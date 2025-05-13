Andy Pages Deserves Praise for His Center Field Turnaround

More often than not, baseball is a game defined by failure.

Success is often fleeting, and while many great players have been able to sustain a successful career at the major-league level, the average major-league career is incredibly short.

Even the most elite players in the history of the game have dealt with adversity between health concerns, cold stretches, and team performance.

In the case of young Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, adversity has been a formidable and recurrent opponent.