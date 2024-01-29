Boston Red Sox Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Gonzalez’s sweeping curveball in the upper 70s is comfortably a plus pitch when he is around the zone, but the big break of the offering makes it even more challenging for him to command. Averaging nearly 18 inches of horizontal movement and 13 inches of vertical movement, Gonzalez buckles hitters when he gives the pitch a chance, but a strike rate of just 46% in 2023 is not necessarily giving it enough of a chance.

His upper 80s changeup features good arm side fade (14 inches of horizontal movement) from his low release height that can be difficult for left-handed hitters to pick up. He landed the pitch for a strike more than his curveball (55%), though he will need to improve upon that figure as well.

Rounding out the arsenal for Gonzalez is a mid 80s cutter that is most effective when he is locating it to his glove side. It has flashed average when he runs it in on the hands to lefties or catch righties off the end.

Outlook

The sheer stuff that Gonzalez offers makes him likely to be a big league arm in some capacity, but to stick as a starter he will need to make substantial strides command wise; his 14.7% walk rate was the highest of any qualified Red Sox pitching prospect in 2023.

Considering the fact that opponents hit just .190 with a .285 slugging percentage against the right-hander in 2023, Gonzalez has the kind of stuff that could allow him to tightrope a higher walk rate, but he’d likely need to slash the free passes by around five percent to stick as a starter. He projects best as a swingman who is capable of pitching in high-leverage.

10. Nick Yorke – 2B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (17), 2020 (BOS) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 50/50 40/45 50/50 50/50 50

It’s been a roller coaster of a pro career for Yorke since being the surprise first round pick by the Red Sox in 2020, battling injury issues and swing inconsistencies. After lighting things up at the lower levels in 2021, Yorke hit a wall at High-A in 2022 before landing somewhere in the middle at Double-A in 2023.

Offense

Yorke has tinkered with his setup plenty in an effort to recapture his 2021 success. He entered pro ball with a his hands relaxed in front of his back shoulder with a vertical barrel, but after struggling through the 2022 season, he made some tweaks in the Arizona Fall League, raising his hands high over his head with his barrel flat. From that spot, he pulls his hands downward as he strides with his front foot, likely in an effort to give him more cohesion between his upper body and lower half.

The challenge is, it’s a bigger move than what Yorke was previously accustomed to with his hands traveling much further and a barrel tip. The adjustments did help Yorke drive the ball in the air more, with a swing path more geared for loft, but he also struggled to catch up to elevated fastballs.

In the early portion of the 2023 season, Yorke adjusted his set up again, with his hands starting about as high as they can go and his barrel pointed downward behind his back, creating an even more dramatic barrel tip in his load.

By the end of the season, Yorke had his hands back lower and in front of his body with his bat at a 120 degree angle. This setup most closely resembled that of his 2021, but with his hands just a bit further out from his body. Though a smaller sample, he played the final 22 games of the 2023 season with the setup and saw his contact rates increase and unfortunately his ground ball rate as well.

The wide range of setups is an indication of a hitter who is willing to tinker and try out feels, which is good, but it also means Yorke has been trying to find the right feel for some time. Regardless, 2023 was a half step in the right direction offensively, bouncing back to a 116 wRC+ in Double-A after posting an 84 wRC+ in 2022 at High-A while battling injuries.

A fluctuating ground ball rate may limit his power some, but there’s above average raw power in the tank when Yorke is healthy. The hit tool will likely be fringy with a pretty good feel for the strike zone.

Defense/Speed

A fringy runner with passable range at second base, Yorke does not have the strongest arm but is accurate with good hands. He has committed just seven errors in his last 164 games dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. A savvy base runner, Yorke will steal bases opportunistically.

Outlook

The ups and downs of Yorke’s three full pro seasons make it easy to forget that Yorke will just be 22 years old in 2024 and coming off of an above average Double-A campaign. Health is key for Yorke as he searches for offensive consistency. Considering the likelihood of the hit tool being average at best, Yorke will need to tap into his power in games more as well, making his margin for error a bit thin if he is going to reach his above average regular ceiling.

11. Richard Fitts – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (183), 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2024

Fastball SLIDER Changeup Cutter Command FV 50/50 60/60 45/45 40/40 55/55 50

The headliner of the three player return for Alex Verdugo in a rare Yankees and Red Sox swap, Fitts is a high floor arm who fills the strike zone consistently with a decent pitch mix. He predominantly leans on his fastball and slider, combining for more than 80% usage.

The fastball sits 93-95 mph, with decent carry, easily projecting as an average big league fastball. His plus mid 80s slider stands out as his best offering, racking up a 71% strike rate in 2023 with good whiff and chase numbers. He has an excellent feel for it, making the pitch effective against lefties and righties.

