Boston Red Sox Top 15 Prospects For 2024
Early round draft picks and a variety of IFA price points have given the Red Sox an exciting future to dream on.
1. Roman Anthony – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (79), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/65
|50/60
|55/55
|45/55
|60+
A second round pick in the 2022 draft, Anthony has already made waves with his power to all fields and advanced approach.
Offense
Anthony starts upright with his hands high and sinking into his back side with an early, slow load. He gets himself into a good hitting position, helping him see the ball early and crush velocity as well as make good swing decisions.
He has an OPS well over 1.000 against fastballs, showing the ability get to heaters in difficult spots. His overall chase rate of 18% is one of the best figures you’re going to find from a teenager in full season ball, helping him walk at a high clip.
Where Anthony is still a work in progress is handling breaking balls, which stems from lower half inconsistencies. While he gets himself into a good spot pre-swing, Anthony has the tendency to leak forward on breaking stuff, losing his back hip prematurely.
Of course, this is an extremely common challenge for young hitters — especially teenagers in High-A. This should improve as Anthony gets more reps and learns how to control his body a bit better through his swing. He has already demonstrated an above average feel for the barrel, which paired with his bat speed and patience gives him an above average hit tool projection.
Anthony boasts exciting power potential, driving the ball over the replica monster in Greenville with consistent ease while flashing exit velocities to his pull side as high as 111 MPH already. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH as a 19-year-old, it’s more a matter of consistently lifting the ball for Anthony when it comes to his power, as he already flashes plus raw juice with room for more. Leverage and lift will come with lower half consistency as well.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Anthony covers plenty of ground and already commands center field with a fair amount of comfort. From the direct routes he takes to the way he plays the ball off of Greenville’s jagged center field wall, Anthony looks the part.
He may slow down a bit as he fills out, but already getting good jumps with direct routes, Anthony has a decent shot of sticking up the middle. If he moves to a corner, he’d project as a well-above average defender. Though not much of a base stealer, Anthony adds value on the bases with his decent wheels.
Outlook
Few prospects enjoyed more helium than Roman Anthony in 2023, and for good reason. A second round pick in 2022 out of the talent factory that is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Anthony hit the ground running much like his high school teammate, Baltimore’s Coby Mayo.
Plus power potential with an above average feel to hit and advanced approach is an easy sell offensively, but if Anthony can stick in center as he has shown the ability to do in the early goings, he can quickly become one of the best outfield prospects in baseball.
2. Marcelo Mayer – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/60
|45/55
|50/50
|55/65
|60
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has already shown flashes of exciting offensive upside with great defense at shortstop.
Offense
A sweet left-handed swing with a ton of whip, Mayer hit the ball hard and can spray it all over. Starting with his weight slightly stacked on his back leg, Mayer’s load features a pronounced barrel tip, which can disrupt his timing a bit.
With the bat starting flat to completely vertical when slotted, it adds another move to get it back flat to enter the zone. He was able to get away with this move more at the lower levels because of his feel for the stick and improved bat speed, but it has presented some challenges in Double-A.
While there is more room to fill out for Mayer, he is already tapping into above average raw power with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 105 MPH and a max of 112 MPH. There’s some zone whiff for Mayer as his swing can get long on him at times, but that very well could go hand-in-hand with his pre-swing moves.
His long levers help him drive the ball with authority to all fields with carry. Already producing a bit more thump than expected, Mayer is a better hitter than his Double-A numbers would indicate. With some cleaning up of his pre-swing moves, he can develop into an average hitter with plus juice.
Defense/Speed
Though not a great runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be a plus defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short. Though he’s not the most incredible athlete, Mayer is able to make difficult plays look easy thanks to his instincts and impressive ability to throw from different slots.
Outlook
It was a great first full season for Mayer in just about every aspect in 2022, producing impressive offensive numbers between Low-A and High-A while providing reason to believe that he can not only stick at shortstop longterm, but provide value there.
2023 started well for Mayer before stalling out in Double-A as one of the younger position players at the level and while trying to play through a shoulder ailment that ultimately cut his short in early August. The hope and belief from the Red Sox camp is that Mayer’s Double-A struggles were largely a byproduct of the aforementioned injury. Regardless, he will likely need to refines his aggressive approach and pre-swing moves a bit to develop into the offensive force he can be.
