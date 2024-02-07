New York Yankees Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Lalane’s sweepy slider has the potential to give him a third impactful offering. At this point his command of it is a bit shaky and he would likely benefit from throwing it harder, currently sitting in the upper 70s. He tends to drop his arm lower when going to the slider, which combined with the lower velocity of the pitch, can make it an easier take for more polished hitters.

The ingredients are there and the Yankees track record of helping their pitching prospects develop an effective sweeper and/or cutter.

Outlook

Extremely projectable with an advanced feel to pitch for a towering teenager, Lalane has the goods to be a monster. His ability to fill the strike zone up already and athleticism on the mound hedge the reliever risk that comes with his profile, but if he does end up in a bullpen, he could also thrive in a high-leverage, overpowering lefty role. That said, he has provided plenty of indications that he can stick as a starter with plenty to dream on.

10. Will Warren – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th Round (243), 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Slider Cutter Changeup Curveball Command FV 55/55 60/60 50/50 40/45 40/40 45/45 50

Another Yankees pitching development success story, Warren features six offerings headlined by a plus slider and improved fastball characteristics that he found heading into the 2023 season. The results were a career-best 27% strikeout rate between Double-A and Triple-A along with an opponent batting average of just .226.

Arsenal

While Warren will mix in six offerings, it’s his pair of fastballs and slider that stand out above the rest. He predominantly throws his 92-94 mph sinker, averaging 16 inches of horizontal run from a high three-quarters release that helps the movement play up. Warren does a good job of avoiding barrels with the pitch, holding opponents to a ground ball rate of 63% in 2023.

In addition to his sinker, he will throw a four seamer with decent carry that keeps hitters honest at the top of the zone. With most of his other offerings being most effective at the bottom third, the four seamer has enough ride from a slightly below average release height to pick up solid whiff numbers; he just struggles to command the four seamer nearly as well as his more natural sinker.

Warren’s best pitch is his low 80s sweeper, averaging 17 inches of horizontal break. By nature, the pitch is much more effective against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .170 batting average in 2023 and a near 40% chase rate. Even with a foot and a half of horizontal movement, Warren is able to land it for a strike consistently (68%), giving him the confidence to mix it in against lefties.

The challenge is, lefties hit right-handed sweepers well, even if it’s a plus pitch and Warren is no exception. This puts more pressure on the development of his cutter or changeup to be able to keep left-handed hitters honest.

His upper 80s cutter is ahead of his changeup at this stage, flashing average, but with inconsistent command. When the pitch is on, he runs it in on the hands or under the barrel of lefties, picking up plenty of weak contact.

Warren gained more confidence in his changeup as the season progressed, but the action of the pitch can blend with his sinker while only featuring about 5 mph of separation. Even if the pitch does not improve much, it should be a usable offering to mix in against lefties. He will also mix in a below average curveball a couple times per start to steal strikes.

Outlook

A diverse arsenal that Warren really figured out how to optimize in 2023 has him looking like a potential back end starter who can eat innings. The uptick in whiff bodes well for his chances to turn over lineups as he should be able to induce plenty of ground balls with his sinker and slider.

With his fastballs and sweeper currently way ahead of his other offerings, there’s some concern about his ability to get left-handed hitters out at the big league level. In 2023, left-handed hitters posted an .800 OPS against Warren while righties checked in at just .564. If he cannot even out his splits, he could be a valuable swingman, but his changeup and cutter trended in the right direction in the latter part of 2023, providing optimism that he can stick as a starter.

11. Agustin Ramirez – C – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/60 45/50 30/30 40/40 50

A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a .916 OPS in 83 Low-A and High-A games prior to his promotion to Double-A where he met his match. He features a flatter swing path that negates his game power some, but with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106.6 MPH and max of 114.5 MPH, he easily boasts plus raw pop.

He has a decent feel for the barrel and did not run into much trouble recognizing spin until he reached Double-A. Though he may need to tweak his swing path to tap into more game power, Ramirez has still flashed the ability to hit tape measure shots to his pull side. Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but he does possess an above average arm.

He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out a big league role. The Yankees added Ramirez to the 40-man roster following the 2023 season.

