Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospects For 2024

FASTBALL Slider CURVEBALL Cutter CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 55/60 50/55 45/45 30/40 40/45 50+

A former two-way player at Division II UNC-Pembroke, Ryan stood out as an infielder, hitting .308 while serving as the team’s closer. It was Ryan’s electric stuff that really turned the heads of Padres officials (and Dodgers) on the backfields, shifting his focus to the mound.

Arsenal

You can tell Ryan was a collegiate infielder with the way he operates on the mound. His delivery is loose, athletic and repeatable with plus arm arm speed. The right-hander will mix in five offerings with his fastball leading the way at 45% usage.

The pitch averaged 96.5 MPH in 2023, touching triple digits from a slightly below average release point making effective at the top of the zone. It doesn’t quite feature the desired shape to be a whiff machine within the zone like some other fastballs at his velocity and release, but it is not a dead zone shape either.

Ryan’s slider is his best pitch, sitting in the upper 80s with late gyro break. The pitch dives beneath barrels making it effective to both righties and lefties while picking up plenty of ground balls. He racked up a 19% swinging strike rate on the pitch along with a 55% ground ball rate. Even with 23% usage, Ryan did not surrender a home run with his slider all season, an impressive feat in the Texas League and PCL.

The second breaking ball for Ryan is a curveball in the low 80s that he effectively separates from his slider with around 13 inches of vertical break and 11 inches of horizontal break. He will mix it in around 15% of the time, predominantly to lefties, with his lowest strike rate among any of his offerings (54%).

Rounding out the arsenal for Ryan is an average cutter at 89-91 and a below-average upper 80s changeup. The cutter gives Ryan another look and was effective for him as a weak-contact inducer despite throwing it far less as the season progressed. Though he did not command his iffy changeup well in 2023, Ryan sprinkled a few in for a strike each start.

Outlook

2024 will be Ryan’s third year as a starting pitcher and he will likely make his MLB debut at some point in the season. Given the success he already has under his belt despite his lack of relative experience, there could be more to dream on with the 25-year-old righty.

His fastball and breaking balls would play excellently as a high-octane, late-inning reliever though his athleticism and pitch mix could also make him a quality No. 4 starter if he continues to progress. Ryan is yet another high-probability MLB arm in this Dodgers system where it is just a matter of figuring out what exactly the capacity is.

10. Maddux Bruns – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 1st Round (29), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 55/55 50/60 50/55 30/40 30/35 50

Wipeout stuff and below average command have made Bruns a tantalizing, but frustrating, prospect.

Arsenal

Bruns has a three pitch mix that stacks up with any arm in the Dodgers system. His fastball sits 94-96 MPH with good arm side life. The pitch bores in on lefties, holding them to a .160 batting average while picking up plenty of weak contact. Like much of his arsenal, the fact that Bruns sprays rather than locates holds the fastball back.

Both the slider and changeup flash above average or better with Bruns using the slider far more frequently. His slider–which flashes plus–picked up the highest strike rate of any of his offerings (63%), along with a swinging strike rate of 21% and chase rate of 35%. It sits in the mid 80s with short, late sweep making it effective against both lefties and righties.

The changeup sits 85-86 MPH, looking similar to his fastball out of the hand before the 10 mph of separation kicks in along with just enough arm side fade. He rarely throws the pitch, only mixing it in around 8% of the time, but with plenty of success. With a swinging strike rate of 28% and opponent batting average of .160, Bruns could benefit from throwing it more.

Outlook

Between command challenges and the tendency to unravel a bit on the mound in challenging innings or stretches, it seems decreasingly likely that Bruns will stick a starter. Still just 21 years old, the southpaw will likely get another year to try to fight off a move to the bullpen, but with only one start last season of at least five innings, Bruns will need to make some major strides next season.

Stuff wise, it’s likely Bruns can find his way into a big league role potentially even as a high leverage reliever who could see his fastball tick closer to the upper 90s and slider in upper 80s in short spurts.

11. Thayron Liranzo – C – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $30K , 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 60/60 45/55 30/30 30/40 50

A switch-hitter with plus power, Liranzo already looks like a steal for the Dodgers in the 2021 IFA class for just $30k. There’s some of swing and miss concerns (73% Z-Contact/65% Contact), though he continued to show improvement bat-to-ball wise as his age 19 season progressed at Low-A.

