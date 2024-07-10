What Will It Take for the Rays to Trade Isaac Paredes?

It’s the week before the All-Star break. The Tampa Bay Rays are 12 games out in the AL East and 5.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

They’re only one game under .500, but their run differential is a putrid -65. Only the five worst teams in baseball (you don’t need me to tell you who they are) have been outscored by a wider margin.

According to Pythagorean win-loss expectation, the Rays have actually been one of the luckiest teams in the league. Their 45-46 record is six games better than their 39-52 Pythagorean record. That probably has something to do with a 16-8 (.667) record in one-run games and a 6-3 (.667) record in extra innings.

All this to say, the Rays are already pretty far back from a postseason berth, and the way they’re playing doesn’t inspire much confidence they’ll be able to turn things around in the second half. FanGraphs has their playoff odds at just 15%. PECOTA puts their odds even lower: 8.3% as of today.