Can Evan Carter Finally Sustain Some Big League Success?

It is no secret that the Texas Rangers have been a disappointment this year, and I am sure they would be the first ones to tell you that.

Heading into games on June 19, they currently sit at 36-38, which is seven games back from the division-leading Houston Astros. While the pitching has more than done its part so far this year, the offense from top to bottom has not shown up.

One of those who started incredibly slowly was Evan Carter. Coming into the 2024 season, expectations for Carter were sky high, even with the small sample that was his career to that point. A big part of that was because of his playoff performance during the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, where he slashed .300/.417/.500 in 17 games played.

After a slow start during spring training this year, he was told that he would not be breaking camp with the team and would start in Triple-A. Not long after he began at Triple-A, he was quickly sidelined with a quad injury that kept him out of games for about a month.