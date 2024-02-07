New York Yankees Top 15 Prospects For 2024
Jasson Dominguez headlines the group, but the Yankees have developed ample depth behind "The Martian" in one of baseball's stronger systems.
The New York Yankees have long been tabbed as the organization to fork over a king’s ransom for elite MLB talent in free agency. While that may still be the case in spurts (with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon serving as examples), Brian Cashman and the rest of the Yankees’ front office have made leaps in the player development department over the last half-decade.
The fruits of their labor are starting to show with Anthony Volpe showing ample promise in his rookie year and top prospect Jasson Dominguez getting his big league debut under their belt. Their pitching development has also taken a massive step forwards, pumping out fringe top-100 arms in droves and helping several later-round picks make leaps over the last few years. While the Yankees always seem to have money to burn, developing their home-grown talent is a big next step for the most storied franchise in baseball.
1. Jasson Dominguez – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $5M – 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|60
Dominguez made adjustments heading into the 2022 season and broke out in a big way, reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. The switch-hitting center fielder continued to refine his approach in 2023 and the results were evident as he climbed levels. He exploded onto the scene for the Yankees with a near 1.000 OPS in his first eight big league games before a torn UCL wiped out the rest his season and the beginning of 2024.
Offense
When Dominguez first broke into pro ball in 2021, there were a lot of moving parts to the switch-hitter’s swing that he struggled to repeat, often looking out of sorts–especially from the right side of the plate. Ahead of the 2022 season, Dominguez cut down his leg kick while quieting/simplifying his hand load. The tweaks helped Dominguez see the ball earlier and repeat his moves more consistently.
The adjustments not only helped Dominguez up his OPS from the right side by more than 200 points, but he also trimmed his pull rate and chase rate, making better overall swing decisions. Dominguez’s swing was further along from the left side to begin with, though he made some smaller tweaks to achieve much of the same benefits as his right-handed improvements.
On top of the mechanical adjustments, Dominguez has since cut chase to a solid mark while steadily improving his contact rates as he has accumulated more professional at bats. While he is still working to tap into his plus power consistently in games, he has flashed exit velocities as high as 112 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH.
Dominguez has a better feel to hit than some give him credit for, settling in at each level he has reached and seeing his strikeout rates drop as each season has progressed. His improved patience at the plate has helped him walk at high clip as well. If he can drive the ball in the air more consistently, he should be able to tap into plus game power.
Defense/Speed
Dominguez slimmed down a bit from his first pro season, helping him get to his top speed quicker both in the outfield and on the bases, easily recording plus run times.
As he has gained reps in the outfield, he has cleaned up his routes while getting better jumps on balls. Possessing a plus arm, Dominguez would project as a plus defender in a corner, but he has the goods to stick in center. He has turned into a a major factor on the base paths, swiping 35 bags in his first 100 Double-A games in 2023.
Outlook
With unfair expectations placed on Dominguez prior to his first professional at-bat, Dominguez was somewhat setup for failure in the eyes of the general public if there were any growing pains in “The Martian’s” development. Turns out, Dominguez is indeed human and had a learning curve. That said, he is a special athlete with a well-regarded work ethic that allowed him to learn and develop much more quickly than most players his age.
A switch-hitting centerfielder with plus power and speed is a rare profile that every organization would love to have. As Dominguez’s maturity in the box has been tangible as he has climbed levels, capped off with a great MLB cameo before going down with a torn UCL. He could develop into an All-Star centerfielder with impact tools across the board. If he moves to a corner, he could still be a dynamic speed and power combo with enough production to comfortably carry the corner profile.
2. Spencer Jones – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 225 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|65/70
|50/65
|60/60
|40/50
|55
Huge power potential blended with exceptional athleticism for a 6-foot-7 outfielder make Jones a project worth dreaming about.
Offense
Jones starts upright and slightly open with his hands high and far back in his stance. Because he is so big and powerful, Jones does not require much effort to do damage. His setup almost puts him right into his launch position, with just the slightest sink into his back side and a small step to get his feet back even.
With his lack of negative move, there’s an added emphasis on being able to hold his back hip through launch which has become a bit of a challenge for him against professional off speed. When Jones holds his base, he puts up exit velocities over 110 MPH with relative ease and even when he is out on his front foot a bit, he is capable of producing major impact.
