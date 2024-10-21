Fantasy Baseball 2025: First Base Rankings

And believe it or not, Olson actually had pretty respectable final numbers. With Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley set to be back next spring, this offense should regain its frightening aura against opposing pitchers.

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

TORONTO, ON – JUNE 4: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of Toronto Blue Jays smiles in the dugout before playing the Baltimore Orioles in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It appears that Vladdy has finally come into form. Or has he? I’ve never trusted him too much, and it looks as if that trend will continue for me in 2025.

I’m not willing to pay the high price which I think will come attached to Guerrero. Many are putting him at #1 for the position. To be perfectly real and honest, I think at least five guys could outperform him next year, so there’s no reason to reach.

My confidence level in Guerrero was raised a bit when looking at the metrics, but it’s just not enough for me to invest. It also appears as if he could be more of a doubles hitter who sprays the ball rather than hit for huge, stand-alone power.

The favorable balls and home ballpark in 2021 make me a nonbeliever in that 48-homer season. And boy oh boy, is this Toronto lineup ugly. It might be my craziest take to put Guerrero at #4, but I stand by my prediction.

5. Triston Casas

In terms of just first basemen, I was most excited to draft Casas in 2024. If he fails in 2025, I guess I’m a victim of my own actions. Though, I wouldn’t agree that this past season was a total failure on his part. We can’t blame such a young player for his injuries, either.