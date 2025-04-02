Red Sox Stay Active, Ink Kristian Campbell To Extension

Boston’s willingness to sign pre-arbitration deals – Rafaela, Brayan Bello, and now Campbell – is a good sign for their top prospects who are knocking at the door. If you perform, the team will invest in you.

What Campbell Brings to the Table

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MARCH 27: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from second base during the seventh inning of the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers on March 27, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Campbell was Boston’s fourth round selection in the 2023 draft, and he quickly climbed his way through the minors and up prospect lists. Just Baseball’s No. 36 prospect, Campbell posted solid numbers in a small sample in 2023 before truly breaking out in 2024.

His time in High-A lasted only 40 games, where he slashed .306/.418/.558 before making the move up to Double-A, which wasn’t much of a challenge. Across 56 games, Campbell slashed .362/.463/.582 with eight home runs and 17 stolen bases before finishing the season in Triple-A.

Moving through three levels in a year is impressive, especially for a player who had 22 games of pro ball under his belt prior to the season. However, Campbell showed that he was ready, collecting 20 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and hitting .330 with a 180 wRC+ in the minors last season. What’s even more impressive was his 14% walk rate and only 20% strikeout rate as a 22-year-old.

Breaking camp might have been a surprise to some, but Campbell has looked comfortable through his first few games. Turning on a Jacob Webb fastball and putting it 431 feet into the stands, with an exit velocity of 112.2 mph, was quite the way to show the Boston faithful what he is made of.

Despite his unorthodox swing, I think Campbell will manage to produce thanks to his elite bat speed. He’s an incredible athlete and will be able to handle velocity on the inside part of the plate.