Jones has been on his front foot far too often as a pro, causing him to swing over secondary stuff and rollover too often. The overall contact rate for Jones is not bad (72%), providing hope that he can hit enough, but 6-foot-7 hitters are volatile for a reason, it is harder to control longer limbs and be efficient to the ball.
The good news is, Jones has the athleticism to do so and has flashed plenty of potential. Even his “B” swings produce more damage than the average hitter. Even if the hit tool is fringy, Jones’ plus plus power could make him a middle of the order masher. He will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently and continue to cut down on his chase rate to reach his high offensive ceiling.
Defense/Speed
An impressive athlete in just about every way, Jones posts above-average run times and ran his fastball up to 94 MPH when he was a pitching prospect in high school. Jones has since had a couple elbow issues, which could impact his arm strength some, but he should grade out as above-average in that department at the very least.
Jones moves well for his size covering a lot of ground with his long strides. He consistently posts above-average run times and has a chance to stick in center field if he can continue to get more comfortable with his reads and routes. He is not afraid to steal bases and should be a threat on the bases. He swiped 43 bags on 55 tries in 2023.
Outlook
There’s not much precedent for a prospect like Jones. The hesitance around such a profile caused James Wood of the Nationals to slip to the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft and Spencer Jones to “fall” to the Yankees at 22nd overall .
While there may be a bit more whiff than expected in the early going, it’s important to note that Jones entered 2023 having only played 159 games since his freshman year of college, and that is including the Cape Cod League.
The 2023 season was not a bad one for Jones, but it also was a battle for him at times. Considering his minimal reps relative to just about any first round bat, slightly above average offensive numbers at High-A and Double-A in his first full pro season did not hurt his case at all, even with a strikeout rate of 29%.
Acknowledging the risk involved, there is All-Star upside to dream on with Jones as a monster-sized power threat who moves way better than he should in center and he showed that he can make a fair amount of contact. An improved approach and more consistent elevation could make Jones one of the most dynamic prospects in baseball.
3. Chase Hampton – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (190), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Cutter
|Slider
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|60/65
|50/50
|55/55
|50/55
|45/55
|55
A strong four pitch mix headlined by a plus heater, the Yankees saw the upside the 6-foot-3 right-hander possessed when they snagged him in the sixth round out of Texas Tech. Rather than assigning him to an affiliate, Hampton worked in a controlled setting to help optimize his arsenal and smooth his delivery. The results were evident in his first pro season, boasting a 25% K-BB rate, one of the best marks in the Minor Leagues.
Arsenal
A clean, low-effort delivery, Hampton’s repeats his mechanics well with four quality offerings that work well off of each other. His plus fastball sets the tone, with elite carry at 92-95 MPH. The shape of the pitch is what makes it so difficult for hitters to get to, averaging 19 inches of induced vertical break from an extremely flat VAA. The combination of above average IVB and a VAA that is far flatter than the average pitcher from his release height gives him an rare fastball look for hitters.
As a result, he picked up an swinging strike rate of 17% on his fastball (10% is roughly average) with well above average chase rates and big whiff numbers within the zone. Despite the dominance of his fastball, Hampton only threw it about 35% of the time in 2023 boasting plenty of confidence in his secondaries, which played well off of a fastball that hitters feel like they have to cheat for.
Though it’s not his best pitch in terms of shape or whiff, he is supremely confident in the offering, landing it for a strike more than 70% of the time while picking up plenty of weak contact. The pitch performs better against lefties as Hampton is comfortable running through the back door as well as tying them up.
His slider and curveball are both above average offerings, but the slider stands out as the more consistent and effective pitch in the 82-84 range with good sweeping action. He almost exclusively uses it against right-handed hitters.
His 79-81 MPH curveball features good depth and good downward bite, tunneling particularly well off of his fastball. Much like the slider to righties, Hampton almost exclusively throws the curve to lefties.
Outlook
Clearly the Yankees best pitching prospect, Hampton boasts high-end No. 3 upside with a great chance of at least becoming a quality back end arm. With his big frame frame and low-effort delivery, there could be more velocity in the tank for Hampton, which would make his fastball easily a double-plus pitch.
With a bit more consistent of a feel for his curveball and more optimal pitch usage (he would likely benefit from throwing his fastball more, cutter less and possibly even mixing in the curveball to righties), Hampton could help the Yankees as soon as 2024.
