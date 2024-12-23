Andrew McCutchen’s Return to Pittsburgh is Good for Baseball
Andrew McCutchen is officially back with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and it's great for baseball. All is as it should be in the world again.
Coming into this offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates had many areas they needed to address. With some upcoming free agents, the team had some decisions to make. However, Andrew McCutchen will not be one of the ones leaving.
On Monday morning, the Pirates announced that they’re bringing back the face of the city on a one-year deal worth $5 million.
McCutchen is by far the most popular player to dawn the black and gold in the 2010s, and to have the face of the franchise lead this new era of Pirates baseball is something the fan base and front office will both cherish.
This will be McCutchen’s 12th season with the Pirates, and the 17th of his big-league career. In today’s game, players like McCutchen don’t come around often, so to have a face of the franchise like this is really special.
Now in his age 38 season, McCutchen has still been a productive hitter, even in the later stages of his career.
Last year for the club, he played in 120 games, while hitting 20 home runs, slashing .232/.328/.411 with a 105 wRC+ and an fWAR of 0.5.
McCutchen’s batted ball data and eye are still as sharp as they were when he was the National League’s MVP back in 2013. He ranks in the 100th percentile in chase rate, and in the 81st percentile in barrel rate.
McCutchen is also near the franchise’s all-time leaders in many places, including hits, home runs, bWAR, and more.
Andrew McCutchen’s Role on the 2025 Pirates
While it’s unclear exactly what role McCutchen will be in this upcoming season, it’s clear that he can still be a productive player on all cylinders.
Last season, he spent almost all of his time as the team’s DH, and it’s looking like he’ll be in a similar role next season. With McCutchen’s bat still providing the potential to hit 20 or more home runs, his role as the club’s DH makes a lot of sense.
Another key part of his job with the Pirates, will be to help with the clubhouse environment, and to prepare a younger Pirates team for what’s ahead. With the team possessing one of the best starting rotations in baseball and a relatively young core, the Pirates have a shot to compete within the next few seasons.
McCutchen is the perfect player to prepare them for the opportunity, as he was the face of the team’s most recent playoff runs in 2013, 2014, and 2015. While he may be approaching the end of his career, keeping one of the franchise’s most beloved players in black and gold is good for baseball.
It’s hard to find a player who’s played more than a decade in the same place, and McCutchen’s ties to the city of Pittsburgh make him an integral piece to the city’s success.
McCutchen’s return to the Pirates in 2025 is more than just a homecoming; it’s a chance for the franchise to reconnect with one of its most beloved players while mentoring the team’s younger stars.
McCutchen’s impact on the city will be felt for years to come, and it’s going to be great to welcome him back home once again.