He has a chance to develop into an exciting shortstop who can impact the game both with his pop from the left side and defensive prowess.
3. Kyle Teel – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|45/50
|40/45
|50/50
|45/55
|55
An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with the potential for a plus hit tool, the Red Sox may have found their future behind the dish.
Offense
Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. Pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism, he controls his body well with the barrel maneuverability to get to difficult pitches or still get a decent swing off when he is fooled.
Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap-to-gap, even if the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles.
Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on-base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile.
Defense/Speed
An extremely athletic catcher, Teel moves well behind the dish and has a rocket for an arm that helped him throw out a third of attempted base stealers in his collegiate career. His receiving has been viewed as one of the weaker aspects of his game, but clearly improved over his time at Virginia. Teel has above average defensive potential at catcher and has at least average wheels.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his feel to hit from the left side and staying power at a premium position, there’s a relatively short list of catching prospects who should be ranked ahead of him.
There’s a chance for plus hit, average power, and above average defense behind the dish for Teel with the ability to climb quickly.
4. Ceddanne Rafaela – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’8″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|55/55
|40/50
|70/70
|65/75
|55
A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect, whose hyper-aggressive approach may limit his offensive contributions some.
Offense
Sneaky exit velocities and an improved ability to lift the ball have helped Rafaela tap into more power as he has progressed through the minors. He starts upright with his hands high over his head before sinking into his back leg as he loads his hands.
Rafaela gets the most out of his smaller frame, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH and max of 109 MPH. He has an average feel for the barrel, but is extremely aggressive at the plate, running a 40% chase rate. Rafaela’s high swing rates would be more palatable if he posted better contact rates, but it’s hard to deny his results thus far. His improved ability to produce power in games takes some pressure off of the hit tool as well.
Despite being so aggressive, Rafaela has solid offensive numbers against all offerings. If he could improve his approach, much of the risk around his offensive profile would dissipate, but he has the potential for average hit and above average power.
Defense/Speed
A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in center field, where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps, with his routes getting better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus plus defender in center and could become one of baseball’s best.
Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to limited reps comparatively, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position or better. He is an asset defensively. A threat for 20-30 stolen bases annually, Rafaela is not afraid to run, but could be more efficient.
Outlook
Rafaela’s offensive improvements over the last couple seasons have drastically improved his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an everyday player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kiké Hernandez either.
5. Miguel Bleis – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|45/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55
The Red Sox’s most expensive International Free Agency signing since Rafael Devers, Bleis tore up the rookie levels, showcasing exciting tools across the board with big offensive upside before a shoulder injury ended his first season at an affiliate.
Offense
Projectable, but already powerful, Bleis relies on plus bat speed and relatively long levers to produce strong exit velocities. Bleis turned heads as an 18-year-old at the complex, launching several 400 foot bombs while reaching a max exit velocity of 110 mph.
Bleis could benefit from cleaning up his bat path a bit, which has resulted in some struggles against breaking balls in the early going, but he has has no issues with fastballs as a pro. A free swinger, Bleis only walked at a 6% clip in 40 complex games during the 2022 season.
Already producing above average power figures, Bleis could easily reach plus territory in the power department as he fills out and incorporates his lower half more effectively in his swing.
Though a small sample, Bleis has posted decent contact rates and has a chance to be an average or better hitter. It’s very early in the development of the Red Sox’s prized IFA get, but it’s clear there is plenty to dream on. The rawness of his approach and swing might result in some growing pains for Bleis, but there’s 30 homer upside in his bat.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Bleis covers plenty of ground quickly with his long strides. The most advanced aspect of his game is easily his center field defense, where he already looks extremely comfortable and makes great reads off of the bat with the closing speed to get to balls many can’t. Bleis has an above average arm that plays well in any outfield spot.
Though lower level stolen base figures should be taken with a grain of salt, Bleis swiped 18 bags on 21 tries at the complex last season and has the speed to be a consistent stolen base threat.
Outlook
One of the higher variance prospects on the top 100 list, Bleis has All-Star potential as a player who can impact the game on both sides of the ball in center. There’s some questions around the hit tool, but his likelihood of staying in center and potential for plus power help his outlook. He’s far off, but there’s enough to dream on for Bleis to be considered one of the most exciting center field prospects in the game.
