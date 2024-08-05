Top 10 Prospects Who Were Traded at This Year’s Deadline

His delivery is as athletic as they come. The release comes from a three-quarters slot and operates via a whippy motion from the left side. Snelling serves hitters a helping of four pitches but relies on the fastball nearly 60% of the time.

The fastball has been hit to an OPS north of 1.000 and has seen below-average swing-and-miss numbers by Snelling’s standards. At its best, the fastball jumps on hitters and gets a ton of late swings. The above-average movement traits, as well as his electric release, make it a projectable plus pitch.

His low 80s slider has also taken a step back in 2024. The swing and miss on that breaker has slipped to 23%, and hitters have posted a .920 OPS on it so far this season. It’s also being chased out of the zone at a less-than-league-average rate.

The pitch passes the eye test, but Snelling’s inability to command it has allowed for hitters to do a good job driving it for damage.

Considering the struggles he’s had with the fastball/slider combination, it’s nice to see that the changeup is still effective for Snelling. He’s locating it well, down and away to righty hitters. Righties are slugging just .289 against it in 2024. He’s also generated a 45% chase rate on the offspeed offering.

Snelling has had a rough go this season, but the raw talent is still very much present. He’ll enter a Miami farm system that has had no trouble developing impressive arms over the last few years.

A new coaching staff and development program might be able to get Snelling back on the track he was on when he was named Baseball America’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season.

7. Nick Yorke / 2B/OF / PIT / Age: 22 / Triple-A

Traded from BOS to PIT in exchange for Quinn Priester

Yorke is a 6-0, 200 lb. righty who was taken by Boston in the first round of the 2020 draft. He’s a well-known name in the world of prospects at this point.

Out of high school, Yorke was known for his ability to hit and hit well. Since debuting in professional ball in 2021, he’s done just that.

Yorke ranked 10th on Just Baseball’s Red Sox top prospects list from earlier this year, and for good reason. The only trouble he’s run into to this point in his career was during an 80-game stint in High-A in 2022. Outside of that 84-wRC+ season in ‘22, Yorke has consistently looked like an above-average bat.

His journey as a prospect has seen its ups and downs, but as of late, he’s been improving. Yorke’s mechanical adjustments have led to an improved eye at the plate, chasing below the league average rate. He’s dropped his strikeout rate steadily with time while progressing to more advanced levels. That’s a difficult and impressive feat to achieve.

Yorke makes a ton of loud contact often. His average exit velocity of 91.66 mph in Triple-A through 38 games this season ranks in the 96th percentile.

His top-end EV numbers aren’t quite as elite in terms of percentile, but his consistent power is impressive. Even with these numbers that pop off the page, Yorke is only striking out 18.9% of the time while walking 14.2% of the time.

Yorke has proven to be an all-around hitter, and he’s knocking on the door of a major league debut.

The Pirates have struggled to see offensive production from their outfield as a whole in 2024. Even with Bryan Reynolds putting together a great season, the Bucs’ outfield is in need of a breath of life.

Yorke isn’t the best defender but has spent time in the corner outfield in his young career.

This young and exciting hitter could be a spark plug for Pittsburgh down the stretch.

6. Jake Bloss / RHP / TOR / Age: 23 / Triple-A (Debuted)

Traded from HOU to TOR in the package for Yusei Kikuchi

Bloss has already made his debut in the show, but Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said that Bloss will make his Blue Jays organizational debut at Triple-A.

Through three starts with the Astros, Bloss posted a 6.94 ERA, largely due to giving up five homers in just 11.2 IP.

The 23-year-old was called up to the big leagues after making just one start in Triple-A. He had spent the majority of 2024 in Double-A where he posted a 1.61 ERA and 4.00 xFIP. His 21.2% strikeout rate at that level was cold enough for the Astros front office to give him a call-up to the show after just a single Triple-A outing.

Bloss has already flashed fourth/fifth starter stuff in his short time in the big leagues. The Blue Jays haven’t proven to be savvy in the pitching development scene, so a guy like Bloss is a good get for this organization.

His curveball, despite poor Stuff+ grades so far, has generated a 22.6% SwStr rate and has limited hitters to a .184 xwOBA.