4. Everson Pereira – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|65/65
|50/60
|55/55
|50/55
|55
Frame-defying power and the ability to stick in center make Pereira exciting, but whiff concerns may hold him back.
Offense
Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing.
Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. He has produced exit velocities as high as 115 MPH, with a gaudy 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH, tops of any prospect in the Yankees organization.
Pereira struggled to lift the ball with consistency in 2022, posting a 50% ground ball rate. He has cut that figure by more than 10% in 2023, helping him match his 2022 home run total shortly after the All-Star Break (14).
There’s a fair amount of whiff in Pereira’s game, running a contact rate around 65% and zone contact rate at 75%, but his plus-plus power and improved approach help him remain productive as a younger hitter at the upper levels.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and has a solid chance of sticking there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a solid defender in center.
Stolen bases have become less a part of his game at the upper levels, but he will still steal a handful per year and adds value on the bases.
Outlook
Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an impact bat in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an improved approach have him trending in the right direction. There will likely always be a fair amount of whiff involved with Pereira’s game, but if he consistently lifts the ball as he has started to do in 2023, there’s 30 home run upside to make the punch outs easier to palate.
5. Austin Wells – C – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (28), 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|55/55
|40/40
|40/45
|55
A bat-first catcher who has made strides behind the dish, Wells has a strong track record of hitting dating back to his prep days at Bishop Gorman. After a solid big league cameo in 2023, he could take over the primary catching duties for the Yankees moving forward.
Offense
Starting slightly open, Wells utilizes a decent-sized leg kick but is consistently in rhythm and on time, sometimes shortening his gather if a pitcher is quicker to the plate or if he feels rushed. A swing path that is geared for lift helps Wells convert his slightly above average exit velocities into above average game power. Most of his home runs will be to his pull side, but he has the ability to drive the ball to all fields.
Wells demolished four seam fastballs to the tune of .315/.404/.630 in 2023, but saw his quality of contact really take a hit against secondary stuff, posting just a .536 OPS against non-fastballs. He made an adjustment to his hand load during his month in the big leagues, helping his barrel live in the zone a bit longer, giving him a wider margin for error against secondary stuff.
Historically a patient hitter who walked more than he struck out in college Wells drew free passes at a 14% clip through his first two professional seasons with a chase rate below 23%. His chase rate jumped by 5% in 2023, but he still walked at a 10% clips against more challenging competition. With roughly average contact rates, decent numbers left-on-left, and a good feel for the strike zone, Wells could be an average hitter with above average power and good on base skills.
Defense/Speed
Wells has come a long way defensively since he was drafted in 2020, particularly making a big leap in the receiving department, now big league average in that regard. His catch and throw skills have improved, but he only threw out 14% of attempted base stealers across each level in 2023, limited by his fringy arm strength. Wells works hard behind the dish and earns high marks for his intangibles.
Outlook
Once viewed as a candidate to potentially move off of catcher, Wells worked hard to keep the gear on and now looks like he can at least play the position passably at the highest level. The Yankees selected Wells in the first round of the 2020 draft because of his exciting offensive upside from the left side of the plate. Now that he can stick behind the dish, he has the potential to be an above average everyday catcher who probably still has a bit more pressure on his bat than other starting catchers.
6. Roderick Arias – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $4M, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|45/55
|55/55
|50/60
|55
A switch-hitter with loud tools and a great chance of sticking at shortstop, Arias offers major upside if he can make enough contact. After a strong start to 2023, his season was cut short due to a hand injury.
Offense
Starting narrow and upright with his front foot inverted slightly, Arias features a large leg kick and coil, really getting into his back hip. When everything is on time, Arias can do major damage for a teenage hitter, using every ounce of his frame to get his most powerful swing off.
The moving parts to his swing can cause Arias to be late on fastballs, sometimes looking rushed in the box. He compensates with great bat speed and a good swing path, but that rushed feeling from a coiled launch position can result in him pulling off with his front side. His bat lives in the zone for a long time, giving him a wider margin for error and the ability to drive the ball to all fields despite his preference to pull. His swing from the left side is more advanced than the right side at this stage.
A patient hitter, Arias’s ability to recognize spin and feel for the strike zone help hedge some of the whiff concern. Already posting well above average exit velocities for his age with room for more strength, Arias could grow into plus power as he matures.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Arias’s athleticism is plenty evident at shortstop, boasting impressive range and an easy plus arm that help him make tough plays in the hole. Though he has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his rocket arm, Arias has already demonstrated the ability to read hops and put himself in a good position to make plays, just needing to do it more consistently. He has the ingredients to not only stick at shortstop, but be a plus defender there.
