The Mets Have Reached the Worst Scenario With Pete Alonso

Have you ever seen more baseball writers act like matchmakers, trying to will the universe to acknowledge the obvious fit between Pete Alonso and New York Mets for a reunion?

It was inevitable, they said. The postseason hero of 2024, the Polar Bear, the homegrown Met who might one day usurp Darryl Strawberry’s club home run record. The narratives alone justified a deal. It simply had to happen, but alas, it looks like it may not.

Leaked terms allegedly categorizing each side have spilled onto the streets of social media and words like “pivot” and “Toronto Blue Jays” are popping up in a conversation where, logic dictates, they have no place.

But what does logic have to do with a clash involving egos, millions of dollars, and the reality that the player in question is living the nightmare scenario of every athlete who bet on themselves and the theory of what their market would be?