Without a Third Baseman, the Yankees Fall Short of a Great Pivot

The New York Yankees can never escape the spotlight during an offseason, but this one was perhaps more pivotal than those in recent years.

After making the World Series with modern Yankee legends Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, the team needed to figure out how to come out on top in 2025. It wouldn’t be easy, or cheap.

Star outfielder Juan Soto’s tenure in the Bronx had come to an end. During his one year in pinstripes, Soto posted full-season career bests in wRC+ (180) and fWAR (8.1). It would require record-setting money to retain his services.

General Manager Brian Cashman made his best pitch to Soto but ultimately fell short of re-signing him. After reportedly offering a 16-year, $760 million contract, the superstar inked a deal with the cross-town rival New York Mets.