Top 10 Prospects Who Were Traded at This Year’s Deadline
After an action-packed MLB trade deadline, here's a look at the top prospects who now find themselves in new organizations.
The trade deadline can be an exciting and/or frustrating time for fans. If your team is succeeding, you want your GM to go out and get some reinforcements to solidify the roster before a playoff push. If your team is already out of contention for a spot in the postseason, you look forward to the new faces (and possibly top prospects) that join the organization.
The year’s deadline saw a lot of interesting moves, some more exciting than others. Some were wildly confusing, and some made perfect sense.
My favorite part of the deadline isn’t seeing a Wild Card team make an addition to the back end of its rotation or a first-place team getting an impact bat to put the roster over the top. I enjoy the immense talent in the world of prospects that gets moved in the process of these transactions.
Several of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects were traded, as well as more from Just Baseball’s individual team top prospects lists.
Let’s dive into the top prospects who were dealt at the year’s deadline, starting with a few honorable mentions.
MiLB stats are up-to-date through the end of July.
Top Prospects Traded at the Deadline: Honorable Mentions
Jared Serna
Traded from NYY to MIA in the package for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Position: 2B/SS / Age: 22 / Level: High-A
Serna is a small-frame middle infielder who signed with the Yankees in 2019. The now 22-year-old has progressed well in pro ball but has only made it to High-A to this point in his career. He’s spent all of 2024 in High-A, where he’s slashing .253/.341/.444 on the year.
Despite his 5-7, 168 lb. build, Serna has shown signs of exciting power, hitting 13 homers in 88 games in 2024. He hit 19 homers in 95 games in Single-A last year, as well.
He was listed in the “Other Names to Watch” section of Just Baseball’s top Yankees prospects earlier this year.
Serna has cooled since his 139 wRC+ over the first two months of the season. He’s posted a 79 wRC+ in the month of July. The good news for Serna is even when he’s slumping, he keeps his feel for the zone. He’s walked at a 10% clip while striking out just 15.3% of the time this season.
Serna’s ability to pull the ball is a nice addition to his power projection outlook, however, the righty needs to start lifting the ball more often. He has a tendency to roll over pitches too frequently.
His below-average arm might stick him at second base, but he can play at an average level at that spot. He’s been primarily a shortstop at High-A this season.
He’s making contact in the zone at a major league average rate. He could be an average to maybe slightly above-average hitter at the next level. The things holding him back are the aforementioned batted ball distribution, as well as his below-average numbers against breaking balls.
Serna has shown off his wheels and aggression in the run game, snagging 40 bags over the course of the past two seasons. He has got a few exciting tools that will land him on the Marlins’ top prospects list.
Samuel Aldegheri
Traded from PHI to LAA in the package for Carlos Estévez
Pos: LHP / Age: 22 / Level: Double-A
Aldegheri has posted a 3.23 ERA through 15 starts between High-A and Double-A this season.
The skinny lefty wields a four-pitch mix. Aldegheri primarily throws his low-90s fastball that has limited hitters to a .159 batting average in 2024. He also mixes in a slider, curveball, and changeup.
Altogether, he’s generated swing and miss at a 37% clip, boasting a 34% K-rate. Since being promoted to Double-A, he hasn’t slowed down. It’s a small sample size of 10 IP through two starts, but the 22-year-old has struck out 14 hitters and walked four, pitching to a 3.60 ERA and holding a 21.7% K-BB rate.
The fastball/slider combination is his go-to, throwing one of those two pitches over 75% of the time this season. He’s limited hitters to an OPS of .530 on those offerings.
The curveball and changeup aren’t as good as his headline pitches. Hitters have posted an OPS of around .800 against those offerings.
Aldegheri operates out of an easy delivery from the left side where he releases from a three-quarters slot. The Italian-born southpaw might have some reliever risk because of the lack of truly electric stuff, but he’s averaging 5.2 IP per start.
