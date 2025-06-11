Junior Caminero’s Loudest Tool is Shining Through Right Now

Will he be able to provide the Rays with more than just power going forward?

Junior Caminero since the start of May:



.865 OPS

142 wRC+

9 HR

27 RBI



He's just 21 years old and looks the part of a star hitter in this league. pic.twitter.com/BQfcqFJVM0 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 6, 2025

His 91.9 average exit velocity and 50% HardHit rate both rank above the 80th percentile on all of baseball. Those two pair with the 100th percentile bat speed at 78.1 MPH entering June.

Each of those metrics is well above the MLB average. Those numbers are great, and are definitely aiding in the Rays exceeding many fans’ expectations of the team as a whole entering the year, but he is going to need to become more well-rounded if he is going to reach the lofty expectations that were set on him as a prospect.

Not only is Caminero rarely getting on base, but his 4.4% BB% is half (!) of the league average. That explains the OBP that doesn’t reach .300, despite his low K% of 19%. Yes, he is making a lot of contact, an 88.4% in-zone and a 64.3% out of zone, which are both above league-average, but it hasn’t proven to do him well thus far in the 345 balls he has put in play in the small sample size that has been in his 111 career games.

Coming up through the Rays system, even though he was playing primarily shortstop, it was highly anticipated that he was going to move off the position, sliding over to third, once he reached the majors.

Not only because he was expected to outgrow the position due to list limited range and bigger frame, but the Rays were thought to have their long-term shortstop of the future in place at the time.