12. Ben Rice – C/1B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 12th Round, (363) 2021 (NYY) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/50 55/55 50/50 30/30 35/35 50

One of the most productive hitters in the Yankees system in 2023, Rice mashed to a 1.048 OPS in 73 High-A and Double-A games after missing a chunk of his season due to an oblique injury. Rice has a swing geared for lift (33% GB) and he really looks to do damage to his pull side (57% pull). Though he can sell out for pull too frequently at times, he has displayed the ability to drive the ball where it’s pitched along with adjustable hands to get to different spots. He’s extremely patient, running a chase rate below 20% in 2023.

Defensively, Rice is shaky. His arm is below average and he is not the quickest out of the crouch, throwing out just 8% of attempted base stealers. His blocking skills helps his case behind the dish, but he may project best as a 1B/DH type who can catch a couple times per week. He saw action at first base and looked fairly comfortable at the position.

13. Kyle Carr – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (97), 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 55/55 50/55 40/50 45/55 50

A two-way player at San Diego and later Palomar Junior College, Carr solidified himself as a more intriguing pitching prospect with his performance on the mound in the Cape Cod League and at Palomar. He saw his stuff tick up to the 92-94 MPH range with good carry, punching out 111 hitters in his 78 innings of work for Palomar.

His athleticism is plenty evident on the mound with a smooth delivery and repeatable mechanics. He fills up the zone with a quality three pitch mix and has worked with the Yankees since signing to further optimize his arsenal prior to his pro debut. The Yankees have enjoyed plenty of success developing day two pitching prospects in their instructional program and Carr has the ingredients to be the latest example.

14. Edgleen Perez – C – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2023 (NYY) | ETA: 2028

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 35/45 30/40 45/45 45/55 45+

An incredibly advanced defensive catcher for his age, Perez also boasts an above average feel to hit and selective approach. He moves really well, adjusting and blocking effectively from a one-legged position. He already possesses a well-above average arm and projects as a well-above average defensive catcher.

An average frame limits Perez’s power potential, where he is likely to be fringy at best, but there’s potential for above average hit, gap to gap power and a knack for getting on base. If everything comes together offensively, he could be a primary catcher, but his defensive prowess and feel for the stick give him a good chance to at least land as a back up.

15. Jorbit Vivas – 2B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 35/35 30/30 50/50 45/50 45+

The Yankees pounced at the opportunity to add Vivas when the Dodgers were facing a 40 man crunch after adding Shohei Ohtani. They had to part with former first round pick Trey Sweeney to get Vivas, but the latter has a higher probability of being able to help the Yankees as soon as 2024, if needed.

Vivas consistently puts bat on ball, running a contact rate of 80% and zone contact rate of 89%. His feel to hit combined with his selectivity at the plate helped him walk nearly as much as he struck out in 2023. He’s a solid defender at second base, but is likely limited to the position. An average or slightly better runner, Vivas can steal 15-20 bags in a season. His below average power is limiting, though his ability to sneak balls out to the pull side could shine through at Yankee Stadium. He’d have to really hit, but there’s potential for a regular here.

Other Names to Watch

Brendan Beck – RHP – (High-A): Beck may already be 25 years old, but Tommy John surgery after he was taken in the second round in 2021 prevented the former Stanford ace from making his professional debut until last season. He was excellent in his first go of the minor leagues, allowing just six earned runs in 31.0 innings while punching out 35 and walking seven with Hudson Valley. Beck may only sit in the low 90s with his heater, but a legitimate four-pitch mix give him the capability of being a back-of-the-rotation arm.

Clayton Beeter – RHP – (Triple-A): Beeter was the 66th overall pick by the Dodgers out of Texas Tech in 2020, and carried a ton of reliever risk when he was traded to New York for Joey Gallo at the 2022 deadline. Beeter has since quelled some of those concerns, logging 131.2 UP between Somerset and Scranton in 2023. The 25-year-old Beeter posted a K-Rate just under 29% last season, but walked 13% of hitters. His fastball/slider combination can be deadly, but he may assume a reliever role at the major league level in 2024 if the command doesn’t shore up.

