Wilyer Abreu is Creating a Great Problem for the Red Sox

Prior to Opening Day, if you had to guess which Red Sox player would be the first to receive “MVP” chants at Fenway Park this season, chances are you’d think Rafael Devers, Garrett Crochet, or Alex Bregman.

In reality, it was Wilyer Abreu, the player who came into the year with the most uncertain future with the Red Sox

Even though he finished sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2024 and won the AL Gold Glove in right field, it seemed almost certain Abreu would be traded for pitching in the offseason.

His name was floated in numerous trade proposals. He was supposed to headline the Garrett Crochet to Boston package. He was mocked for every single Seattle Mariners starter. He was sent to Pittsburgh for Jared Jones by various Twitter GM’s.