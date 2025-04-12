Which Top 100 Prospects Have Looked the Best in MLB So Far?

Ahead of the 2025 season, fans around the league were becoming incredibly excited to see yet another new wave of prospects make their way to Major League Baseball. Spring training featured numerous impressive performances that forced a few clubs’ hands, necessitating promotions earlier than expected.

The list of players making their first appearances on MLB rosters included many members of the Just Baseball Top 100 list, ranging from the No. 2 prospect in the sport to players further down on the Top 100.

With such a diverse group of players, we can expect some to take longer to develop, and that’s perfectly fine. However, amongst these top prospects, two names have stood above the rest.

Kristian Campbell and Jacob Wilson have both been bright spots for their respective ball clubs, becoming the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year Award. It’s still early, but it’s been exciting to see these players immediately make such a large impact in the majors.