Deyvison De Los Santos
Traded from ARI to MIA in exchange for A.J. Puk
Position: 1B/3B / Age: 21 / Level: Triple-A
De Los Santos projects as a very exciting power-hitting bat. The 21-year-old slugger started 2024 at Double-A, where he dominated by posting a 202 wRC+ and near-.700 SLG through 38 games.
Once getting the more-than-deserved promotion to Triple-A, he slowed down, but not too much.
Through 49 Triple-A games while still in Arizona’s organization, De Los Santos posted a 119 wRC+ and .588 SLG. He walked less than when he was in Double-A, but his strikeout rate didn’t spike.
His batted ball data is top tier. He ranks in the 97th percentile or better in average exit velocity, 90th percentile exit velocity, max exit velocity, and barrel rate:
De Los Santos is a very aggressive hitter, swinging in the zone over 75% of the time. That leaks out of the zone, though, as he’s been one of the worst hitters in Triple-A when it comes to chase. His 41.85% O-Swing ranks him in the first percentile among hitters with at least 50 batted ball events.
To make matters worse for his hit tool’s projection, he’s making contact in the zone just 81% of the time, well below the league average.
De Los Santos doesn’t have much value defensively, as he’ll likely be a first baseman at the next level. He’s stolen bases at times during his career, but he’s far from an average runner as well.
There’s a lot of pressure on the bat, specifically, the pop in the bat. If De Los Santos isn’t hitting for power, he’ll be a 30% K-rate hitter with little in the way of production to justify that high of a strikeout rate. If everything clicks with him, he’s a valuable middle-of-the-lineup slugger with plus-plus raw power.
Cayden Wallace
Traded from KCR to WSH in exchange for Hunter Harvey
Position: 3B / Age: 22 / Level: Double-A
Wallace has a filled-out righty frame that profiles perfectly for a hard-hitting third-baseman, and he profiles as such. He was taken in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Arkansas, and by the end of the same year that he was drafted, Wallace had already logged 27 games at Single-A.
He advanced to Double-A by the end of 2023 but struggled in a 33-game stint there. More recently, he has dealt with an oblique injury that sent him to a seven-game detour at the complex. Wallace has yet to return to Double-A.
Before the injury, though, Wallace was cruising through Double-A, posting a 117 wRC+. His violent swing from the left side gives him projectable power. He also boasts a reasonable Z-Contact rate, which has kept the K% below 20% to this point.
Wallace doesn’t have much experience against plus velocity, but his limited size could raise some concerns. He’s hit spin well, and his calm approach at the plate gives scouts confidence in his ability to hit at the next level.
His athleticism gives him an average run tool and the chops to play above-average defense at the hot corner. His plus-arm strength is a wonderful addition to his defensive game, too.
Brody Hopkins
Traded from SEA to TBR in package for Randy Arozarena
Position: RHP / Age: 22 / Level: High-A
Hopkins was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft, two rounds after Aidan Smith, who was also traded to Tampa for Randy Arozarena.
The 22-year-old is a lanky 6-4, 200 lb. righty who wields some electric stuff.
There have been command issues, as Hopkins has walked 11.2% of the hitters he’s faced in the first year of his professional career. Still, it’s an improvement from his time at Winthrop.
His four-seamer and sinker have limited hitters to a sub-.600 OPS so far. The slider has been excellent, as well, generating a 41% swing-and-miss rate. The same can’t be said about his curveball. While enticing because of its movement, Hopkins has left it over the heart of the plate too much, leading to a .816 OPS against.
He also offers hitters a changeup, which Hopkins has done well locating. The cutter is the final pitch in his mix, although he seldom throws it.
Hopkins is one to keep an eye out for. He was already in a great organization in terms of pitching development, and he transitioned to another great one in Tampa.
If the Rays can help him improve his command and control, Hopkins could be a solid starter with a loaded arsenal. If not, his stuff should still allow for him to get high-leverage appearances at the next level.
The righty has posted a 2.90 ERA but a 4.42 xFIP because of inflated walk rates this year.
