list at the end of April. Vientos took little time to make an impact, as he hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of his second big league game of the season.

MARK VIENTOS WALKS IT OFF FOR THE METS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lx77FQCk6O — SNY (@SNYtv) April 28, 2024

Despite his heroics, Vientos was still optioned back to Syracuse when Marte was returned to the team after his three-day leave. A few weeks later, the Mets called Vientos back up and gave him the opportunity to platoon with Baty at third.

Baty was showing himself well over at third base defensively, but his bat continued to lag behind, as he posted an OPS of .633 across 50 games played.



Vientos came back up and hit the ground running, posting a .310/.370/.548 slash line in the month of May. As Vientos began to cut into Baty’s playing time, the Mets eventually made the move to get a better utility player for their roster, sending Baty down to Triple-A in exchange for Jose Iglesias.

In doing so, the Mets gave Vientos the keys to third base at the big league level for the first time in his career.



At age 24, Vientos is having a remarkable year. He’s hit 24 home runs with 62 RBIs and has added a significant boost to the New York lineup offensively.



While his defense has graded out below average based on the metrics (-8 DRS, -7 OAA), Vientos has held his own to the naked eye.

Ultimately, the Mets will gladly give Vientos playing time with below-average fielding if it means he’ll contend with the National League’s top third basemen in home runs.



Because that’s what he’s doing now.



In the National League, Vientos trails on Manny Machado for the lead in home runs. Machado has hit 25 home runs in 134 games played, while Vientos has 24 in just 91 games. Meanwhile Eugenio Suarez is tied with Vientos, but in 138 games.