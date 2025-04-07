Should the Nationals Be Worried About Dylan Crews?

There was lot to be excited about for the Washington Nationals heading into the 2025 season, as there’s a growing feeling that their window of contention could soon be opening.

After bringing in veteran names like Nathaniel Lowe and Michael Soroka to add to their impressive young core, it’s easy to see the semblance of a postseason-caliber lineup starting to take shape.

Amongst that young core, we’ve seen glimpses of the star power that many are on their way to achieving, with players such as James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

However, there’s one young talent that hasn’t delivered the returns many might have expected of him at this point, and that is Dylan Crews, who entered the season as our No. 6 overall prospect.