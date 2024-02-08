Five Teams We’d Love to See on MLB’s Version of “Hard Knocks”

Since making its debut in 2001, “Hard Knocks” has featured behind-the-scenes footage of NFL teams, giving fans a sneak peek of how a football team conducts its business outside of just the three hours when it plays on Sunday.

While the series has only focused on the NFL in the past, it appears that MLB will now get its own “Hard Knocks” treatment, with an announcement coming on Wednesday that the Boston Red Sox would be under the microscope of numerous television cameras in 2024.

MLB and Netflix are doing their own version of the NFL's Hard Knocks this season with Netflix spending the 2024 year with the Boston Red Sox for a docuseries while also producing a documentary on their historic 2004 World Series championship team. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 7, 2024

While there is certainly intrigue surrounding the Red Sox as they attempt to get out of the American League East cellar this season, there are also arguably other teams who might have made for a more compelling watch in the series.

Which teams, you ask? Here are five who could be stars in their own rights in a “Hard Knocks” format.