Liranzo’s swing is far more advanced from the left side, posting a .997 OPS as opposed to .809 from the right side. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH was one of the best figures in the entire organization with a max exit velocity of 114 MPH. Liranzo hedges the whiff with a patient approach (22% chase and 16.5 BB%).

The defense is a work in progress and there’s a chance that Liranzo could move from behind the dish altogether. That said, his plus power from both sides of the plate with the ability to draw walks makes him an intriguing prospect with the stick alone. If he can improve his defensive outlook in 2024 while posting anything close to what he did offensively last season, Liranzo should become a popular name in the prospect world.

12. Diego Cartaya – C – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.5M, 2018 (LAD) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 50/55 50/55 40/40 45/50 50

Once considered one of the best catching prospects in baseball, Cartaya has lost some mobility without adding impact. The stiffness both at the plate and behind it is concerning with less impact in 2023 to fall back on.

Offense

After balancing an intriguing blend of bat speed and loft in his first couple pro seasons, everything looked slower and less violent for Cartaya, almost looking as if he was swinging a heavier bat at times. While it’s impossible to know what exactly caused Cartaya’s bat speed and impact to taper off, it is worth noting that he has battled through a myriad of injuries already in his pro career.

Back and hamstring issues plagued him in 2021 to the point that the Dodgers managed his workload in 2022, allowing him to catch just four times per week. He mostly stayed healthy in 2022, but did miss some time with a hand/wrist issue. Cartaya’s 2023 campaign was cut short when he hit the IL for an undisclosed reason at the end of August.

Cartaya saw a 2.5 MPH drop in his average exit velocity from 2022 to 2023, along with more than a 200 point drop in his OPS. Of course, he was also making the jump from High-A to Double-A, which could also explain his massive struggles with breaking balls, though it was the physical swing itself that did not look as whippy or adjustable.

He still flashed above average pop to the pull side, launching 19 homers in 93 games. He showed some signs of life in his final 20 contests, with an OPS just under .800 and stronger exit velocities before being shelved for the season.

Still just 22 years old, with stretches of impressive offensive output in the past, Cartaya is too talented to give up on at this point. There’s still 20-25 home run potential with the ability to draw walks.

Defense/Speed

Long lauded for his makeup and the ability to call games, Cartaya provides plenty of intangibles behind the dish to go with a plus throwing arm. His receiving and blocking have tracked closer to average, but he does not move incredibly well behind the dish. He projects as an average defender with value beyond the tools.

Outlook

It’s hard to argue that there was a much more disappointing prospect in 2023 than Diego Cartaya considering how much momentum and excitement he had built with his 2022 campaign. Still just 22 years old, there’s time for Cartaya to iron things out and his plus makeup instills a bit more confidence that he can get himself there.

If he can tap back into his 2022 explosiveness and improve his feel to hit/pitch recognition skills, Cartaya can still blossom into a power-hitting everyday catcher who offsets the low batting average with high walk rates and provides valuable intangibles behind the dish.

13. Johnny Deluca – OF – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 25th Round (761), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 45/45 40/40 60/60 55/55 45+

A speedster with a good feel to hit and the ability to play all three outfield spots at a high-level, Deluca is a high floor piece who showed well in his MLB cameo and does all of the little things to help a team win a ballgame.

Deluca’s bat-to-ball skills paired with just enough impact could make him productive enough offensively to be an average regular, but he is probably best in a platoon/fourth outfielder role. As a pro, Deluca has mashed left-handed pitching to a .943 OPS, about 70 points higher than his OPS against righties highlighting his ability to play every day while also shining the light on a potential platoon advantage if he struggles against big league righties.

Though not an insanely aggressive base steal compared to others with his speed, Deluca is extremely efficient, swiping 58 bags on 63 tries in roughly 300 Minor League games. He has a great chance to be a fourth outfielder with the tools and well-rounded game to potentially even become an average regular.

14. Justin Wrobleski – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (342), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider CURVEBALL Cutter CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/60 50/55 45/50 45/50 45/55 45/50 50

A unique pitch mix, Wrobleski will mix five different offerings from a delivery that features a rock backwards and tilt with his shoulders before working towards home. His delivery creates a slingshot effect as his arm whips around, but also minimizes his extension (just 5.0 feet).

The mid 90s fastball leads the way for Wrobleski, overpowering hitters from both sides of the plate with strong whiff and chase numbers. His changeup made a huge leap in the second half of the season flashing above average while the slider, cutter and curveball were all effective in spurts with the slider leading the way.