Fitts throws his changeup exclusively to lefties, mixing it in equally with his slider with decent results. The shape of the changeup can be a bit firm and it only averages about six mph of separation from his fastball, but with the changeup hardly in the back of the mind of hitters and the decent carry his fastball features, the pitch plays up some. It can be an average third offering to left-handed hitters. He will also mix in an upper 80s cutter to keep hitters on their toes.

Above average command of a decent arsenal with the ability to handle a sizable workload (152 IP in 2023), give Fitts a high-floor No. 5 innings eater profile. After pitching the entirety of the 2022 season at Double-A, he surely will be assigned to Triple-A Worcester where he could earn a big league call up before the All Star break if he does not hit any speed bumps.

12. Nazzan Zanetello – SS – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (50), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 45/55 40/55 55/55 45/55 50+

Loud tools and an impressive showing for Team USA gave Zanetello plenty of helium heading into the 2023 Draft, where the Red Sox pushed forward late first round money ($3 million) to sign him away from an Arkansas commitment.

Zanetello is explosive with wiry strength and good speed, providing plenty to dream on across the board. His swing is raw and will likely need to be overhauled some, but he has already flashed good impact with room for more.

An above average runner with quick feet and a good arm, Zanatello has the tools to be an above average defensive shortstop as he improves his actions and gains more experience. The bat will need to come along quite a bit, but Zanetello will still be a teenager for the entirety of the 2024 season and could start to turn heads as he refines his game.

13. Chase Meidroth – INF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (129), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 40/40 35/35 50/50 50/50 45+

Medroth’s track record of hitting carried over into professional baseball where the versatile infielder has put up strong contact rates and solid production at each stop. He offers below average power, providing much of his offensive value through a zone contact rate around 90% and a chase rate below 20%, leading to a high .200s batting average and an on base percentage above .400 since joining the Red Sox organization.

Mostly a second baseman at UC San Diego, Meidroth has seen plenty of action on the left side of the infield in the Minor Leagues, overcoming his fringy arm with soft hands, the ability to get the ball out quickly, and impressive instincts. Meidroth looks to drive the ball to all fields with enough pull side pop to sneak around 10 homers out per year. He is likely a solid infield utility piece who grinds out at bats.

14. Johanfran Garcia – C – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $850K, 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 45/55 40/50 40/40 45/55 45+

Garcia’s defensive ability behind the dish will likely be his carrying tool, boasting an elite arm and advanced framing skills for a teenage catcher. A thicker build, Garcia still maneuvers well and should develop into a decent blocker as well. Overall, Garcia has the goods to be a comfortably above average defensive backstop.

There’s enough offensive upside for Garcia to be an everyday catcher, offering above average raw power to counter a fringy hit tool. There’s some moving parts to his swing that can create timing issues, sometimes looking rushed in the box. When everything is on time, Garcia can run into baseballs to his pull side.

His defensive abilities give him a decent chance at sticking as a back up catcher with enough offensive upside to dream on an everyday role if he can make enough contact.

15. Nathan Hickey – C/DH – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (136), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 55/55 55/55 40/40 30/35 45

A powerful left-handed hitter who has put up strong offensive numbers at each stop, Hickey leaves quite a bit to be desired defensively, limiting his upside. His swing is geared for lift and damage with a patient approach that helps him draw plenty of walks. Hickey launched 19 homers in 98 games between High-A and Double-A in 2023 with 80 of those games being played at Double-A.

He will have the propensity to whiff, especially against lefties, but he has dismantled right-handed pitching both as an amateur and pro. 18 of his 19 homers came against righties, slashing .277/.372/.530. The bat projects as a potentially solid platoon piece with the more pressing question being where Hickey plays defense…if at all.

The Red Sox have only given him reps at catcher, even sending the former Florida Gator to the Arizona Fall League to get more defensive reps in. He has made some progress, but he still does not move well and struggles mightily to limit the run game. Including the Arizona Fall League, Hickey gunned down just 13 of 151 (8.6%) attempted base stealers in 2023. Even as a first base or DH type, there’s enough intrigue with the bat to be a decent prospect who could carve out a big league role eventually, albeit with much more pressure on said bat.

Other Names to Watch

Angel Bastardo – RHP – (Double-A): The 21-year-old Bastardo finished his 2023 campaign in Double-A after throwing over 100 innings with Greenville at the High-A level. While his ERA has hovered around the mid-4.00s in each of the past two seasons, Bastardo used his mid 90s heater and strong mix of secondary offerings to punch out 149 hitters in 119.1 IP and hold opponents to a .221 BAA in 2023. He has a starter’s pitch mix; it’s a matter to finding a starter’s command of the strike zone for Bastardo.