6. Wilyer Abreu – OF – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (HOU) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/45
|55/55
|55/55
|45/45
|50/50
|50+
Acquired alongside Enmanuel Valdez in exchange for Christian Vazquez at 2022 trade deadline, Abreu looks like the more impactful piece, offering above average power, solid defense and the ability to get on base.
Offense
Starting upright and open, Abreu utilizes a decent-sized leg kick that he will cut down with two strikes. He starts his hands essentially where he wants them to be in his launch position, simplifying his pre-swing moves with his upper half.
Abreu boasts above average bat speed and a lofty swing, giving him above average game power. The above average exit velocities are mostly to his pull side, though Abreu’s swing path allows him to generate carry to all fields.
His approach has improved as he has progressed through the Minor Leagues, doubling his walk rate from 2021 to 2022 while tapping into more game power. While the bat to ball skills may be closer to average, his patience and ability to simplify things with two strikes bolster the hit tool.
He has posted respectable numbers left on left in the Minor Leagues, but he could be a bulk platoon candidate at the highest level. Abreu has enough power to provide 20+ homers with the ability to get on base at a strong clip even if the hit tool is fringy.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner straightaway, Abreu is savvy with some sneaky quickness that shows both in the field and on the base paths. His jumps and routes are efficient enough for him to be able to play a passable centerfield, but he projects as an above average defender in a corner where his double-plus arm is an asset. He should be an opportunistic base stealer at the highest level, mixing in around 10 stolen bases per season.
Outlook
Abreu has swung it well at every stop in his professional career, putting up better numbers as he has climbed, topped off by an impressive MLB cameo in 2023. He offers enough impact the carry a corner outfield profile with his defensive ability serving as an excellent complement. Even if the power is closer to 15 home runs than 25, his knack for drawing free passes and decent feel to hit should make him a solid bulk-platoon option who should get plenty of run for the Red Sox in 2024.
7. Yoeilin Cespedes – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.4M, 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/55
|40/50
|50/50
|40/50
|55
An advanced hitter, Cespedes has put up great numbers at the rookie levels with more pop than his frame would suggest.
Offense
Starting in his base and somewhat pigeon-toed, Cespedes utilizes a big gather with his front leg with his back foot being inverted likely to help him maintain balance throughout the move. He repeats his pre-swing moves well, already incorporating his lower-half effectively throughout his swing. The result’s were a 90th percentile exit velocity above 101 mph as a 17-year-old and a max exit velocity of 107 mph.
An aggressive hitter, Cespedes ran a 53% swing rate and 36% chase rate at the the DSL. He hedged the aggressiveness with well-above average contact ability, especially on pitches outside of the zone. His quality of contact also helped, spraying more line drives to all fields than his peers.
While his frame is not the largest, Cespedes has room to add some more strength, and with the way that he is already able to get the most out of his body impact wise, he could grow into above average raw power that he effectively taps into in gams thanks to his ability to drive the ball in the air.
There’s plenty of offensive upside for the teenager as long as his aggressive approach does not catch up to him against more challenging competition.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Cespedes moves his feet pretty well at shortstop with smooth hands and plenty of comfort reading hops/putting himself in a good position to make plays. His arm is fringy, and with a chance of losing a step as he fills out, he may project best at third base with the ability to still move around the infield. He is unlikely to be much of a factor on the base paths, but is not a clogger.
Outlook
It is still extremely early in the development of Cespedes as he enters his age 18 season in 2024, but early returns have been impressive for the high-priced international free agent. There’s enough offensive upside to dream on a well-rounded top of the order bat who can provide good defense at second base while being capable of plugging into the left side of the infield.
8. Luis Perales – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2019 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Slider
|Cutter
|Changeup
|Command
|FV
|70/70
|50/50
|45/45
|40/45
|40/45
|50+
Boasting an elite fastball, secondaries and command are a work in progress, but through the 2023 season, Perales has only thrown 127 pro innings due to the pandemic and injuries. Despite not pitching above High-A the upside of Perales was enough for the Red Sox to add Perales to the 40 man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.
Arsenal
A unique delivery with even more unique pitch characteristics, Perales features and over-the-top delivery, but creates an uphill angle as his hands break and he takes his arm back. This creates a bit of a slingshot effect, with his arm being the last thing that the hitter sees.