Not the quickest accelerator, Arias runs well once he gets going and is of value on the base paths even if he is not a major stolen base threat.
Outlook
A great showing in the Florida Complex League prior to his injury helped mitigate at least some of the hit tool concern, but the one large question for Arias remains as to whether he will hit enough. With above average power, a patient approach and the ability to be an impactful defender at shortstop, there’s plenty of upside for the switch hitting teenager.
7. Brando Mayea – OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $4.35M, 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|40/50
|40/50
|60/60
|45/55
|55
A good feel to hit and plus wheels made Mayea a top target in the 2023 IFA class and his first pro stint was as advertised…with a bit more pop.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his weight stacked on his back side, Mayea utilizes a slow building leg kick that he starts right as the pitcher lifts his leg. His front foot hovers in the air for what feels like an eternity, but he holds the move well thanks to a strong lower half and impressive balance/athleticism.
The move helps Mayea create plenty of tension in his back side and see the ball early, though it remains to be seen if he can prevent a premature forward move against higher quality secondary stuff. Despite a relatively slender frame, Mayea’s ability to use the ground to create power has helped him produce exit velocities as high as 107 MPH in his age 17 season.
His tendency to put the ball on the ground may limit his game power some, but that is something that should improve as he matures. He has a great feel for the strike zone and has little trouble catching up to velocity. If his unique pre-swing moves do not result in major challenges against breaking balls, Mayea projects as an above average hitter, with at least average impact, who can drive the ball to all fields.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner with an above average arm, Mayea has a good chance to stick in centerfield as he gains comfort with his jumps and reads. He swiped 22 bags in 38 games in the 2023 season even after dealing with a minor ankle injury early in the season. He should be a consistent stolen base threat.
Outlook
Exciting tools and an advanced offensive game makes Mayea one of the more intriguing prospects in the Yankees system. If it all comes together, he could boast above average hit and average power with plus wheels in centerfield. The teenager is still a long ways off, but he has the skill set to climb quicker than his peers.
8. George Lombard Jr. – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round, (26) 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|35/55
|50/50
|45/55
|55
The son of former big leaguer and second round pick George Lombard, the Yankees were intrigued by Lombard Jr.’s well-rounded game at shortstop along with plenty of physical projection. Combine the projectable frame and bloodlines with the fact that he was one of the youngest players in his class and it’s easy to see why the Yankees were eager enough to shell out $3.3M ($300K over slot) to sign him.
Offense
Starting upright with his feet a tad more than shoulder width apart, Lombard’s pre-swing moves are rather simple with a minimal leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load. His swing path can be somewhat steep, minimizing his window for contact and resulting in more ground balls, but the Yankees have had plenty of success with getting their hitters to create positive attack angles and drive the ball in the air consistently.
He already flashes good bat speed and a solid feel for the barrel as well as athleticism in the box that should help him develop into at least an average hitter. A teenager with a big frame, Lombard will still be 18 years old at the start of the 2024 season and should put on more strength as he matures.
With his path cleaned up and added strength, Lombard has a chance to tap into fringe-plus pop if it all comes together. He is already a patient hitter with a good feel for the strike zone.
Defense/Speed
Though he’s just an average runner, Lombard moves his feet well at shortstop and boasts a plus arm. He is comfortable making throws on the run from different angles and off balance. He has the tendency to sit back on balls from time to time (common for young infielders with big arms), but it’s easy to envision Lombard sticking at the position with above average defense.
Outlook
Already with some impressive polish for one of the youngest players in the 2023 class, Lombard looks to have the ingredients of a well-rounded everyday shortstop if the bat can continue to come along. The glove is a bit ahead of the bat at this point, but he has the upside of an above average everyday shortstop who can impact the game in several ways.
9. Henry Lalane – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2027
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|55/65
|45/55
|50/60
|45/55
|50+
Towering at 6-foot-7 with impressive athleticism, Lalane is both overpowering and under control, striking out 34 while walking just 4 in his 21.2 innings in the Florida Complex League. He offers exciting upside with less risk than his profile may imply.
Arsenal
After a solid age 18 season in the Dominican Summer League, Lalane took a big step forward stuff wise in 2023, seeing his stuff jump by multiple ticks while developing a much improved feel for his changeup.