The fastball sits in the low-to-mid-90s and gets 18 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.8-ft release. His flat vertical approach angle makes it an intriguing pitch, although he needs to locate it better in order to maximize the pitch qualities. He’s left it middle-away to right-handed hitters, which has led to a .638 xwOBA against.

The righty has two other breaking pitches to go along with the aforementioned curveball: a slider and a sweeper. The slider has been more effective at limiting damage, but the sweeper has generated more whiff. He utilizes the sweeper against righty hitters and mixes in the slider to both lefty and righty opponents.

The slider is a tight-spinning, upper-80s offering that Bloss uses almost like a cutter. He does a great job locating it up and in, especially to righty hitters, tying them up effectively.

The changeup isn’t anything particularly special, evident both by it being his worst pitch by Stuff+ and by the fact that hitters have put up a .386 xwOBA against it in the big leagues.

His command has been very solid ever since he got to Double-A earlier this season. He’s maintained a 6.4% walk rate across Double-A, Triple-A, and MLB.

5. Thayron Liranzo / C/1B / DET / Age: 21 / High-A

Traded from LAD to DET in the package for Jack Flaherty

Thayron Liranzo, recently turned 21, is the newest addition to the Tigers farm system. He made his pro debut in 2021 in the DSL for the Dodgers where he posted a 118 wRC+, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He ranked fifth on Just Baseball’s Dodgers top prospects list during the 2023-24 offseason.

In his age-19 season at Single-A, Liranzo went on a torrid streak, showcasing his above-average power at the plate. The switch-hitting backstop slugged .562 and knocked out 24 homers in 94 games, good for a 155 wRC+. Impressive by all accounts, especially at just 19 years of age.

Liranzo has spent all of 2024 at High-A, where he’s struggled to see the same power output. Still, he’s hit seven homers through 74 games. At 6-3, 195 lbs., Liranzo has a solid frame to build off of as he develops.

His contact rates would likely put him in just the 20th percentile for the level. There’s a lot of pressure on the power with Liranzo. His splits as a right-handed hitter and a left-handed hitter have been a cause for confusion over the past couple of years.

Thayron Liranzo – C (Flaherty Trade) #Tigers



A switch hitting catcher with massive raw power, Liranzo's 90th% exit velocity of 108 mph is the highest in the Tigers org. Below average hit tool, but borderline plus plate discipline. Glove has come along, catch/throw still needs… pic.twitter.com/m8LcCzqZxI — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 30, 2024

Liranzo has handled velocity decently well, but he’s struggled to do damage against plus velocity this season. He’s also sporting a 40% swing-and-miss rate against breaking balls, limiting him to a .578 OPS.

He’s been better against offspeed pitches in terms of damage output, but the swing-and-miss is still far too high. Liranzo swings through these pitches 43% of the time.

As mentioned, there’s a ton of pressure for the power to come through, as his hit tool is very much a work in progress and will likely always be a below-average tool even at its best.

It’s a violent swing from both sides of the plate, but Liranzo will need to become more disciplined at the plate and start elevating the ball more in order to maximize his potential as a hitter.

4. Dylan Lesko / RHP / TBR / Age: 20 / High-A

Traded from SDP to TBR in the package for Jason Adam

Lesko was a clear-cut top 100 prospect for a lot of baseball media outlets before the 20-year-old faced a setback due to injury. The 6-2, 195 lb. righty still finds himself on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list, ranked at No. 82.

His regression has come in the form of lost command. Lesko pitched in just 33 innings in 2023, advancing to High-A by the season’s end. He posted ridiculously high K-rates at the complex, Single-A, and High-A that year. Those rates have since dipped.

What used to be a consistent 35% strikeout rate now sits 10 ticks lower, at 25% though 16 starts in 2024 at High-A.

The fastball has been a cause of trouble for Lesko in 2024. As Aram Leighton notes in the tweet above, he’s having a hard time getting it in the strike zone.

Hitters are able to gear up for it, and despite its above-average velocity and solid movement characteristics, it’s getting hit to a 1.000-plus OPS in High-A this season. Hitters are also only swinging through it 19% of the time.