His ridiculous arm speed from the over-the-top angle creates elite ride and minimal horizontal movement. Sitting in the mid 90s, he average 21 inches of induced vertical break on his fastball in 2023 with less than five inches of horizontal movement. He picks up elite whiff numbers within the zone (29%) while often generating high chase rates (36%). It’s easily a double plus heater.
Searching for more consistency with his secondaries throughout the 2023 season, Perales gained confidence in his slider, throwing it more frequently in the back half of the season. The pitch sits in the low 80s with late bite. The downward action of the pitch plays up from his high release, tunneling off of his fastball effectively.
He also progressed with his cutter and splitter some, utilizing the latter as his go-to secondary against left-handed hitters and seeing his strike rate on the pitch rise throughout the 2023 season. It doesn’t fall off the table like some more effective splitters but with around 10 mph of separation and just enough movement, it can be a fringe-average average offering that plays up due to how geared up hitters are for his elite heater.
The cutter sits in the upper 80s, flashing average. Perales predominantly uses it as a different look for hitters when he is ahead in the count. When he is locating it, it will catch right-handed hitters off guard who are expecting a fastball or slider as the two pitches combined for nearly 80% use against right-handed hitters in 2023. He upped his cutter usage in the second half to minimize the two-pitch predictability some.
Outlook
Perales has the upside of a high-strikeout, home run prone starter who could slot into a No. 4 spot in a solid rotation. He will need to prove that he can handle a starter’s workload as well as minimize free passes (13% walk rate in 2023). His fastball is good enough to get away with high usage like the Cristian Javier’s and Bryce Miller’s of the world, but much like those two, he will be susceptible to the long ball when hitter’s are able to time the heater up.
It was encouraging to see Perales build up his workload as the season progressed and he held his velocity throughout the season and deeper into starts when he began to pitch into the fifth and six innings. If Perales does ultimately move to the bullpen, his fastball could play up even more, which undoubtedly would make him a strong high-leverage option. For now, he should get every chance to start as he enters his age 21 season in 2024.
9. Wikelman Gonzalez – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $250K, 2018 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|Fastball
|Curveball
|Changeup
|Cutter
|Command
|FV
|60/60
|55/60
|50/55
|45/45
|30/35
|50
Added to the 40 man following the 2023 season, Gonzalez’s electrifying stuff and poor command make him too good of a prospect to leave exposed to the Rule 5 Draft, but too volatile to comfortably project as a starter.
Arsenal
An uptempo windup, Gonzalez is athletic on the mound, twisting inward with his shoulders pointed almost toward the third base dugout before uncorking his extremely quick arm. This makes the ball hard to pick up, getting on hitters quickly, but it also may be a contributing factor to his below average command.
The fastball sits 94-96 mph from a low release height of just 5.1 feet and -4.2 VAA, exploding through the zone and generating plenty of whiff. His fastball was the one pitch he could fill the zone up with reasonable consistency, landing it for a strike 65% of the time since the start of the 2022 season.
Gonzalez’s sweeping curveball in the upper 70s is comfortably a plus pitch when he is around the zone, but the big break of the offering makes it even more challenging for him to command. Averaging nearly 18 inches of horizontal movement and 13 inches of vertical movement, Gonzalez buckles hitters when he gives the pitch a chance, but a strike rate of just 46% in 2023 is not necessarily giving it enough of a chance.
His upper 80s changeup features good arm side fade (14 inches of horizontal movement) from his low release height that can be difficult for left-handed hitters to pick up. He landed the pitch for a strike more than his curveball (55%), though he will need to improve upon that figure as well.
Rounding out the arsenal for Gonzalez is a mid 80s cutter that is most effective when he is locating it to his glove side. It has flashed average when he runs it in on the hands to lefties or catch righties off the end.
Outlook
The sheer stuff that Gonzalez offers makes him likely to be a big league arm in some capacity, but to stick as a starter he will need to make substantial strides command wise; his 14.7% walk rate was the highest of any qualified Red Sox pitching prospect in 2023.
Considering the fact that opponents hit just .190 with a .285 slugging percentage against the right-hander in 2023, Gonzalez has the kind of stuff that could allow him to tightrope a higher walk rate, but he’d likely need to slash the free passes by around five percent to stick as a starter. He projects best as a swingman who is capable of pitching in high-leverage.
