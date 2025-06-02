Fly balls and pop ups hit to the opposite field or straightaway result in a .131 batting average and .330 slugging percentage.

And strikeouts, well, don’t produce anything productive outside of the occasional reach on a dropped third strike. It would make sense that any hitter with all of these perceived flaws in their game would have a hard time getting results.

James Wood, however, knows no such struggle.

JAMES WOOD MY GOODNESS



4 HOMERS IN HIS LAST 6 GAMESpic.twitter.com/ilmegoVdzx — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 31, 2025

James Wood Is the Outlier

In Wood’s first full season in the big leagues, the 22-year-old is rapidly rising to superstardom in D.C.

He is slashing .286/.385/.567 for a .952 OPS, 163 wRC+ and 2.7 fWAR in 262 plate appearances. Among the 170 qualifying hitters, his wRC+ ranks ninth in the majors. He’s managed this despite having a strikeout rate that is higher than league average, a high ground-ball rate, and the 13th-lowest pulled air rate among qualifiers.

When those stats are stacked against a player, the margin for error in the rest of that player’s game is thin. There are several things that need to go exactly right if the player in question wants to see a wRC+ above 160.