Top 10 Prospects Dealt at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline
10. Aidan Smith / OF / TBR / Age: 20 / Single-A
Traded from SEA to TBR in the package for Randy Arozarena
Smith was selected by the Mariners in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. Out of Lovejoy HS, Smith is a plus runner with a few other exciting tools.
He made a 14-game stop at Single-A at the end of his draft season. He struggled in that short stint, striking out nearly 30% of the time.
Since the 2024 season began, Smith has improved his results across the board. He’s dropped the K-rate down to under 25% and is walking at an absurd 14.5%. His slash line on the year sits at .284/.402/.470, an impressive season any way you slice it.
His swing-and-miss numbers are inflated, but he doesn’t chase out of the zone all too much. The Z-Contact rate below 80% is indicative of the high whiff numbers. Specifically, Smith needs to make more contact with non-fastball pitches.
His batted ball distribution is fantastic. There’s a lot of pull, and he puts the ball in the air far more often than on the ground. Both of these are great signs of projectable power.
It’s easy pop from a simple right-handed swing that features a smooth leg raise and coil before firing his hands straight to the ball. The swing-and-miss numbers surprised me after looking at the tape considering how smooth of a swing Smith has.
At just 20 years old, his 6-2, 190 lb. frame could fill out more to give Smith even more pop. He’s hit nine homers over the course of 77 games in 2024. If he can continue to build on his frame and hit the ball in the air consistently, we could be looking at a plus-power prospect.
His plus speed gives him great range that can play in center and an above-average arm gives him the chance to be a plus right fielder, too. That same speed is what has allowed him to swipe 28 bags in 2024.
Tampa got one of the more exciting young players at this year’s deadline. It helps out that he fits the mold of a pulled-fly ball hitter already. Rays fans should look forward to watching Smith progress through their system.
9. Alex Clemmey / LHP / WSH / Age: 19 / Single-A
Traded from CLE to WSH in the package for Lane Thomas
Drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft, Clemmey is a 19-year-old southpaw with some high-octane stuff.
Clemmey made his pro debut this season and has spent the entirety of the year at Single-A. His 4.67 ERA is a product of a 15.8% walk rate. However, the 6-6 lefty has struck out 32.6% of the hitters he’s faced.
There was relief risk when Cleveland selected him in 2023, and that concern has persisted in his (albeit young) professional career. Through 69.1 innings of work, he has K’d 97, a testament to just how filthy his arsenal can be.
The fastball has touched 98 and sits in the mid-to-upper 90s consistently. That said, the velocity is a product of a high-effort release, which is a factor behind his inconsistency when it comes to throwing the ball in the zone.
Clemmey’s fastball has a ton of life, especially when it gets to the top of the zone. It hasn’t gotten a ton of whiff to this point, but it’s been effective at limiting damage.
His slider has been one of the nastiest pitches in minor league baseball, generating a swing-and-miss rate of 44% on 254 thrown. The pitch is a sweep over depth offering, and from his three-quarters release, it has been incredibly difficult for hitters to compete with.
Clemmey has been able to get away with operating primarily with just a two-pitch mix, but when he does mix in his tertiary offering, it’s a mid-to-upper-80s changeup.
In a small sample of 27 thrown, his changeup has limited hitters to a mere .286 OPS and a swing-and-miss rate of 43%. It’s certainly inconsistent but can become a plus pitch with a concerted effort to improve the location.
Clemmey rounds out as a very high-upside southpaw who will need to focus on developing his ability to command the strike zone.
8. Robby Snelling / LHP / MIA / Age: 20 / Double-A
Traded from SDP to MIA in the package for Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing
Snelling was drafted by the Padres just 24 picks after his former teammate, RHP Dylan Lesko. Now, both of them will pitch for different teams for the first time in their young careers thanks to A.J. Preller’s trade deadline that saw him dismantle San Diego’s farm system.
