Breaking Down the 2025 MLB World Series Favorites

Their offensive core of Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, and Michael Harris II is one of the best in the game. The pitching staff returns reigning Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale and hopes to add a healthy Spencer Strider at some point in April. This is a very dangerous team if everyone is in uniform come October.

The National League East is loaded at the top. The fourth and fifth-best odds to win the World Series belong to the Phillies and Mets, who both play in the Braves’ division.

The Phillies have had a familiar core for a while now, as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber return to headline a powerful offense. The strength of the Phillies is their starting pitching, as Zack Wheeler looks to continue being one of the most productive pitchers in the 2020s. After going out with a whimper in the playoffs last season, they hope to make noise in 2025.

As for the Mets, they made a run to the NLCS after being the lowest-seeded team in the National League bracket. They followed that up this offseason by giving Soto a record-breaking contract to spend what the team hopes will be his best seasons in Queens.

They retained Pete Alonso in free agency, and Francisco Lindor hopes to have yet another productive season. The biggest question mark for this team is its starting pitching. Kodai Senga is a quality option, but he only made one start last season. The Mets will need good results from fringy rotation options to win it all this season.

Best Values from Outside of the Top Five

Texas Rangers (+2200)

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Joc Pederson #4 of the Texas Rangers bats Joc Pederson #4 of the Texas Rangers during the second inning of the MLB game at Surprise Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of my favorite value picks to win the World Series is the Rangers. They won it all in 2023, have a legendary manager, and still have much of their roster from that fateful season. Their lineup looks like it will rake, and there is serious upside with this pitching staff, given good health.