The fastball now sits in the mid 90s, touching 97 MPH with good ride. Though he mostly hovered around 50 pitches per outing, he held his velocity deep into his outings, sometimes even seeing his velocity increase as he settled in. There’s not a ton of effort in his delivery and he still has plenty of room to gain strength, making it reasonable to envision Lalane’s fastball developing beyond plus territory.
He leaned on his fastball 60% of the time in 2023 with an even split between his changeup and slider. He actually landed his much-improved changeup for a strike at a 10% higher clip than his slider, with a 63% strike rate and impressive whiff and chase numbers. In a vacuum, the changeup movement is not quite that of a plus pitch, but it flashes above average and plays up from his unique delivery and effective heater.
Lalane’s sweepy slider has the potential to give him a third impactful offering. At this point his command of it is a bit shaky and he would likely benefit from throwing it harder, currently sitting in the upper 70s. He tends to drop his arm lower when going to the slider, which combined with the lower velocity of the pitch, can make it an easier take for more polished hitters.
The ingredients are there and the Yankees track record of helping their pitching prospects develop an effective sweeper and/or cutter.
Outlook
Extremely projectable with an advanced feel to pitch for a towering teenager, Lalane has the goods to be a monster. His ability to fill the strike zone up already and athleticism on the mound hedge the reliever risk that comes with his profile, but if he does end up in a bullpen, he could also thrive in a high-leverage, overpowering lefty role. That said, he has provided plenty of indications that he can stick as a starter with plenty to dream on.
10. Will Warren – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th Round (243), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Slider
|Cutter
|Changeup
|Curveball
|Command
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/50
|40/45
|40/40
|45/45
|50
Another Yankees pitching development success story, Warren features six offerings headlined by a plus slider and improved fastball characteristics that he found heading into the 2023 season. The results were a career-best 27% strikeout rate between Double-A and Triple-A along with an opponent batting average of just .226.
Arsenal
While Warren will mix in six offerings, it’s his pair of fastballs and slider that stand out above the rest. He predominantly throws his 92-94 mph sinker, averaging 16 inches of horizontal run from a high three-quarters release that helps the movement play up. Warren does a good job of avoiding barrels with the pitch, holding opponents to a ground ball rate of 63% in 2023.
In addition to his sinker, he will throw a four seamer with decent carry that keeps hitters honest at the top of the zone. With most of his other offerings being most effective at the bottom third, the four seamer has enough ride from a slightly below average release height to pick up solid whiff numbers; he just struggles to command the four seamer nearly as well as his more natural sinker.
Warren’s best pitch is his low 80s sweeper, averaging 17 inches of horizontal break. By nature, the pitch is much more effective against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .170 batting average in 2023 and a near 40% chase rate. Even with a foot and a half of horizontal movement, Warren is able to land it for a strike consistently (68%), giving him the confidence to mix it in against lefties.
The challenge is, lefties hit right-handed sweepers well, even if it’s a plus pitch and Warren is no exception. This puts more pressure on the development of his cutter or changeup to be able to keep left-handed hitters honest.
His upper 80s cutter is ahead of his changeup at this stage, flashing average, but with inconsistent command. When the pitch is on, he runs it in on the hands or under the barrel of lefties, picking up plenty of weak contact.
Warren gained more confidence in his changeup as the season progressed, but the action of the pitch can blend with his sinker while only featuring about 5 mph of separation. Even if the pitch does not improve much, it should be a usable offering to mix in against lefties. He will also mix in a below average curveball a couple times per start to steal strikes.
Outlook
A diverse arsenal that Warren really figured out how to optimize in 2023 has him looking like a potential back end starter who can eat innings. The uptick in whiff bodes well for his chances to turn over lineups as he should be able to induce plenty of ground balls with his sinker and slider.
With his fastballs and sweeper currently way ahead of his other offerings, there’s some concern about his ability to get left-handed hitters out at the big league level. In 2023, left-handed hitters posted an .800 OPS against Warren while righties checked in at just .564. If he cannot even out his splits, he could be a valuable swingman, but his changeup and cutter trended in the right direction in the latter part of 2023, providing optimism that he can stick as a starter.