Brooks Brannon – C – (Low-A): Brannon was born to hit for power. Boston’s ninth round pick in 2022 (who signed for well-above slot value), Brannon had led the country in home runs as a high schooler that spring, clubbing 20 with 91 RBI in just 34 games in North Carolina. Last year between the Complex and Low-A Salem, Brannon hit six homers in just 17 games. He’s just 19 years old and seems to have a good bit of whiff in his game, but Brannon has the pop and explosive arm from behind the plate to be a physical specimen that’s capable of producing highlights at the major league level.

Allan Castro – OF – (High-A): Castro won’t turn 21 until late May of this year, but he already has two months of High-A ball success his belt. While he doesn’t have a tool that jumps out above the rest, Castro’s well-rounded game produced a .261/.368/.405 slash line between Salem and Greenville in 2023, swiping 19 bags in 25 attempts as well. If he can tap into more power as he fills out, he has a legitimate big league chance.

David Hamilton – MIF – (MLB): Billed as the speedster in college baseball in 2018 and 2019, Hamilton was taken in the eighth round of the 2019 draft by the Brewers out of Texas. After coming to Boston as part of the Hunter Renfroe deal ahead of the 2022 season, Hamilton has swiped a mind-numbing 127 bases in 149 attempts in 220 games as a Red Sox farmhand. He has also slugged more than anticipated, producing a SLG around .425 and 29 home runs as a Sox prospect. He had a rough go in his first 15 MLB games, but Hamilton has game-changing speed and enough juice to make an impact as a bench piece.

Blaze Jordan – CIF – (Double-A): Jordan was lauded as a can’t-miss power hitting prodigy before he could even grow hair on his face. The former High School Home Run Derby champion just turned 21 years old, and the third round pick of the Red Sox in 2020 has shown some massive juice in his first several years of pro ball, albeit more sporadic than some may have expected. Jordan hit 18 homers and slugged under .500 in 122 games between High-A and Double-A in 2023, but he hit just shy of .300 and has proved that the punchouts will never be too much of a concern. The main hurdle remaining for Jordan is finding a home defensively.

Yordanny Monegro – RHP – (High-A): Monegro signed for just $35,000 out of the Dominican Republic in February of 2020 and had to wait until ’21 to debut with the COVID-19 pandemic halting his chances of hitting the ground running. Monegro was so-so in his first two seasons but exploded onto the scene with a 2.06 ERA and 93 punchouts in 65.2 IP this year between the Complex, Salem, and Greenville. While Monegro’s fastball sits in the low 90s and he’s predominantly sporting a two-pitch mix, his curveball is lethal, making for a possible weapon in a major league bullpen in due time.

Eddinson Paulino – INF – (High-A): The 21-year-old Paulino is coming off of his toughest year as a pro since signing ahead of the 2019 season, posting career-low’s in batting average and OBP while punching out a career-high 113 times. However, 2023 still yielded an OPS over .750 and double-digit homers for the second year in a row for the slight-framed Paulino. He can motor on the base paths, but Paulino will need to hit at a clip higher than .220 against left-handed pitching to achieve his everyday big leaguer goals.

Dalton Rogers – LHP – (High-A): Rogers was Boston’s third round pick in 2022 after serving as a high-leverage reliever behind Hurston Waldrep and Tanner Hall at Southern Miss, holding opponents to a BAA under .130 and an ERA under 2.00. Rogers has now transitioned back into the rotation, and his strikeout numbers didn’t go away in the slightest. He’s under 6’0″ tall but generates incredible ride on his fastball with a solid slider/changeup combination to work off of it. Even if it doesn’t work in the rotation, Rogers could be a nasty left-handed reliever.

Mikey Romero – MIF – (High-A): The 20-year-old Romero was yet another first round pick out of national powerhouse Orange Lutheran in the Los Angeles suburbs. When the Red Sox picked him 24th overall in 2022, they may have expected a Marcelo Mayer-type polish from the lefty bat. Unfortunately, Romero struggled mightily in his first taste of affiliated baseball away from the Complex, slashing .217/.288/.304 in 23 games with Low-A Salem in 2023 while dealing with a lower back issue. It’s so early on in Romero’s development, but early returns indicate that he may have quite a way to go.

Justin Slaten – RHP – (MLB): Slaten was taken by the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason and was immediately flipped to Boston for southpaw Ryan Ammons. A tried starter, Slaten found immense success in the bullpen in 2023, punching out 86 and allowing just a .206 BAA in 59.2 IP between Double-A and Triple-A with the Rangers. The Red Sox acquired a ticked up fastball that now sits in the mid 90s, along with a hard slider. Slaten will get every opportunity to stick in the Red Sox bullpen in 2024.

*Brainer Bonaci – MIF – (Double-A): On October 11, 2023, Bonaci was placed on the restricted list for violating Minor League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported.