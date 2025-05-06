What’s Behind Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Newfound Power?

Find a new stance

Crow-Armstrong made crucial changes to his batting stance between this year and last. He moved about 2.5 inches back in the box, and widened the gap between his feet by about seven inches. In 2024, he posted a 24.5% strikeout rate between 2023 and 2024, and needed to work on his timing. These seemingly minute changes gives PCA an extra split-second to get the bat on he ball, but they’ve made major differences.

Going into this year, it felt like any power numbers coming from PCA would be a bonus to ideally high contact numbers, along with his stellar play in centerfield and his elusiveness on the basepaths. It turns out giving yourself more time to see the ball and allowing for a more controlled leg kick increases bat speed and improves timing.

Between this year and last, Crow-Armstrong has increased his average bat speed from 70.6 mph to 71.6 mph. He is one of 31 qualifying hitters to increase the average speed of their swing by a full mile-per-hour. Much of that change started on April 13 the date with an arrow seen above it on the listed chart. This is when PCA began consistently swinging the bat faster than his previous average. From March 17 through April 12, his average bat speed was 71.2 mph. Since then, it’s increased to 71.9 mph.

It’s no coincidence that April 13 is also the day PCA began is torrid run that has molded him into one of the game’s great hitters of this year. Heading into that Sunday Night Baseball game at Dodger Stadium, Crow-Armstrong had suffered a .521 OPS in his first 17 games of the season. One triple and two home runs later, everything changed.

The hometown kid!



PCA hits his first home run of the season off the foul pole!!pic.twitter.com/cEe6eBQswO — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 13, 2025

This home run, PCA’s first of the season, registered an 82 mph swing, his fastest of the year to that point. That swing started the run he remains on to this day. Since April 13, he is slashing .338/.347/.811/1.157 in 77 plate appearances. His 218 wRC+ rank second among qualifiers trailing only Aaron Judge, and his .811 SLG leads the 176 qualifiers.

Pull side Pete

Not only does standing back in the box and increasing bat speed enable a power surge for any hitter, it also helps to better time a ball up, something that has been crucial for Crow-Armstrong’s growth.