Snelling, a 6-3, 210 lb. lefty, ranks 37th on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list. He dominated in his first season in pro ball, torching his way through three levels. The southpaw made his debut in Single-A, and over 11 starts, he posted a 1.57 ERA and a 23.1% K-BB rate.
He had similarly dominant stints in both High-A and Double-A, where he finished the 2023 season.
Snelling started 2024 back in Double-A but has seen a trend of regression when it comes to his results. His ERA through 16 starts is 6.01 with a career-low K% and a 10% walk rate.
His delivery is as athletic as they come. The release comes from a three-quarters slot and operates via a whippy motion from the left side. Snelling serves hitters a helping of four pitches but relies on the fastball nearly 60% of the time.
The fastball has been hit to an OPS north of 1.000 and has seen below-average swing-and-miss numbers by Snelling’s standards. At its best, the fastball jumps on hitters and gets a ton of late swings. The above-average movement traits, as well as his electric release, make it a projectable plus pitch.
His low 80s slider has also taken a step back in 2024. The swing and miss on that breaker has slipped to 23%, and hitters have posted a .920 OPS on it so far this season. It’s also being chased out of the zone at a less-than-league-average rate.
The pitch passes the eye test, but Snelling’s inability to command it has allowed for hitters to do a good job driving it for damage.
Considering the struggles he’s had with the fastball/slider combination, it’s nice to see that the changeup is still effective for Snelling. He’s locating it well, down and away to righty hitters. Righties are slugging just .289 against it in 2024. He’s also generated a 45% chase rate on the offspeed offering.
Snelling has had a rough go this season, but the raw talent is still very much present. He’ll enter a Miami farm system that has had no trouble developing impressive arms over the last few years.
A new coaching staff and development program might be able to get Snelling back on the track he was on when he was named Baseball America’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season.
7. Nick Yorke / 2B/OF / PIT / Age: 22 / Triple-A
Traded from BOS to PIT in exchange for Quinn Priester
Yorke is a 6-0, 200 lb. righty who was taken by Boston in the first round of the 2020 draft. He’s a well-known name in the world of prospects at this point.
Out of high school, Yorke was known for his ability to hit and hit well. Since debuting in professional ball in 2021, he’s done just that.
Yorke ranked 10th on Just Baseball’s Red Sox top prospects list from earlier this year, and for good reason. The only trouble he’s run into to this point in his career was during an 80-game stint in High-A in 2022. Outside of that 84-wRC+ season in ‘22, Yorke has consistently looked like an above-average bat.
His journey as a prospect has seen its ups and downs, but as of late, he’s been improving. Yorke’s mechanical adjustments have led to an improved eye at the plate, chasing below the league average rate. He’s dropped his strikeout rate steadily with time while progressing to more advanced levels. That’s a difficult and impressive feat to achieve.
Yorke makes a ton of loud contact often. His average exit velocity of 91.66 mph in Triple-A through 38 games this season ranks in the 96th percentile.
His top-end EV numbers aren’t quite as elite in terms of percentile, but his consistent power is impressive. Even with these numbers that pop off the page, Yorke is only striking out 18.9% of the time while walking 14.2% of the time.
Yorke has proven to be an all-around hitter, and he’s knocking on the door of a major league debut.
The Pirates have struggled to see offensive production from their outfield as a whole in 2024. Even with Bryan Reynolds putting together a great season, the Bucs’ outfield is in need of a breath of life.
Yorke isn’t the best defender but has spent time in the corner outfield in his young career.
This young and exciting hitter could be a spark plug for Pittsburgh down the stretch.
6. Jake Bloss / RHP / TOR / Age: 23 / Triple-A (Debuted)
Traded from HOU to TOR in the package for Yusei Kikuchi
Bloss has already made his debut in the show, but Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said that Bloss will make his Blue Jays organizational debut at Triple-A.
Through three starts with the Astros, Bloss posted a 6.94 ERA, largely due to giving up five homers in just 11.2 IP.
