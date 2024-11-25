Top Three Questions Facing the Braves in 2025

He possesses a blistering fastball with an incredible knack for inducing the swing and miss, but he has been known to be susceptible to the long ball, as the 22 homers he surrendered in his last full season played a role in his mediocre 61st percentile average exit velocity and 43rd percentile barrel rate.

Will he lose something off his fastball? Will any part of his mechanics be altered? And if either of those are the case, would it impact his ability to strike hitters out at an elite rate or make him even more of a homer-friendly pitcher?

While he will no doubt be a welcomed return, the Braves have to ensure they have both the required quantity and quality of depth to step in for him until that date comes, as well as account for any sort of regression Strider might face after the fact.

Spencer Schwellenbach

Schwellenbach looked outstanding in his rookie season in Atlanta, sporting a 3.35 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across 123.2 innings.

And by many standards there’s a lot for the Braves to be excited about when it comes to their 24-year-old rising star in the rotation.

He was excellent at limiting walks, avoiding barrels and getting opposing hitters to chase his stuff, as he ranked in the 90th percentile and above in each of these metrics.

But there are some things Scwellenbach trended towards the mean on. His .225 AVG against was paired with an xBA that was 14 points higher, placing him in just the 48th percentile of big league arms.

He also surrenders hard hits at a 39.8% clip, placing him in just the 39th percentile, which is certainly something to monitor for any young arm.

Now I’m in the camp of believing that the former second-round pick can repeat his success in 2025 and become one of the game’s more promising arms moving forward.

That being said, though, when success is had in such a small sample size, there’s always the need to see more because sophomore slumps happen more often than we’d like, just look at how the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year in Corbin Carroll followed up his excellent rookie season.

The point I want to make is that regression happens all the time, and while Atlanta greatly benefitted from leaning on Schwellenbach when injuries struck, and he did deliver, they can’t afford to put all of their eggs in one basket again.

The same question comes up for the Braves when analyzing Schwellenbach as it did with both Sale and Strider, and that’s whether the Braves have required depth to handle the possibility of a regression, even if it is only a slight one.

Reynaldo López

López’s debut season with Atlanta was as good as a debut can get in a lot of ways, as he sported a 1.99 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and .216 AVG against in 135.2 innings of work, resulting in his first career All-Star selection.

He struck hitters out a good rate of 27.3% last season, ranking him the 80th percentile.

And despite starting consistently for the first time since 2020, his fastball still landed just narrowly outside the top quarter of league arms (73rd percentile) even with the nearly three mile-per-hour drop in it’s velocity from 2023.

But López seemed to really outperform his metrics in 2024, which is a cause for concern when planning for the future.

His xERA of 3.94 was nearly two runs higher than his actual ERA last season, and his .242 xBA was nearly 30 points higher than average he surrendered.

While López may’ve struck out hitters at a respectable rate, he walked them at a mediocre 7.7% clip, placing him in the 53rd percentile of MLB arms. He posted poor batted ball totals ranking in the 35th percentile in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, barrel rate, and groundball rate.

The question of what form the Braves will get from López is a lot more relevant here than it is with the other three guys at the top of this rotation.

This makes the importance of strength in their depth, that much more critical in this scenario, because like it or not, the Braves leaned on him in a similar way to Sale and Scwhellenbach and they only narrowly made the postseason as a result.

The Depth Beyond the Top Four

With so much attention brought to the depth, let’s look at who exactly is providing that cushion for the top of the rotation.

Ian Anderson

Anderson hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, but he put together a decent Triple-A campaign in 2024 headlined by a sub-4.00 ERA (3.96) in 52.1 innings across 10 starts.

And how could we forget his sparkling postseason track record in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, as he sports a career 1.26 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 35.2 innings in October.

So if he can reclaim some of that postseason form and build off the slight rebound he saw in the upper minors this season, he could be able to have some success within the supporting cast and return to the big league roster.

Bryce Elder

This past season was a far cry from the All-Star campaign Elder put together in 2023, as in 10 starts he threw to an inflated 6.52 ERA, which resulted in him seeing a majority of his time in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Elder pitched well there this season with a solid 3.73 ERA, and if he can continue to keep high groundball rates and capture the strong barrel rate he held a year ago, he could be a solid innings eater for Atlanta in a supporting role.

The Prospects

There are several starting arms in the upper minors currently on the 40-man roster that could be called upon when required, headlined by AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep.

Smith-Shawver has made the occasional start here and there at the big league level, and while it hasn’t necessarily gone his way in limited outings, he boast metrics such as his double-digit K/9 totals at every stop in his minor league career, that make you feel like he could be a decent-level contributor sooner rather than later.

Waldrep has just two major league starts to his name which did not go well, as made evident by his 16.71 ERA in just 7.0 innings.

But the upper minors were much kinder to Waldrep, with a 2.92 ERA in 49.1 Double-A innings and a 3.38 ERA in 40.0 Triple-A innings.

The Loss of Fried and Morton Will See the Starting Rotation Tested More than Ever

With all the questions surrounding just what performances we’ll see from their top names in the rotation and their supporting depth, we have to remember that they will be tested as much as ever in 2025, with two key pieces over the last few seasons currently on the open market.

Max Fried and Charlie Morton have been workhorses for the Braves since the 2021 season. In this four season span, these two are by far and away the Braves innings leaders on the bump.

Fried has tossed 603.0 innings for Atlanta since the start of the 2021 campaign, posting a 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and .226 AVG against in the process.

And Morton, while not as statistically flashy as Fried in the last four years, sporting a 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and .229 AVG against, was the guy to account for a consistently large amount of innings for the Braves during this time. He leads the team since the start of 2021 with 686.1 innings thrown.

No matter how strong the rest of your options may be, losing two pitchers like Fried and Morton is undeniably a huge loss and leaves big questions for the Braves in 2025.