The Phillies Go Out With a Whimper

The Philadelphia Phillies started off the 2024 season with a bang.

They were the first team in MLB to reach 20 wins. By early May, they had sole possession of first place in the NL East. They never gave it up.

At the end of the first half, the Phillies had the best record in baseball. Eight of their players were selected to the All-Star team, a new franchise record.

On September 23, the Phillies clinched the NL East for the first time since 2011. They finished with 95 wins for just the sixth time in team history. Their 95-67 record was second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They earned free passage to the NLDS.