10. Nick Yorke – 2B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (17), 2020 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/45
|50/50
|40/45
|50/50
|50/50
|50
It’s been a roller coaster of a pro career for Yorke since being the surprise first round pick by the Red Sox in 2020, battling injury issues and swing inconsistencies. After lighting things up at the lower levels in 2021, Yorke hit a wall at High-A in 2022 before landing somewhere in the middle at Double-A in 2023.
Offense
Yorke has tinkered with his setup plenty in an effort to recapture his 2021 success. He entered pro ball with a his hands relaxed in front of his back shoulder with a vertical barrel, but after struggling through the 2022 season, he made some tweaks in the Arizona Fall League, raising his hands high over his head with his barrel flat. From that spot, he pulls his hands downward as he strides with his front foot, likely in an effort to give him more cohesion between his upper body and lower half.
The challenge is, it’s a bigger move than what Yorke was previously accustomed to with his hands traveling much further and a barrel tip. The adjustments did help Yorke drive the ball in the air more, with a swing path more geared for loft, but he also struggled to catch up to elevated fastballs.
In the early portion of the 2023 season, Yorke adjusted his set up again, with his hands starting about as high as they can go and his barrel pointed downward behind his back, creating an even more dramatic barrel tip in his load.
By the end of the season, Yorke had his hands back lower and in front of his body with his bat at a 120 degree angle. This setup most closely resembled that of his 2021, but with his hands just a bit further out from his body. Though a smaller sample, he played the final 22 games of the 2023 season with the setup and saw his contact rates increase and unfortunately his ground ball rate as well.
The wide range of setups is an indication of a hitter who is willing to tinker and try out feels, which is good, but it also means Yorke has been trying to find the right feel for some time. Regardless, 2023 was a half step in the right direction offensively, bouncing back to a 116 wRC+ in Double-A after posting an 84 wRC+ in 2022 at High-A while battling injuries.
A fluctuating ground ball rate may limit his power some, but there’s above average raw power in the tank when Yorke is healthy. The hit tool will likely be fringy with a pretty good feel for the strike zone.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner with passable range at second base, Yorke does not have the strongest arm but is accurate with good hands. He has committed just seven errors in his last 164 games dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. A savvy base runner, Yorke will steal bases opportunistically.
Outlook
The ups and downs of Yorke’s three full pro seasons make it easy to forget that Yorke will just be 22 years old in 2024 and coming off of an above average Double-A campaign. Health is key for Yorke as he searches for offensive consistency. Considering the likelihood of the hit tool being average at best, Yorke will need to tap into his power in games more as well, making his margin for error a bit thin if he is going to reach his above average regular ceiling.
11. Richard Fitts – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (183), 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|Fastball
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Cutter
|Command
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|45/45
|40/40
|55/55
|50
The headliner of the three player return for Alex Verdugo in a rare Yankees and Red Sox swap, Fitts is a high floor arm who fills the strike zone consistently with a decent pitch mix. He predominantly leans on his fastball and slider, combining for more than 80% usage.
The fastball sits 93-95 mph, with decent carry, easily projecting as an average big league fastball. His plus mid 80s slider stands out as his best offering, racking up a 71% strike rate in 2023 with good whiff and chase numbers. He has an excellent feel for it, making the pitch effective against lefties and righties.
Fitts throws his changeup exclusively to lefties, mixing it in equally with his slider with decent results. The shape of the changeup can be a bit firm and it only averages about six mph of separation from his fastball, but with the changeup hardly in the back of the mind of hitters and the decent carry his fastball features, the pitch plays up some. It can be an average third offering to left-handed hitters. He will also mix in an upper 80s cutter to keep hitters on their toes.
Above average command of a decent arsenal with the ability to handle a sizable workload (152 IP in 2023), give Fitts a high-floor No. 5 innings eater profile. After pitching the entirety of the 2022 season at Double-A, he surely will be assigned to Triple-A Worcester where he could earn a big league call up before the All Star break if he does not hit any speed bumps.
12. Nazzan Zanetello – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (50), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|45/55
|40/55
|55/55
|45/55
|50+
Loud tools and an impressive showing for Team USA gave Zanetello plenty of helium heading into the 2023 Draft, where the Red Sox pushed forward late first round money ($3 million) to sign him away from an Arkansas commitment.