The 23-year-old was called up to the big leagues after making just one start in Triple-A. He had spent the majority of 2024 in Double-A where he posted a 1.61 ERA and 4.00 xFIP. His 21.2% strikeout rate at that level was cold enough for the Astros front office to give him a call-up to the show after just a single Triple-A outing.
Bloss has already flashed fourth/fifth starter stuff in his short time in the big leagues. The Blue Jays haven’t proven to be savvy in the pitching development scene, so a guy like Bloss is a good get for this organization.
His curveball, despite poor Stuff+ grades so far, has generated a 22.6% SwStr rate and has limited hitters to a .184 xwOBA.
The fastball sits in the low-to-mid-90s and gets 18 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.8-ft release. His flat vertical approach angle makes it an intriguing pitch, although he needs to locate it better in order to maximize the pitch qualities. He’s left it middle-away to right-handed hitters, which has led to a .638 xwOBA against.
The righty has two other breaking pitches to go along with the aforementioned curveball: a slider and a sweeper. The slider has been more effective at limiting damage, but the sweeper has generated more whiff. He utilizes the sweeper against righty hitters and mixes in the slider to both lefty and righty opponents.
The slider is a tight-spinning, upper-80s offering that Bloss uses almost like a cutter. He does a great job locating it up and in, especially to righty hitters, tying them up effectively.
The changeup isn’t anything particularly special, evident both by it being his worst pitch by Stuff+ and by the fact that hitters have put up a .386 xwOBA against it in the big leagues.
His command has been very solid ever since he got to Double-A earlier this season. He’s maintained a 6.4% walk rate across Double-A, Triple-A, and MLB.
5. Thayron Liranzo / C/1B / DET / Age: 21 / High-A
Traded from LAD to DET in the package for Jack Flaherty
Thayron Liranzo, recently turned 21, is the newest addition to the Tigers farm system. He made his pro debut in 2021 in the DSL for the Dodgers where he posted a 118 wRC+, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He ranked fifth on Just Baseball’s Dodgers top prospects list during the 2023-24 offseason.
In his age-19 season at Single-A, Liranzo went on a torrid streak, showcasing his above-average power at the plate. The switch-hitting backstop slugged .562 and knocked out 24 homers in 94 games, good for a 155 wRC+. Impressive by all accounts, especially at just 19 years of age.
Liranzo has spent all of 2024 at High-A, where he’s struggled to see the same power output. Still, he’s hit seven homers through 74 games. At 6-3, 195 lbs., Liranzo has a solid frame to build off of as he develops.
His contact rates would likely put him in just the 20th percentile for the level. There’s a lot of pressure on the power with Liranzo. His splits as a right-handed hitter and a left-handed hitter have been a cause for confusion over the past couple of years.
Liranzo has handled velocity decently well, but he’s struggled to do damage against plus velocity this season. He’s also sporting a 40% swing-and-miss rate against breaking balls, limiting him to a .578 OPS.
He’s been better against offspeed pitches in terms of damage output, but the swing-and-miss is still far too high. Liranzo swings through these pitches 43% of the time.
As mentioned, there’s a ton of pressure for the power to come through, as his hit tool is very much a work in progress and will likely always be a below-average tool even at its best.
It’s a violent swing from both sides of the plate, but Liranzo will need to become more disciplined at the plate and start elevating the ball more in order to maximize his potential as a hitter.
4. Dylan Lesko / RHP / TBR / Age: 20 / High-A
Traded from SDP to TBR in the package for Jason Adam
Lesko was a clear-cut top 100 prospect for a lot of baseball media outlets before the 20-year-old faced a setback due to injury. The 6-2, 195 lb. righty still finds himself on Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects list, ranked at No. 82.
His regression has come in the form of lost command. Lesko pitched in just 33 innings in 2023, advancing to High-A by the season’s end. He posted ridiculously high K-rates at the complex, Single-A, and High-A that year. Those rates have since dipped.
What used to be a consistent 35% strikeout rate now sits 10 ticks lower, at 25% though 16 starts in 2024 at High-A.
