Top 10 Stars Under 25 to Start Your MLB Franchise With

Imagine a world where Rob Manfred announces that Major League Baseball will be starting over and every player will be put in a big fantasy draft.

Some of the game’s great superstars would obviously go first, like the two reigning MVPs in Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr., but as the draft would wear on, age would start to be taken at a premium, with the youngest stars being prioritized as players who teams would want to build their franchise around.

Right now, the game is full of young budding superstars, who are already leading their teams both on the field and as the face of the franchise for their fans. Look no further than Bobby Witt Jr., who just signed a massive 11-year, $288.77 million extension with the Kansas City Royals.

Witt is one of many stars in the game that is under 25 years old, who is being tasked with the duties of leading their franchise as their best player. Today, we are going to rank the top 10 players in baseball who will start the 2024 season under the age of 25.