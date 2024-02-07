Why Matt Olson Is the Best First Baseman in Baseball

Earlier today, Just Baseball released our ranking of the top 10 first basemen in the game. Of the six senior staff members to cast a ballot, I was the only one to put Matt Olson in first place. Here’s what I was thinking.

Freddie Freeman is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, an MVP, and a World Series Champion. He leads all active first basemen in career FanGraphs WAR.

Like the living legend he is, Freeman only seems to get better with age. The 34-year-old has set new career highs in fWAR each of the past two seasons. He has led all MLB first basemen in fWAR in three of the past four years.

Entering the 2023 campaign, the Dodgers first baseman had already made six All-Star teams. He had earned an All-MLB First or Second Team selection in every year of the award’s existence. He had won honors named for Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Roy Campanella, three of the greatest players the game has ever known.