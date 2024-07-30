Miami Marlins Receive a Haul from Baltimore for Trevor Rogers

The Marlins and Orioles got Deadline Day rolling with the biggest move so far today.

The Marlins sent LHP Trevor Rogers to Baltimore in exchange for two MLB-ready players, OF Kyle Stowers and INF Connor Norby in the early afternoon of July 30th.

The Orioles starting pitching staff wasn’t a weak point, per se. However, a slew of injuries to arms like Kyle Bradish, John Means, and Tyler Wells left them with some holes in the rotation.

Earlier this week, the Orioles sent a trio of prospects to Tampa Bay in exchange for Zach Eflin. Today, they proved they have no intention of slowing down when it comes to making improvements ahead of a potential World Series push.