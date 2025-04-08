What’s the Effect of the Angels Fast-Tracking Prospects?

Now, what certainly helped his case and made him a safer fast-track candidate was the fact that he was such a polished hitter during his time in college. In 100 career games at Campbell, Neto slashed .403/.500/.751 with 27 HR and 108 RBI, and in his sophomore and junior years, he managed to post wRC+ totals above 200.

Add to that the fact he was a plus defender and swiped double-digit bags, and he made for one of the more sure-fire major leaguers in the first round of the draft that year.

Now, college ball isn’t the major leagues, so a .400 hitter in the NCAA won’t be a .400 hitter in MLB. That being said, though, there’s an argument to be made that perhaps Neto, although on a great path to major league success, could have benefitted from more than 48 games in professional baseball before being thrust into the show.

His debut season didn’t go as swimmingly as the Angels ought to have hoped it would. After two separate stints on the IL, Neto only managed to slash .225/.308/.377 with an 88 wRC+.

He did manage to craft a solid second season in the bigs, with a .249/.318/.443 slash line and 114 wRC+. However, this pales in comparison to not only his college numbers but also his strong numbers during his “cup of coffee” in the minors, where he was a .321 hitter with a .961 OPS.

Neto has also failed to show the same eye at the plate as he did in college. In his junior year, he posted a fantastic 7.4% K-rate with an equally fantastic 15.2% walk rate.