The 23-year-old slipped under the draft radar due to Tommy John surgery in his draft year, making 2023 his first full season back from the operation. He showcased the ability to get High-A hitters out from either side of the plate and turn over lineups multiple times. If Wrobleski can match his success in Double-A next year, he could be another Dodgers arm with helium.

15. Trey Sweeney – SS – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (20), 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 50/50 40/50 50/50 40/45 45+

Sweeney was traded over to the Dodgers in exchange for infield prospect Jorbit Vivas and MLB reliever Victor Gonzàlez as the Dodgers looked to clear 40-man space for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly.

Nothing jumps off of the page with Sweeney, but he is a well-rounded ballplayer. He is an average hitter with a great feel for the strike zone, walking at a 14% clip as a pro.

Sweeney does a good job of getting the most out of his relatively average tools, flashing slightly above average pop and speed. He will sneak homers out to his pull side and picks his spots to steal well. On the defensive side of things, he does not have the strongest arm or quickest feet, but he seems to make all of the necessary plays at short and uses his instincts to get himself in the right spots.

If the power can tick closer to above average, Sweeney could be a bulk platoon bat (struggles vs. LHP), but for now, he projects as a left-handed hitting utility infielder.

Other Names to Watch

Yeiner Fernandez – C – (High-A): The 21-year-old Fernandez practically split his time into thirds in 2023, logging 39 starts behind the plate, 31 starts at second base, and 26 starts as a designated hitter with High-A Great Lakes. While the power has yet to fully shine through, he fits the Gabriel Moreno mold of being a hit tool-oriented catcher with excellent athleticism behind the dish. If Fernandez can add a bit more power to his toolset, he should make his way into the top 10 in no time.

Austin Gauthier – UTIL – (Double-A): Gauthier put up one of the best seasons in Minor League Baseball in 2023, slashing .316/.435/.476 in 124 games while logging appearances at second base, third base, shortstop, and both corner outfield spots. The 24-year-old got a late start on his pro career as a four-year player at Hostra, but Gauthier has now walked 100 times or more in each of his first two full professional seasons and provides enough speed to be a factor on the basepaths, stealing 36 bases in 46 attempts in his burgeoning career.

Jake Gelof – 3B – (Low-A): One of the most accomplished players in University of Virginia program history, Gelof was Los Angeles’ second round pick in this past draft. The younger brother of current Oakland Athletic Zack Gelof, Jake broke the UVA single-season record for RBI with 81 as a Sophomore, and broke his own record with 90 in 65 games as a Junior in 2023. His pro debut went well enough, logging 17 XBH and 27 RBI in his first 34 games. Despite questions about his long-term defensive home and his lack of impact on the base paths, the bat alone could carry Gelof to the big leagues.

Hyun-Seok Jang – RHP – (CPX): Just 19 years old, Jang agreed to terms with the Dodgers this past August for $900,000, just one month before he was projected to be taken No. 1 overall in the KBO Draft. A long 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Jang sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and can run it up to 97 with a strong slider and curveball to complement it. He has yet to make his professional debut, but all eyes will be on Jang in 2024.

Landon Knack – RHP – (Triple-A): The 26-year-old Knack is coming off of the best season of his professional career, logging a 2.51 ERA in 100.1 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. While nagging injury issues are now in the rearview mirror, no singular pitch in his arsenal seems to wow data-wise, pigeon-holing him into the “pitchability” tag.

Ronan Kopp – LHP – (High-A): Standing at a mammoth 6’7″ and 250 pounds, Kopp has blown pitch after pitch by lower level hitters, logging 220 strikeouts and a .178 batting average against in his first 136.2 IP in professional baseball. The 21-year-old boasts a mid-to-high 90s fastball and a wipeout sweeping slider, but has struggled mightily with command at each stop, posting a career 6.2 BB/9. With command questions and a primarily two-pitch arsenal, there is plenty of reliever risk with Kopp.

Jose Ramos – OF – (Double-A): Ramos burst onto the scene in 2021 with a .972 OPS in 62 games between the Complex and Low-A, but he has seen his offensive production slowly dip as he climbs levels in the Dodgers system. Still just 22 years old, Ramos has added weight and power to complement his elite arm in a corner outfield spot, but his fringy hit tool will ultimately determine his big league prospects.