Red Sox Stay Active, Ink Kristian Campbell To Extension
Just days after locking up their ace, the Boston Red Sox continue to make moves, inking their rookie second baseman to a long-term deal.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, Jeff Passan reported that the Boston Red Sox and rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell agreed to an eight-year, $60 million contract. The deal also includes two option years which, if exercised, would bring the deal to ten-years, $100 million.
What a week it has been for the Red Sox, locking up their ace only to pivot and sign their second baseman to a deal a few days later. I’d say that’s one way to ease the frustrations of a four-game losing streak.
Every move Boston has made since the end of last season has proved that they are not messing around, and that they truly believe in building around this core.
After the Campbell deal, the Red Sox now have their third baseman (x2), shortstop, and second baseman all under contract through at least 2027, options not included. I’ll throw Ceddanne Rafaela in the mix as well, who signed a deal last season and played some short.
Boston’s willingness to sign pre-arbitration deals – Rafaela, Brayan Bello, and now Campbell – is a good sign for their top prospects who are knocking at the door. If you perform, the team will invest in you.
What Campbell Brings to the Table
Campbell was Boston’s fourth round selection in the 2023 draft, and he quickly climbed his way through the minors and up prospect lists. Just Baseball’s No. 36 prospect, Campbell posted solid numbers in a small sample in 2023 before truly breaking out in 2024.
His time in High-A lasted only 40 games, where he slashed .306/.418/.558 before making the move up to Double-A, which wasn’t much of a challenge. Across 56 games, Campbell slashed .362/.463/.582 with eight home runs and 17 stolen bases before finishing the season in Triple-A.
Moving through three levels in a year is impressive, especially for a player who had 22 games of pro ball under his belt prior to the season. However, Campbell showed that he was ready, collecting 20 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and hitting .330 with a 180 wRC+ in the minors last season. What’s even more impressive was his 14% walk rate and only 20% strikeout rate as a 22-year-old.
Breaking camp might have been a surprise to some, but Campbell has looked comfortable through his first few games. Turning on a Jacob Webb fastball and putting it 431 feet into the stands, with an exit velocity of 112.2 mph, was quite the way to show the Boston faithful what he is made of.
Despite his unorthodox swing, I think Campbell will manage to produce thanks to his elite bat speed. He’s an incredible athlete and will be able to handle velocity on the inside part of the plate.
The big question will become how much of his power results in doubles compared to home runs. He still has room to grow, and I do think he can continue to tap into more power as he gets comfortable with major league pitching and develops.
Either way, I see his offense being something the Red Sox can count on. Even if he does not develop into a high-output home run hitter, Boston has other guys in the lineup who can drive in runs. A plus eye for the zone and, at a minimum, average contact rates will give Campbell a floor the Red Sox are comfortable with.
What’s more, his versatility only adds to his value. Although the Red Sox are stacked in the outfield, and also have the top prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony, who should be joining that bunch soon enough, knowing you can put Campbell out there only makes the team’s lineup construction that much more dynamic.
Whether it’s due to a late game situation or injuries, Campbell can plug a hole if needed.
The Red Sox Continue to Flex Their Muscles
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: John Henry and the front office deserved some heat the past few years for operating too much like a small market team. However, those days are over. Not only have they been aggressive, but they have been smart.
Instead of looking around the AL East and letting the other uber-talented teams battle it out for the division, they joined the fight. Not a single move they have made gives me concern, either.
The pre-arb extensions are mostly low-cost, manageable contracts that offer upside and stability. Their bounce-back deals with Walker Buehler and, to a lesser extent, Patrick Sandoval, are pretty low-risk, high-reward deals.
Signing Alex Bregman to the massive AAV, shorter-term deal protected them from a complete falloff in his later years while also adding a proven, playoff experienced bat. Throwing that kind of money around catches the attention of other players who might hit the market in future years as well. Boston is once again a destination.
The need for an ace was obvious, and the Red Sox saw the rare opportunity to acquire a young lefty with top-end stuff and did not go cheap. Giving up the prospects is one thing, but handing out a long-term deal after one start is the true statement.
Let’s not forget the moves they didn’t make. After rumblings of Wilyer Abreu being on the trade block this winter, the Red Sox elected to be patient and keep the young outfielder, even with depth at the position. I’d say that decision is paying off after Abreu has demolished the ball to start the year.
Final Thoughts
It’s hard to project what a player like Campbell will truly be. With such a small sample in professional baseball, to go along with such a unique swing, your guess is as good as mine. However, I do think there’s a floor that is at least average, and Boston is more than happy to keep that around and bet on his upside.
Investing in these young players while also adding proven talent from outside of the organization has restored hope amongst the fanbase. With these deals in place that feature cost certainty, the blueprint of what the Red Sox will look like in future years and what needs might arise becomes clearer.
Few organizations are grading out better than Boston’s. Their farm system has high-end prospects, and it’s also deeper than it has been in previous years. Their pitching development has made strides as well, and the major league team has the best roster it has seen in years.
Lastly, Campbell just got security and generational money as a fourth round pick from two seasons ago. He no longer has to worry about if he is part of the plan, or be concerned about where his arbitration numbers will settle at. He can comfortably support himself and his family, and he can focus on helping get the Red Sox back to the World Series.