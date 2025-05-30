Jacob Wilson Is in a League of His Own Amongst MLB Rookies

Over in Oakl- I mean, Sacramento, infielder Jacob Wilson has burst out of the gate and forced his name not only into Rookie of the Year discussions, but to the forefront of betting odds all around. The son of former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Jack Wilson, Jacob’s been one of baseball’s best hitters through the first month-plus of the 2025 season.

Let’s take a closer look at just how special of a performance we’re seeing from a player that has yet to even play in 85 games at the big league level.

All stats updated prior to games on Friday, May 30

Jacob Wilson Is Running Away in the AL Rookie of the Year Race

Wilson was the Athletics‘ first-round pick back in the 2023 MLB Draft, which underscores how lucky some teams can get with their early-round draft picks. A player as young and inexperienced as Wilson used to take four years or so to get up to the big leagues, let alone succeed there.

Yet, Wilson’s here annihilating opposing pitching after appearing in a measly 79 minor league games. The 23-year-old has one of the most unique batting stances in the game, but he uses that to his advantage. He’s still so young, but Wilson’s got some of the best pitch recognition around. It’s not everyday you see someone at his age boast walk and strikeout rates like he does.

The best way to describe Wilson as a player is contact-oriented and defensive-minded, but he’s also got a decent amount of pop, too. He’s basically right-handed Luis Arraez with more pop and better defense. He doesn’t hit the ball very hard at all (6th percentile in Hard-Hit%, 1st in Bat Speed, 12th in AVG Exit Velocity), but he makes an outstanding amount of contact and hardly every swings at bad pitches.