Zanetello is explosive with wiry strength and good speed, providing plenty to dream on across the board. His swing is raw and will likely need to be overhauled some, but he has already flashed good impact with room for more.
An above average runner with quick feet and a good arm, Zanatello has the tools to be an above average defensive shortstop as he improves his actions and gains more experience. The bat will need to come along quite a bit, but Zanetello will still be a teenager for the entirety of the 2024 season and could start to turn heads as he refines his game.
13. Chase Meidroth – INF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (129), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|40/40
|35/35
|50/50
|50/50
|45+
Medroth’s track record of hitting carried over into professional baseball where the versatile infielder has put up strong contact rates and solid production at each stop. He offers below average power, providing much of his offensive value through a zone contact rate around 90% and a chase rate below 20%, leading to a high .200s batting average and an on base percentage above .400 since joining the Red Sox organization.
Mostly a second baseman at UC San Diego, Meidroth has seen plenty of action on the left side of the infield in the Minor Leagues, overcoming his fringy arm with soft hands, the ability to get the ball out quickly, and impressive instincts. Meidroth looks to drive the ball to all fields with enough pull side pop to sneak around 10 homers out per year. He is likely a solid infield utility piece who grinds out at bats.
14. Johanfran Garcia – C – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $850K, 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|45/55
|40/50
|40/40
|45/55
|45+
Garcia’s defensive ability behind the dish will likely be his carrying tool, boasting an elite arm and advanced framing skills for a teenage catcher. A thicker build, Garcia still maneuvers well and should develop into a decent blocker as well. Overall, Garcia has the goods to be a comfortably above average defensive backstop.
There’s enough offensive upside for Garcia to be an everyday catcher, offering above average raw power to counter a fringy hit tool. There’s some moving parts to his swing that can create timing issues, sometimes looking rushed in the box. When everything is on time, Garcia can run into baseballs to his pull side.
His defensive abilities give him a decent chance at sticking as a back up catcher with enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday role if he can make enough contact.
15. Nathan Hickey – C/DH – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (136), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/45
|55/55
|55/55
|40/40
|30/35
|45
A powerful left-handed hitter who has put up strong offensive numbers at each stop, Hickey leaves quite a bit to be desired defensively, limiting his upside. His swing is geared for lift and damage with a patient approach that helps him draw plenty of walks. Hickey launched 19 homers in 98 games between High-A and Double-A in 2023 with 80 of those games being played at Double-A.
He will have the propensity to whiff, especially against lefties, but he has dismantled right-handed pitching both as an amateur and pro. 18 of his 19 homers came against righties, slashing .277/.372/.530. The bat projects as a potentially solid platoon piece with the more pressing question being where Hickey plays defense…if at all.
The Red Sox have only given him reps at catcher, even sending the former Florida Gator to the Arizona Fall League to get more defensive reps in. He has made some progress, but he still does not move well and struggles mightily to limit the run game. Including the Arizona Fall League, Hickey gunned down just 13 of 151 (8.6%) attempted base stealers in 2023. Even as a first base or DH type, there’s enough intrigue with the bat to be a decent prospect who could carve out a big league role eventually, albeit with much more pressure on said bat.
Other Names to Watch
Angel Bastardo – RHP – (Double-A): The 21-year-old Bastardo finished his 2023 campaign in Double-A after throwing over 100 innings with Greenville at the High-A level. While his ERA has hovered around the mid-4.00s in each of the past two seasons, Bastardo used his mid 90s heater and strong mix of secondary offerings to punch out 149 hitters in 119.1 IP and hold opponents to a .221 BAA in 2023. He has a starter’s pitch mix; it’s a matter to finding a starter’s command of the strike zone for Bastardo.
Brooks Brannon – C – (Low-A): Brannon was born to hit for power. Boston’s ninth round pick in 2022 (who signed for well-above slot value), Brannon had led the country in home runs as a high schooler that spring, clubbing 20 with 91 RBI in just 34 games in North Carolina. Last year between the Complex and Low-A Salem, Brannon hit six homers in just 17 games. He’s just 19 years old and seems to have a good bit of whiff in his game, but Brannon has the pop and explosive arm from behind the plate to be a physical specimen that’s capable of producing highlights at the major league level.
