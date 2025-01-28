The Athletics’ Jacob Wilson Can Put the League on Notice in 2025

Jacob Wilson: Fast-Tracking to the Majors

There is a reason Wilson was taken sixth overall in the 2023 draft and made his MLB debut just one year later. In his first 111 professional plate appearances, Wilson refuted any offensive questions about his bat skills not transitioning to the pro level by slashing .333/.391/.476.

He was rewarded with a call-up to Double-A in 2024, where in just 22 games he hit .455 with a 1.178 OPS and was quickly assigned to the Athletics Triple-A affiliate. Another 26 games later, the kid was still hitting like he had power-ups in Mario Super Sluggers, batting just below .400 with a 1.061 OPS.

It is a treat to watch this kid’s offensive approach, as he plays pepper with the whole field. His bat skills are so elite he has no time for walks or strikeouts. When he gets his pitch, he attacks and, more often than not, he connects. Through his Double-A and Triple-A stints, he combined for 15 strikeouts while only drawing 11 walks in 209 PA.

All due respect to Nick Allen and Zack Gelof, but when that was the A’s everyday duo up the middle, I see why they were extra motivated to fast-track Wilson to the majors. Even more so when it looked like he was playing on rookie mode at every minor league level. There was little doubt that his style of play could keep him at the major league level.

It didn’t take a genius in the front office to realize this kid belonged in the majors, and he officially earned his MLB debut 366 days after draft night.

His time at the major league level wasn’t anything out of a movie, but flashes of what the 22-year-old could do at the plate and in the field were enough to believe something great is on the horizon.