The fastball has been a cause of trouble for Lesko in 2024. As Aram Leighton notes in the tweet above, he’s having a hard time getting it in the strike zone.
Hitters are able to gear up for it, and despite its above-average velocity and solid movement characteristics, it’s getting hit to a 1.000-plus OPS in High-A this season. Hitters are also only swinging through it 19% of the time.
The struggles on the fastball do not mirror the results that Lesko has generated with his changeup. The upper-70s offspeed pitch has been good for a 51% swing-and-miss rate. Lesko has thrown it about one-third of the time.
He offers two breaking balls: a slider with depth and a big looping curveball. In their current states, I prefer the slider, as the results have been slightly better.
Lesko’s had an easier time getting in the zone with the slider, and the pitch has returned a more than respectable 42% swing-and-miss rate. The curveball has a ton of potential, but he struggles to use it in a way that maximizes the qualities of the offering.
There’s a good amount of effort in his over-the-top, downhill release and motion. This could partially be contributing to the lack of command.
His stuff is very good, but Lesko still has work to do to get back to being among the elite class of pitching prospects. The good news is that he ended up in one of the best organizations in which to improve.
3. Connor Norby / 2B/OF / MIA / Age: 24 / Triple-A (Debuted)
Traded from BAL to MIA in the package for Trevor Rogers
Norby was traded alongside Kyle Stowers to Miami in the Trevor Rogers trade. Both Norby and Stowers were MLB-ready but blocked by the plethora of young talent in Baltimore.
Norby is a 5-10, 190 lb. righty who plays second base but has also seen plenty of time in the outfield, giving him some added value for his ability to play solid defense at multiple positions.
Selected in the second round of the 2021 draft out of East Carolina University, Norby has an incredibly balanced skill set; he doesn’t have any one skill that is elite, but the 24-year-old does a lot of things very well.
Norby spent all of 2023 at Triple-A where he slashed .290/.389/.483, good for a 109 wRC+. He hit 21 homers while swiping 10 bags in the process, too.
Norby’s top-end exit velocities are far from top tier, but he hits the ball well at an average rate. He’s also found his swing in terms of timing and launch, posting an elite 11.36% barrel rate despite his below-average batted-ball metrics.
Norby accomplishes this by pulling the ball more than half of the time, which can help players tap into a higher power ceiling than their exit velocities might suggest. He’s been aggressive with the bat, swinging in the zone at a 72% rate, and his contact rates are suffering because of it.
He ranks in the 28th percentile among Triple-A hitters in Z-Contact% and the 23rd percentile in chase rate.
This hasn’t affected his overall results, as Norby has hit to a .297/.389/.519 slash line in 80 Triple-A games. His 133 wRC+ ranks third in Triple-A among hitters with at least 350 plate appearances.
Norby has proven to have figured out Triple-A pitching for the most part. He’s posted an OPS above .900 against fastballs and breakers, although a swing-and-miss rate north of 40% against those breaking pitches should raise some concerns for him at the next level.
He’s struggled against offspeed, he’s not doing much damage nor making a reasonable amount of contact.
Norby got called up for his MLB debut earlier this year and looked outmatched through 32 plate appearances. He didn’t draw a single walk in his time with the Orioles and struck out 37.5% of the time. A small sample size that spanned just nine games saw Norby post a 61 wRC+.
He has opened his career with Miami in Triple-A Jacksonville, but I doubt he will spend much time there before getting a good amount of run with the big league club over the final couple months of the season.
Norby is a well-balanced prospect whose power projection outweighs his bat-to-ball skills even though he’s undersized. He’s solid with the leather at multiple spots, giving managers even more of a reason to mix him into the fold on a daily basis. His sneaky speed also allows for him to be a threat to swipe bases in the right spots.
2. George Klassen / RHP / LAA / Age: 22 / High-A
Traded from PHI to LAA in the package for Carlos Estévez
The Angels were able to swing a trade for two very intriguing arms in exchange for closer Carlos Estévez. One lefty, one righty. The righty, George Klassen, is one of the fastest rising prospects in the game right now.