11. Agustin Ramirez – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|45/50
|30/30
|40/40
|50
A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a .916 OPS in 83 Low-A and High-A games prior to his promotion to Double-A where he met his match. He features a flatter swing path that negates his game power some, but with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.6 MPH and max of 114.5 MPH, he easily boasts plus raw pop.
He has a decent feel for the barrel and did not run into much trouble recognizing spin until he reached Double-A. Though he may need to tweak his swing path to tap into more game power, Ramirez has still flashed the ability to hit tape measure shots to his pull side. Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but he does possess an above average arm.
He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out a big league role. The Yankees added Ramirez to the 40-man roster following the 2023 season.
12. Ben Rice – C/1B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 12th Round, (363) 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|50/50
|30/30
|35/35
|50
One of the most productive hitters in the Yankees system in 2023, Rice mashed to a 1.048 OPS in 73 High-A and Double-A games after missing a chunk of his season due to an oblique injury. Rice has a swing geared for lift (33% GB) and he really looks to do damage to his pull side (57% pull). Though he can sell out for pull too frequently at times, he has displayed the ability to drive the ball where it’s pitched along with adjustable hands to get to different spots. He’s extremely patient, running a chase rate below 20% in 2023.
Defensively, Rice is shaky. His arm is below average and he is not the quickest out of the crouch, throwing out just 8% of attempted base stealers. His blocking skills helps his case behind the dish, but he may project best as a 1B/DH type who can catch a couple times per week. He saw action at first base and looked fairly comfortable at the position.
13. Kyle Carr – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (97), 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|Slider
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|40/50
|45/55
|50
A two-way player at San Diego and later Palomar Junior College, Carr solidified himself as a more intriguing pitching prospect with his performance on the mound in the Cape Cod League and at Palomar. He saw his stuff tick up to the 92-94 MPH range with good carry, punching out 111 hitters in his 78 innings of work for Palomar.
His athleticism is plenty evident on the mound with a smooth delivery and repeatable mechanics. He fills up the zone with a quality three pitch mix and has worked with the Yankees since signing to further optimize his arsenal prior to his pro debut. The Yankees have enjoyed plenty of success developing day two pitching prospects in their instructional program and Carr has the ingredients to be the latest example.
14. Edgleen Perez – C – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|35/45
|30/40
|45/45
|45/55
|45+
An incredibly advanced defensive catcher for his age, Perez also boasts an above average feel to hit and selective approach. He moves really well, adjusting and blocking effectively from a one-legged position. He already possesses a well-above average arm and projects as a well-above average defensive catcher.
An average frame limits Perez’s power potential, where he is likely to be fringy at best, but there’s potential for above average hit, gap to gap power and a knack for getting on base. If everything comes together offensively, he could be a primary catcher, but his defensive prowess and feel for the stick give him a good chance to at least land as a back up.
15. Jorbit Vivas – 2B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|35/35
|30/30
|50/50
|45/50
|45+
The Yankees pounced at the opportunity to add Vivas when the Dodgers were facing a 40 man crunch after adding Shohei Ohtani. They had to part with former first round pick Trey Sweeney to get Vivas, but the latter has a higher probability of being able to help the Yankees as soon as 2024, if needed.
Vivas consistently puts bat on ball, running a contact rate of 80% and zone contact rate of 89%. His feel to hit combined with his selectivity at the plate helped him walk nearly as much as he struck out in 2023. He’s a solid defender at second base, but is likely limited to the position. An average or slightly better runner, Vivas can steal 15-20 bags in a season. His below average power is limiting, though his ability to sneak balls out to the pull side could shine through at Yankee Stadium. He’d have to really hit, but there’s potential for a regular here.
Other Names to Watch
Brendan Beck – RHP – (High-A): Beck may already be 25 years old, but Tommy John surgery after he was taken in the second round in 2021 prevented the former Stanford ace from making his professional debut until last season. He was excellent in his first go of the minor leagues, allowing just six earned runs in 31.0 innings while punching out 35 and walking seven with Hudson Valley. Beck may only sit in the low 90s with his heater, but a legitimate four-pitch mix give him the capability of being a back-of-the-rotation arm.
Clayton Beeter – RHP – (Triple-A): Beeter was the 66th overall pick by the Dodgers out of Texas Tech in 2020, and carried a ton of reliever risk when he was traded to New York for Joey Gallo at the 2022 deadline. Beeter has since quelled some of those concerns, logging 131.2 UP between Somerset and Scranton in 2023. The 25-year-old Beeter posted a K-Rate just under 29% last season, but walked 13% of hitters. His fastball/slider combination can be deadly, but he may assume a reliever role at the major league level in 2024 if the command doesn’t shore up.