Keiner Delgado – MIF – (Complex): The 20-year-old Delgado was signed for $100,000 in the 2021 IFA cycle out of Venezuela and he hit the ground running in his DSL stint in 2022, slashing .310/.504/.506 in 52 games. Last season at the Florida complex, Delgado had 21 extra-base hits, 36 stolen bases, and a .414 OBP in 49 games. He will surely get his first taste of life off the complex this spring, and the switch-hitter has an opportunity to prove that the early production is no fluke.

Yoendrys Gómez – RHP – (Triple-A): Gómez made his big league debut in mop-up duty at the end of last season and got through it unscathed, firing two innings of one-hit ball while punching out four. The 24-year-old got the call from Double-A Somerset, when he logged a 3.58 in 65.1 IP with 78 strikeouts and held opponents to a .200 batting average against. It’s been a long, winding road for Gómez, who signed for just $50,000 in 2016. He’s dealt with both shoulder issues and a torn UCL since the start of the 2021 season, but the 24-year-old Gómez could give Aaron Boone a chunk of innings in 2024.

Tyler Hardman – 3B – (Double-A): As physically mature of a minor league hitter as you’ll find, the now-25-year-old Hardman dominated in his Senior season at Oklahoma, slashing .397/.481/.661 in 55 games before being taken in the fifth round in 2021. The 6’2″, 230-pound Hardman has continued to hit for immense power, clubbing 26 home runs in just 77 games in Double-A in 2023 after hitting six in 20 games in the Arizona Fall League in ’22. A 33% K-Rate is far too high to project consistent big league success, but the power is too immense to ignore.

Carlos Lagrange – RHP – (Complex): The former $10,000 International Free Agent has burst onto the scene for the Yankees, punching out 106 hitters and limiting opponents to a .166 BAA in his first 74.2 professional innings. Lagrange stands at 6’7″ with about as lanky of a frame as you’ll find in all of baseball, but a high-90s heater explodes out of his hand. He is a two-pitch guy right now, mixing in an okay slider, but there is a ridiculous amount of whiff to dream on from the 20-year-old Lagrange.

Roc Riggio – 2B – (Low-A): Riggio was one of the most productive bats in college baseball last year, slashing .335/.461/.679 with 18 HR and 61 RBI in 59 games with Oklahoma State. Sheer production got him to the Yankees as a fourth round pick, but his professional debut left a bit to be desired, posting a .611 OPS in 22 games. The 5’9″ Riggio lacks the size and quickness to warrant a move to shortstop, pigeon-holing him into a true second baseman’s mold. If Riggio makes it to the big leagues, it’ll be because of his hit tool improving year-over-year.

Brock Selvidge – LHP – (High-A): The Yankees gave Selvidge second round money in the third round of the 2021 draft, prying the southpaw away from his commitment to LSU. Selvidge has the perfect build for an athletic pitcher, standing at 6’3″ with a strong lower half. However, the build only produces a low 90s heater, but he complements the fastball with both a slider and a sharper cutter. Selvidge has logged a 3.31 ERA in his first 174.0 IP of pro ball, and the 21-year-old should be in Somerset’s rotation in early April.

Jared Serna – MIF – (High-A): The odds were stacked against Serna when he signed with the Yankees in 2019, standing at just 5’6″ and putting pen to paper for only $10,000. However, Serna has hit at every stop, most recently logging an .813 OPS in 122 games between Low-A and High-A in 2023. 29 stolen bases isn’t much of a surprise, but 19 home runs coming from that frame in 72 games in pitcher-friendly Tampa should open plenty of eyes. There’s still a ways to go for the 21-year-old Serna, but if he packs a punch in the box, he becomes exponentially more dynamic than many initially forecasted.

Luis Serna – RHP – (Complex): Jared’s younger cousin Luis is far from menacing on the mound, standing at 5’11” and weighing at just a shade over 160 pounds. But, the 19-year-old right-hander enjoyed immense success in 2022 and has punched out 125 in his first 100.2 professional innings thanks to his devilish changeup. Serna was dealing with a shoulder injury in 2023 which limited him to just eight starts, but if he gets back to full health, we may see Serna playing wiffle ball with hitters off the complex for the very first time.