A skinny 6-2 22-year-old, Klassen was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Minnesota. He debuted in pro ball this season at Single-A where he straight-up overpowered hitters. In nine starts and 38 innings, he posted a 0.71 ERA and 2.14 xFIP with a mind-blowing 31.3% K-BB rate.
He got a well-deserved promotion to High-A after proving to be too dominant for Single-A. In five starts with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, he posted a 4.22 ERA but a 3.24 xFIP. His walk rate slightly ticked up, but he was still striking hitters out at a 35.2% clip.
Klassen has a high-effort delivery that operates out of a whippy right-handed release. All of that considered, he does a decent job commanding his pitches. He’s walked hitters at around a 9% rate over his 14 starts in 2024.
The fastball sits at 96 and has touched triple digits a couple of times. Klassen is throwing it for a strike 65% of the time and getting swing-and-miss roughly 30% of the time.
It’s high-level stuff, challenging hitters not only because of its plus-plus velocity but also due to its arm-side break.
The curveball has been simply untouchable. It’s allowed a .143 OPS against on 245 pitches. A 47% swing-and-miss rate paired with a 35% chase rate makes it clear that this could be the best single pitch in all of the Angels organization.
Sitting in the mid-to-upper 80s, the pitch gets a significant amount of movement. I’d describe it as a “hammer” curveball. Rather than being a loopy curveball, like Dylan Cease’s, it’s a pitch that comes at a hitter before essentially halting in mid-air and dropping a considerable amount. This is what allows it to return such high whiff numbers.
Klassen’s cutter has been equally as devastating for hitters to deal with. Opponents are batting just .056 against the cutter with a .246 OPS and a 50% swing-and-miss rate. Sitting in the low 90s, it’s reminiscent of something that would come out of the bullpen in a late-inning, high-leverage situation in a big league game.
Even if the command doesn’t improve, Klassen can make it in a rotation with this raw stuff. If the command is to get worse as he pitches at more advanced levels, he will be a high-leverage reliever with a devastating three-pitch mix.
1. Agustin Ramirez / C / MIA / Age: 22 / Triple-A
Traded from NYY to MIA in the package for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The Marlins have struggled to find an answer behind the plate for some time now. After trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees for a trio of prospects, Agustin Ramirez could be the solution to Miami’s catching problems.
Ramirez is a stocky 6-0, 210 lb. catcher who ranked 11th on Just Baseball’s top Yankees prospects list from earlier this year. He started the 2024 season in Double-A, and in 58 games there, he proved that he was far too talented to still be at that level. The righty hit 16 homers, stole 13 bases, and slugged .570 en route to a 162 wRC+.
Through 30 games at Triple-A, he’s taken some time to adjust, as he’s posted an 87 wRC+. Something that has stayed consistent despite his step back in production post-promotion is his ability to take walks.
Ramirez is an aggressive hitter at the plate, swinging in the zone over 70% of the time. He has a good feel for balancing out his aggressive tendencies while at the same time not biting on pitches out of the zone.
Comparing him to another aggressive Triple-A hitter, like Deyvision De Los Santos, Ramirez does a much better job at laying off waste pitches. He’s also flashed powerful exit velocity numbers, posting a 105.9 mph 90th percentile EV so far in Triple-A.
Since his promotion to Triple-A, Ramirez has done a good job hitting high-velocity pitches and doing damage on offspeed offerings. He hasn’t been able to maximize his power output against breaking pitches but has done a good job making a decent amount of contact against them.
His power projection and his ability to draw walks at a high rate will get him a spot behind the plate in Miami sooner rather than later. He should have a good amount of run at the position next season, as there’s no clear answer as to who will be the everyday catcher for the Fish in 2025.
Ramirez needs work behind the plate defensively, but managers will find ways to get his bat into the lineup by putting him at first base or slotting him into the DH role.