Keiner Delgado – MIF – (Complex): The 20-year-old Delgado was signed for $100,000 in the 2021 IFA cycle out of Venezuela and he hit the ground running in his DSL stint in 2022, slashing .310/.504/.506 in 52 games. Last season at the Florida complex, Delgado had 21 extra-base hits, 36 stolen bases, and a .414 OBP in 49 games. He will surely get his first taste of life off the complex this spring, and the switch-hitter has an opportunity to prove that the early production is no fluke.
Yoendrys Gómez – RHP – (Triple-A): Gómez made his big league debut in mop-up duty at the end of last season and got through it unscathed, firing two innings of one-hit ball while punching out four. The 24-year-old got the call from Double-A Somerset, when he logged a 3.58 in 65.1 IP with 78 strikeouts and held opponents to a .200 batting average against. It’s been a long, winding road for Gómez, who signed for just $50,000 in 2016. He’s dealt with both shoulder issues and a torn UCL since the start of the 2021 season, but the 24-year-old Gómez could give Aaron Boone a chunk of innings in 2024.
Tyler Hardman – 3B – (Double-A): As physically mature of a minor league hitter as you’ll find, the now-25-year-old Hardman dominated in his Senior season at Oklahoma, slashing .397/.481/.661 in 55 games before being taken in the fifth round in 2021. The 6’2″, 230-pound Hardman has continued to hit for immense power, clubbing 26 home runs in just 77 games in Double-A in 2023 after hitting six in 20 games in the Arizona Fall League in ’22. A 33% K-Rate is far too high to project consistent big league success, but the power is too immense to ignore.
Carlos Lagrange – RHP – (Complex): The former $10,000 International Free Agent has burst onto the scene for the Yankees, punching out 106 hitters and limiting opponents to a .166 BAA in his first 74.2 professional innings. Lagrange stands at 6’7″ with about as lanky of a frame as you’ll find in all of baseball, but a high-90s heater explodes out of his hand. He is a two-pitch guy right now, mixing in an okay slider, but there is a ridiculous amount of whiff to dream on from the 20-year-old Lagrange.
Roc Riggio – 2B – (Low-A): Riggio was one of the most productive bats in college baseball last year, slashing .335/.461/.679 with 18 HR and 61 RBI in 59 games with Oklahoma State. Sheer production got him to the Yankees as a fourth round pick, but his professional debut left a bit to be desired, posting a .611 OPS in 22 games. The 5’9″ Riggio lacks the size and quickness to warrant a move to shortstop, pigeon-holing him into a true second baseman’s mold. If Riggio makes it to the big leagues, it’ll be because of his hit tool improving year-over-year.
Brock Selvidge – LHP – (High-A): The Yankees gave Selvidge second round money in the third round of the 2021 draft, prying the southpaw away from his commitment to LSU. Selvidge has the perfect build for an athletic pitcher, standing at 6’3″ with a strong lower half. However, the build only produces a low 90s heater, but he complements the fastball with both a slider and a sharper cutter. Selvidge has logged a 3.31 ERA in his first 174.0 IP of pro ball, and the 21-year-old should be in Somerset’s rotation in early April.
Jared Serna – MIF – (High-A): The odds were stacked against Serna when he signed with the Yankees in 2019, standing at just 5’6″ and putting pen to paper for only $10,000. However, Serna has hit at every stop, most recently logging an .813 OPS in 122 games between Low-A and High-A in 2023. 29 stolen bases isn’t much of a surprise, but 19 home runs coming from that frame in 72 games in pitcher-friendly Tampa should open plenty of eyes. There’s still a ways to go for the 21-year-old Serna, but if he packs a punch in the box, he becomes exponentially more dynamic than many initially forecasted.
Luis Serna – RHP – (Complex): Jared’s younger cousin Luis is far from menacing on the mound, standing at 5’11” and weighing at just a shade over 160 pounds. But, the 19-year-old right-hander enjoyed immense success in 2022 and has punched out 125 in his first 100.2 professional innings thanks to his devilish changeup. Serna was dealing with a shoulder injury in 2023 which limited him to just eight starts, but if he gets back to full health, we may see Serna playing wiffle ball with hitters off the complex for the very first time.