Allan Castro – OF – (High-A): Castro won’t turn 21 until late May of this year, but he already has two months of High-A ball success his belt. While he doesn’t have a tool that jumps out above the rest, Castro’s well-rounded game produced a .261/.368/.405 slash line between Salem and Greenville in 2023, swiping 19 bags in 25 attempts as well. If he can tap into more power as he fills out, he has a legitimate big league chance.
David Hamilton – MIF – (MLB): Billed as the speedster in college baseball in 2018 and 2019, Hamilton was taken in the eighth round of the 2019 draft by the Brewers out of Texas. After coming to Boston as part of the Hunter Renfroe deal ahead of the 2022 season, Hamilton has swiped a mind-numbing 127 bases in 149 attempts in 220 games as a Red Sox farmhand. He has also slugged more than anticipated, producing a SLG around .425 and 29 home runs as a Sox prospect. He had a rough go in his first 15 MLB games, but Hamilton has game-changing speed and enough juice to make an impact as a bench piece.
Blaze Jordan – CIF – (Double-A): Jordan was lauded as a can’t-miss power hitting prodigy before he could even grow hair on his face. The former High School Home Run Derby champion just turned 21 years old, and the third round pick of the Red Sox in 2020 has shown some massive juice in his first several years of pro ball, albeit more sporadic than some may have expected. Jordan hit 18 homers and slugged under .500 in 122 games between High-A and Double-A in 2023, but he hit just shy of .300 and has proved that the punchouts will never be too much of a concern. The main hurdle remaining for Jordan is finding a home defensively.
Yordanny Monegro – RHP – (High-A): Monegro signed for just $35,000 out of the Dominican Republic in February of 2020 and had to wait until ’21 to debut with the COVID-19 pandemic halting his chances of hitting the ground running. Monegro was so-so in his first two seasons but exploded onto the scene with a 2.06 ERA and 93 punchouts in 65.2 IP this year between the Complex, Salem, and Greenville. While Monegro’s fastball sits in the low 90s and he’s predominantly sporting a two-pitch mix, his curveball is lethal, making for a possible weapon in a major league bullpen in due time.
Eddinson Paulino – INF – (High-A): The 21-year-old Paulino is coming off of his toughest year as a pro since signing ahead of the 2019 season, posting career-low’s in batting average and OBP while punching out a career-high 113 times. However, 2023 still yielded an OPS over .750 and double-digit homers for the second year in a row for the slight-framed Paulino. He can motor on the base paths, but Paulino will need to hit at a clip higher than .220 against left-handed pitching to achieve his everyday big leaguer goals.
Dalton Rogers – LHP – (High-A): Rogers was Boston’s third round pick in 2022 after serving as a high-leverage reliever behind Hurston Waldrep and Tanner Hall at Southern Miss, holding opponents to a BAA under .130 and an ERA under 2.00. Rogers has now transitioned back into the rotation, and his strikeout numbers didn’t go away in the slightest. He’s under 6’0″ tall but generates incredible ride on his fastball with a solid slider/changeup combination to work off of it. Even if it doesn’t work in the rotation, Rogers could be a nasty left-handed reliever.
Mikey Romero – MIF – (High-A): The 20-year-old Romero was yet another first round pick out of national powerhouse Orange Lutheran in the Los Angeles suburbs. When the Red Sox picked him 24th overall in 2022, they may have expected a Marcelo Mayer-type polish from the lefty bat. Unfortunately, Romero struggled mightily in his first taste of affiliated baseball away from the Complex, slashing .217/.288/.304 in 23 games with Low-A Salem in 2023 while dealing with a lower back issue. It’s so early on in Romero’s development, but early returns indicate that he may have quite a way to go.
Justin Slaten – RHP – (MLB): Slaten was taken by the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason and was immediately flipped to Boston for southpaw Ryan Ammons. A tried starter, Slaten found immense success in the bullpen in 2023, punching out 86 and allowing just a .206 BAA in 59.2 IP between Double-A and Triple-A with the Rangers. The Red Sox acquired a ticked up fastball that now sits in the mid 90s, along with a hard slider. Slaten will get every opportunity to stick in the Red Sox bullpen in 2024.
*Brainer Bonaci – MIF – (Double-A): On October 11, 2023, Bonaci was placed on the restricted list for violating Minor League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported.