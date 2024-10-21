Fantasy Baseball 2025: First Base Rankings
First base projects to be relatively shallow in 2025, but there will still be some productive options for the position.
Below are my early rankings of the top first basemen for 2025 fantasy drafts. Every team in your league should own at least one of these choices.
The position projects to be relatively shallow, yet it still has many productive options. Choose wisely!
1. Bryce Harper
It pains me to put Harper above the always-consistent Freddie Freeman, but the stats speak for themselves.
Even though Harper only got to 30 swats this season, he typically lands in the 35-40 range with immaculate counting stats in other categories. That’s what happens when you’re a member of one of the best teams in baseball.
There is no question about his ability, power, and steadiness. Harper is the premier option.
2. Freddie Freeman
Think about this: Freeman had a less productive year this season with Shohei Ohtani in the lineup. It doesn’t really make sense, but at the same time, it’s a good problem for the Dodgers to have.
There were some off-the-field issues this year with Freeman and his family, and he did struggle a bit with a few odd injuries. At the same time, nothing changes here except that Freddie gets one year older.
If I need a hit in a big spot, he’s almost always the guy I can count on. To put it simply, he’s the model of stability with slightly less power than Harper, which is why he lands at #2.
3. Matt Olson
Many ranted and raved that Olson should be the #1 first base selection following his 54-homer 2023. Happy to say, I still had Freeman over him, but one can reason why Olson will have a bounce back in 2025.
The Braves’ lineup was decimated with injuries up and down the lineup card in 2024. Besides Marcell Ozuna, there were zero bright spots with the bats in Atlanta.
And believe it or not, Olson actually had pretty respectable final numbers. With Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley set to be back next spring, this offense should regain its frightening aura against opposing pitchers.
4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It appears that Vladdy has finally come into form. Or has he? I’ve never trusted him too much, and it looks as if that trend will continue for me in 2025.
I’m not willing to pay the high price which I think will come attached to Guerrero. Many are putting him at #1 for the position. To be perfectly real and honest, I think at least five guys could outperform him next year, so there’s no reason to reach.
My confidence level in Guerrero was raised a bit when looking at the metrics, but it’s just not enough for me to invest. It also appears as if he could be more of a doubles hitter who sprays the ball rather than hit for huge, stand-alone power.
The favorable balls and home ballpark in 2021 make me a nonbeliever in that 48-homer season. And boy oh boy, is this Toronto lineup ugly. It might be my craziest take to put Guerrero at #4, but I stand by my prediction.
5. Triston Casas
In terms of just first basemen, I was most excited to draft Casas in 2024. If he fails in 2025, I guess I’m a victim of my own actions. Though, I wouldn’t agree that this past season was a total failure on his part. We can’t blame such a young player for his injuries, either.
He smacked 13 long balls in just 63 games with an .800 OPS, while the underlying data supported his work. One of my favorite abilities Casas put on display was his ability to go to all fields, riding whatever pitch came his way. In fact, five of his homers went over the Green Monster.
His ceiling remains higher than most if the whiff issues calm down. The good news about that? Kyle Schwarber has a very similar profile in which he chases very few balls out of the zone yet misses a lot that are hittable within the zone or on the edges. That profile will play.
6. Christian Walker
Let me just say that I’m one of the biggest Christian Walker fans out there. The only reason he comes in at #6 is because we are unsure of where he’ll be playing.
This 2024 Snakes team proved it can score some runs – the most of any team in MLB this season. I know Walker will be getting paid, and there’s no doubt about such a fact. But likely changing environments and turning 34 with no Ketel, Corbin, or Lourdes to support him anymore, I’m a bit skeptical.
Statcast shows that the power should still be present, sure. However, he becomes a much less interesting player if he’s not protected by his new teammates while searching to find Arizona-like counting stats.
7. Pete Alonso
Alonso was the savior of the Mets season in Milwaukee.
Anyone think that singular home run might’ve changed the trajectory of his career? Maybe.
But what I’m worried about, regardless of where he plays, is his shortage of home runs in a year which saw him play every single day. He hit 34, and that’s magnificent for almost any other first baseman. For Pete though, it’s below his standards.
When you invest in a guy like Alonso, you’re essentially buying home runs. If he doesn’t hit at least 40 every year, it’s hard to justify his price come draft day.
Now, it’s possible Alonso traded some power for better contact since his average jumped up a bit compared to last year. Plus, I always enjoy players who are on the diamond every day. But I’m more likely to let someone else take Alonso at his inevitably expensive ADP, which seems to happen year after year ever since his 53-home run rookie campaign.
8. Jake Burger
Burger landed in Miami last season after a perplexing trade with the pathetic Chicago White Sox at the 2023 deadline. He got a lot of reps at first base this year, and I’m not complaining.
Many of his Statcast metrics point to him being a regular 30-homer guy. And the average isn’t quite as bad as many thought it would be. In his last three seasons, Burger has hit .250 every year. How is that for consistency?
So, in other words, he gets a hit a quarter of the time with elite power skills. And he’s only entering his age 29 season? And he has dual eligibility at first and third base? Deal. No wonder he comes in at #8.
9. Vinnie Pasquantino
The Pasquatch fits well between Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez at the top of the Royals lineup.
A fractured right thumb stopped his momentum a bit towards the end of the year, but 2024 was overall a win for Pasquantino and the Royals.
His floor is solid with little risk, yet he has almost no upside in any category. The power is there, but it will never come with gigantic volume. If healthy for a full season, the ceiling would be 30 homers while batting .280. Obviously, those are fantastic numbers, but as we know, players often don’t reach their ceilings.
I see Pasquantino staying right around an .800 OPS for his career. He is an adequate option and the right call if you’re looking for stability at first base.
10. Spencer Steer
Playing first base usually means you’re not the quickest on the base paths. Even though he plays predominantly in the outfield, Steer is the rare speed exception at this position. He had one of the quietest 20/25 seasons of all time in 2024, causing me to rank him higher than I would’ve thought beforehand.
The average slip is a bit scary, but playing half his games in Great American Ball Park is always a treat.
I truly believe the Reds’ offense will operate much differently under new manager Terry Francona in addition to welcoming back a healthy Matt McLain. Francona has a history of creating havoc when it comes to stealing and combining small ball with power, something this squad has the ability to do after a disappointing 2024 effort.
11. Luis Arraez
How funny is it that the only guy who was standing in the way of Shohei Ohtani’s Triple Crown is our 11th-ranked first baseman? Ironic for sure, but it really makes us realize what kind of rare skill set this guy possesses.
In a world where many front offices care solely for OPS and have largely thrown away batting average, Arraez is the last of a dying breed. He will give you almost nothing in the home run category with few RBI opportunities as the leadoff man.
Yet, his elite contact profile bodes well in the batting average department, while he can also manufacture a good amount of runs at the top of a menacing Friars lineup. Just because Arraez is further down on this list doesn’t mean he holds no value, as there are much lesser options you could end up with.
12. Josh Naylor
The 31 long balls were a bit out of the ordinary for Naylor and his usual profile. A pleasant surprise to many, this guy remains a bit of a mystery.
His 2023 featured an average of .308. Then his 2024 produced a much lower batting average with unexpected bouts of power. It may just be that I don’t completely understand what avenue he will go down for the rest of his career, but I don’t see much reason to trust Naylor. The hard-hit percentage was mediocre at best, while he didn’t find a lot of barrels and chased often.
He’s still a better option than most, though I’d be focusing on other alternatives.