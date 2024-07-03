Rays Trade Aaron Civale to Brewers

Still, the Rays were in a tight race with the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. They had already lost starters Shane Baz, Jeffrey Springs, and Drew Rasmussen, and ace Shane McClanahan did not look sharp after returning from the injured list two weeks prior. He would head back to the IL with a UCL injury days later.

Thus, the Rays traded for Civale to bolster their rotation for the stretch run and the playoffs. The righty made 10 starts for Tampa Bay in August and September. However, he did not get the chance to pitch in the postseason; he was slated to pitch Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series, but eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers swept the Rays in two games.

Why the Rays Traded Aaron Civale

One year down the road, and the Rays aren’t nearly as desperate for starting pitching.

Zach Eflin, Zack Littell, Taj Bradley, and Ryan Pepiot have all been healthy and effective this season. Moreover, Baz has looked healthy at Triple-A, and Springs has been ramping up his rehab as he nears a return. Rasmussen is more of a wild card, but he, too, could come back toward the end of the season to provide the rotation with another boost.

Civale was an absolute necessity for the Rays last July, but this year, he looked like the perfect Rays trade piece. Next season will be his final year of arbitration, and he will surely earn a sizeable raise. Rarely does Tampa Bay let a player reach his final arbitration year.

What’s more, the Rays are on the outside looking in on the AL postseason race. Currently sitting three games back, they could absolutely still make a run at the Wild Card. Yet, if they do, there’s a good chance it will be thanks to a resurgent return from Springs (and possibly Baz and Rasmusen).