The struggles on the fastball do not mirror the results that Lesko has generated with his changeup. The upper-70s offspeed pitch has been good for a 51% swing-and-miss rate. Lesko has thrown it about one-third of the time.

He offers two breaking balls: a slider with depth and a big looping curveball. In their current states, I prefer the slider, as the results have been slightly better.

Lesko’s had an easier time getting in the zone with the slider, and the pitch has returned a more than respectable 42% swing-and-miss rate. The curveball has a ton of potential, but he struggles to use it in a way that maximizes the qualities of the offering.

There’s a good amount of effort in his over-the-top, downhill release and motion. This could partially be contributing to the lack of command.

His stuff is very good, but Lesko still has work to do to get back to being among the elite class of pitching prospects. The good news is that he ended up in one of the best organizations in which to improve.

3. Connor Norby / 2B/OF / MIA / Age: 24 / Triple-A (Debuted)

Traded from BAL to MIA in the package for Trevor Rogers

Norby was traded alongside Kyle Stowers to Miami in the Trevor Rogers trade. Both Norby and Stowers were MLB-ready but blocked by the plethora of young talent in Baltimore.

Norby is a 5-10, 190 lb. righty who plays second base but has also seen plenty of time in the outfield, giving him some added value for his ability to play solid defense at multiple positions.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 draft out of East Carolina University, Norby has an incredibly balanced skill set; he doesn’t have any one skill that is elite, but the 24-year-old does a lot of things very well.

Norby spent all of 2023 at Triple-A where he slashed .290/.389/.483, good for a 109 wRC+. He hit 21 homers while swiping 10 bags in the process, too.

Norby’s top-end exit velocities are far from top tier, but he hits the ball well at an average rate. He’s also found his swing in terms of timing and launch, posting an elite 11.36% barrel rate despite his below-average batted-ball metrics.

Norby accomplishes this by pulling the ball more than half of the time, which can help players tap into a higher power ceiling than their exit velocities might suggest. He’s been aggressive with the bat, swinging in the zone at a 72% rate, and his contact rates are suffering because of it.

He ranks in the 28th percentile among Triple-A hitters in Z-Contact% and the 23rd percentile in chase rate.

This hasn’t affected his overall results, as Norby has hit to a .297/.389/.519 slash line in 80 Triple-A games. His 133 wRC+ ranks third in Triple-A among hitters with at least 350 plate appearances.

Norby has proven to have figured out Triple-A pitching for the most part. He’s posted an OPS above .900 against fastballs and breakers, although a swing-and-miss rate north of 40% against those breaking pitches should raise some concerns for him at the next level.

He’s struggled against offspeed, he’s not doing much damage nor making a reasonable amount of contact.

Norby got called up for his MLB debut earlier this year and looked outmatched through 32 plate appearances. He didn’t draw a single walk in his time with the Orioles and struck out 37.5% of the time. A small sample size that spanned just nine games saw Norby post a 61 wRC+.

He has opened his career with Miami in Triple-A Jacksonville, but I doubt he will spend much time there before getting a good amount of run with the big league club over the final couple months of the season.

Norby is a well-balanced prospect whose power projection outweighs his bat-to-ball skills even though he’s undersized. He’s solid with the leather at multiple spots, giving managers even more of a reason to mix him into the fold on a daily basis. His sneaky speed also allows for him to be a threat to swipe bases in the right spots.

2. George Klassen / RHP / LAA / Age: 22 / High-A

Traded from PHI to LAA in the package for Carlos Estévez

The Angels were able to swing a trade for two very intriguing arms in exchange for closer Carlos Estévez. One lefty, one righty. The righty, George Klassen, is one of the fastest rising prospects in the game right now.

A skinny 6-2 22-year-old, Klassen was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Minnesota. He debuted in pro ball this season at Single-A where he straight-up overpowered hitters. In nine starts and 38 innings, he posted a 0.71 ERA and 2.14 xFIP with a mind-blowing 31.3% K-BB rate.

