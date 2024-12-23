Andrew McCutchen’s Return to Pittsburgh is Good for Baseball

Coming into this offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates had many areas they needed to address. With some upcoming free agents, the team had some decisions to make. However, Andrew McCutchen will not be one of the ones leaving.

On Monday morning, the Pirates announced that they’re bringing back the face of the city on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

McCutchen is by far the most popular player to dawn the black and gold in the 2010s, and to have the face of the franchise lead this new era of Pirates baseball is something the fan base and front office will both cherish.

This will be McCutchen’s 12th season with the Pirates, and the 17th of his big-league career. In today’s game, players like McCutchen don’t come around often, so to have a face of the franchise like this is really special.