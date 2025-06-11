Junior Caminero’s Loudest Tool is Shining Through Right Now
The Tampa Bay Rays have a star on their hands with Junior Caminero, but they are still waiting for him to become a more well-rounded player.
It has been a roller coaster two years for Junior Caminero. After the nationwide disappointment from baseball fans when he was kept in Triple-A Durham, and then saw his stay in AAA extended because of a battle with injuries, Caminero was finally called up on August 12th for his first full stay in the Majors. He had a small seven-game stint back in 2023.
At the time of his call-up, Caminero was regarded as the consensus number one overall prospect in all of baseball on Just Baseball and other platforms across the industry. Now in his first full MLB season, and heading into June 9th, Junior Caminero is slashing .262/.294/.515 with 15 home runs, 40 driven in, and a 1.5 fWAR across 61 games played.
The hype behind Caminero’s first full-season in the show started with his performance for LIDOM during the winter.
This now leads me to the point of this article.
Will he be able to provide the Rays with more than just power going forward?
His 91.9 average exit velocity and 50% HardHit rate both rank above the 80th percentile on all of baseball. Those two pair with the 100th percentile bat speed at 78.1 MPH entering June.
Each of those metrics is well above the MLB average. Those numbers are great, and are definitely aiding in the Rays exceeding many fans’ expectations of the team as a whole entering the year, but he is going to need to become more well-rounded if he is going to reach the lofty expectations that were set on him as a prospect.
Not only is Caminero rarely getting on base, but his 4.4% BB% is half (!) of the league average. That explains the OBP that doesn’t reach .300, despite his low K% of 19%. Yes, he is making a lot of contact, an 88.4% in-zone and a 64.3% out of zone, which are both above league-average, but it hasn’t proven to do him well thus far in the 345 balls he has put in play in the small sample size that has been in his 111 career games.
Coming up through the Rays system, even though he was playing primarily shortstop, it was highly anticipated that he was going to move off the position, sliding over to third, once he reached the majors.
Not only because he was expected to outgrow the position due to list limited range and bigger frame, but the Rays were thought to have their long-term shortstop of the future in place at the time.
He has been sprinkled in at second, short, and first a handful of times so far in the 111 games, but, as expected, third base has been his home. This is worrisome because just this year alone, he has -5 defensive runs saved, -4 outs above average, and has committed six errors already. He has provided the Rays with a -3 run value, per Baseball Savant, in 2025.
Look, I am in no way saying that Junior Caminero is not a good baseball player. If you look at the games in which the Rays are winning, and they have been doing a lot of it lately, Caminero is usually right in the middle of it, with run-contributing at-bats throughout the game.
The issue arises when he starts to go through the inevitable dry spells that every player experiences during a grueling 162-game season, year in and year out.
I also did want to bring one last thing up. We need to remember where he is playing his home games, which is where most of his production at the plate has been coming from.
We do not have an idea of when the Rays will move out of George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, but we know it isn’t going to be their home ballpark forever.
The news that The Trop is likely going to be rebuilt, and how it has famously been known to be a difficult park to hit in, does create a little more concern. The most famous example of this is Willy Adames’s move from Tampa to Milwaukee and how it catapulted him into being one of the better shortstops in all of baseball.
At the end of the day, Junior Caminero is going to be very productive in the Major Leagues. While he has done a lot to help the Rays get to where they are now, getting them over the hump, and being the face of the Franchise that many expected him to be, will require for Junior to become more of a well-rounded player.