He got a well-deserved promotion to High-A after proving to be too dominant for Single-A. In five starts with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, he posted a 4.22 ERA but a 3.24 xFIP. His walk rate slightly ticked up, but he was still striking hitters out at a 35.2% clip.

George Klassen – RHP (Estevez Trade)



Another arm that struggled with command in college but was selected off of his stuff and has found the zone as a pro. Fastball averages 97 mph with late arm side run that plays up from his slot. ++ power curve at 86 mph and + cutter at 90… pic.twitter.com/jT84H9XVRU — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) July 30, 2024

Klassen has a high-effort delivery that operates out of a whippy right-handed release. All of that considered, he does a decent job commanding his pitches. He’s walked hitters at around a 9% rate over his 14 starts in 2024.

The fastball sits at 96 and has touched triple digits a couple of times. Klassen is throwing it for a strike 65% of the time and getting swing-and-miss roughly 30% of the time.

It’s high-level stuff, challenging hitters not only because of its plus-plus velocity but also due to its arm-side break.

The curveball has been simply untouchable. It’s allowed a .143 OPS against on 245 pitches. A 47% swing-and-miss rate paired with a 35% chase rate makes it clear that this could be the best single pitch in all of the Angels organization.

Sitting in the mid-to-upper 80s, the pitch gets a significant amount of movement. I’d describe it as a “hammer” curveball. Rather than being a loopy curveball, like Dylan Cease’s, it’s a pitch that comes at a hitter before essentially halting in mid-air and dropping a considerable amount. This is what allows it to return such high whiff numbers.

Klassen’s cutter has been equally as devastating for hitters to deal with. Opponents are batting just .056 against the cutter with a .246 OPS and a 50% swing-and-miss rate. Sitting in the low 90s, it’s reminiscent of something that would come out of the bullpen in a late-inning, high-leverage situation in a big league game.

Even if the command doesn’t improve, Klassen can make it in a rotation with this raw stuff. If the command is to get worse as he pitches at more advanced levels, he will be a high-leverage reliever with a devastating three-pitch mix.

1. Agustin Ramirez / C / MIA / Age: 22 / Triple-A

Traded from NYY to MIA in the package for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Marlins have struggled to find an answer behind the plate for some time now. After trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees for a trio of prospects, Agustin Ramirez could be the solution to Miami’s catching problems.

Ramirez is a stocky 6-0, 210 lb. catcher who ranked 11th on Just Baseball’s top Yankees prospects list from earlier this year. He started the 2024 season in Double-A, and in 58 games there, he proved that he was far too talented to still be at that level. The righty hit 16 homers, stole 13 bases, and slugged .570 en route to a 162 wRC+.

Through 30 games at Triple-A, he’s taken some time to adjust, as he’s posted an 87 wRC+. Something that has stayed consistent despite his step back in production post-promotion is his ability to take walks.

Ramirez is an aggressive hitter at the plate, swinging in the zone over 70% of the time. He has a good feel for balancing out his aggressive tendencies while at the same time not biting on pitches out of the zone.

Agustin Ramirez is the main piece going to the #Marlins in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade.



He's been a huge riser on prospect boards from Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus📈@AramLeighton8 had him ranked as NYY's 11th best prospect, too.



Incredible swing decisions, 46%… pic.twitter.com/YkQsAkT7Nj — Chap Cunningham (@ChapCunningham) July 27, 2024

Comparing him to another aggressive Triple-A hitter, like Deyvision De Los Santos, Ramirez does a much better job at laying off waste pitches. He’s also flashed powerful exit velocity numbers, posting a 105.9 mph 90th percentile EV so far in Triple-A.

Since his promotion to Triple-A, Ramirez has done a good job hitting high-velocity pitches and doing damage on offspeed offerings. He hasn’t been able to maximize his power output against breaking pitches but has done a good job making a decent amount of contact against them.

His power projection and his ability to draw walks at a high rate will get him a spot behind the plate in Miami sooner rather than later. He should have a good amount of run at the position next season, as there’s no clear answer as to who will be the everyday catcher for the Fish in 2025.

Ramirez needs work behind the plate defensively, but managers will find ways to get his bat into the lineup by putting him at first base or slotting him into the DH role.