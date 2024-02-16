Tampa Bay Rays Top 15 Prospects For 2024

Offense

Starting with his hands low, almost down by his waist, Deluca gets into a sizable leg kick as he pulls his hands up to his slot. It’s a loud move, but Deluca’s athleticism and body control allow him to repeat the moves frequently and make plenty of contact.

After a mediocre collegiate career, Deluca has mashed at every professional stop, OPSing .884 in just under 300 Minor League games. He has particularly mashed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .943 OPS. Even though the power is fringy, Deluca can sneak balls out to his pull side, generating decent carry.

Deluca is difficult to punch out thanks to his good feel for the strike zone and simplified moves with two strikes. He minimizes his leg kick when down to two strikes with a focus on seeing the ball early and making contact. He’ll have to really hit to be a regular, but his above average feel to hit and the ability to sprinkle in just enough impact give him a chance.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, Deluca covers more than enough ground in center with efficient routes and comfort tracking in all directions. His above average arm makes him an impactful defender at all three spots. Though not an insanely aggressive base steal compared to others with his speed, Deluca is extremely efficient, swiping 58 bags on 63 tries in roughly 300 Minor League games.

Outlook

Deluca’s bat-to-ball skills paired with just enough impact could make him productive enough offensively to be an average regular, but he most likely projects as a platoon/fourth outfield option for a first division team. His above average defense at all three outfield spots really elevates his floor as a high-probability big league piece for the Rays.

11. Yoniel Curet – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $150K, 2019 (TB) | ETA: 2024

Fastball Slider Changeup Command FV 70/70 55/60 45/55 25/35 50

Curet possesses some of the loudest stuff in the Rays system, headlined by a double plus heater with good life that can touch triple digits. He picked up a swinging strike rate of 16% and in zone whiff rate of 35% on the pitch in 2023. Curet’s cutterish slider also flashes plus in the upper 80s. The hard, late action of the pitch makes it effective to both lefties and righties. He will mix in a changeup that flashes above average, but he does not have a consistent feel for it.

While well below-average command has held Curet back some, his ability to miss bats has allowed him to dance around incredibly high walk rates as a pro thus far. Opponents hit just .149 against him in 2023 with a 33% strikeout rate. The three pitch mix is more than good enough to be a starter and his changeup improved as the season progressed. That said, he will need to make a huge leap command wise to stick in the rotation. If he moves to the bullpen, Curet’s arsenal is undoubtedly primed for a high-leverage/closer role.

12. Santiago Suarez – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $385K, 2021 (MIA) | ETA: 2026

Fastball Curveball Changeup Command FV 50/55 50/60 35/45 50/60 45+

Acquired in a larger swap that sent Xavier Edwards and JT Chargios to Miami, Suarez dominated the rookie levels with his advanced feel for three pitches, posting a 1.13 ERA in 39 2/3 innings of work at the Florida Complex League before handling a Low-A promotion prior to his 19th birthday.

Suarez sits 93-95 mph with his fastball, but it lacks some desired shape, sometimes flirting with the dead zone. He compensates for the lack of life with great command of the fastball, wearing out the bottom of the zone and landing it for a strike 74% of the time in 2023.

His slurvy curveball sits 78-81 mph, with late bite, flashing plus and the changeup is a work in progress, but has looked like a viable third offering at points. His well-above average command for his age gives him a great chance of sticking as a starter.

13. Mason Montgomery – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 6th Round (191), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024

Fastball SLIDER Changeup Command FV 55/55 50/50 50/50 45/45 45

Montgomery dominated hitters at the lower levels off of deception and three pitches that work off of each other well. He expectedly was a bit more challenged at the upper levels, but continued to get outs a churn out plenty of quality outings.

Montgomery exclusively works from the stretch. He comes set closed off with his front foot about six inches towards first base. He stays closed late into his delivery, which combined with his extremely short arm action, helps him hide the baseball for as long as possible.

The unique release from Montgomery helps his fastball play up with good ride from a low attack angle. Though his fastball only sits around 91-93 mph, it averages around 19 inches of induced vertical break with even more perceived ride.

He pairs a mid-80s slider that tunnels off his fastball well with gyro break. Though the action of the pitch points towards it being closer to an average pitch at best, it is so difficult for hitters to differentiate that it plays up (.170 OBA). It’s a similar story for his low 80s changeup which became more effective for him as the season progressed.

The command is average for Montgomery, but good enough to stick as a starter. He has good enough stuff to potentially round out a rotation.

14. Brailer Guerrero – OF – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $3.7M, 2023 (TB) | ETA: 2028

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 55/65 40/55 45/45 35/45 45+

Huge power potential is what earned Guerrero a nearly $4 million pay day in the 2023 IFA cycle and he immediately put that power on display in a handful of DSL games before going down with a shoulder injury. Already posting exit velocities of 109 mph prior to his 17th birthday, there’s plenty of impact to dream on if Guerrero can hit enough. The swing is not overly stiff for a hitter as strong as he is and he moves pretty well in the box, providing optimism that the hit tool can come along.

His approach is advanced for his age, lending to the power, walk and hit just enough profile that has become quite common in the big leagues. He should be a fine defender in a corner where his plus arm and offensive profile fit well.

15. Ronny Simon – INF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’9″, 185 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: 2017 (CHC) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/50 40/45 55/55 50/50 45

Originally signed by the Cubs in the 2017 IFA cycle, Simon has since been dealt for a big leaguer on two different occasions (Andrew Chafin and Jordan Luplow). He is a dynamic infielder who plays the game at full speed at all times. Historically a free swinger, Simon cut down on the chase in 2023, resulting in a career-best 11% walk rate at the upper levels.

A switch hitter, Simon packs a punch for his compact frame, posting exit velocities as high as 111 mph. His left-handed swing had been ahead of his right side, but he closed the gap at the upper levels, boosting his overall numbers. Though he projects best at second base, he is capable of plugging in on the left side of the infield and even saw some action in left field in the LIDOM. He has the skill set to be a solid utility type and despite not being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, Simon put himself in position to possibly debut in 2024.

Other Names to Watch

Mason Auer – OF – (Double-A): A fifth round pick in 2021 out of JUCO powerhouse San Jacinto College, Auer’s two-way pedigree has translated into an elite outfield arm in the early goings of his professional career. After hitting .290 with an .859 OPS in 2022, he slowed to a .205 clip and .640 OPS in 124 games in Double-A last year. While he thrives in all three outfield spots and has stolen 105 bases in his first 250 pro games, the 22-year-old’s 36% K-Rate with Montgomery keeps him out of the top 15 for now.

Dru Baker – OF – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Baker was Tampa’s fourth round pick in 2021 out of Texas Tech after hitting .343 and swiping 18 bags in 20 attempts in his draft year. After he was limited to just 47 games in 2022, Baker broke out in ’23 with a .302/.384/.472 slash line and 49 stolen bases in 54 attempts between High-A and Double-A. Baker showcased sporadic power with 14 homers, but his game-changing speed resulted in eight triples. After splitting his time evenly between all three outfield spots last year, Baker should project as a fourth outfielder with a chance at even more.

Brock Jones – OF – (High-A): A former safety for the Stanford football team, Jones hit .324 with 21 home runs and a 1.115 OPS for the Cardinal baseball team in 2022 before signing for nearly $1.1 million after being taken in the second round. While athleticism has been Jones’ calling card since he got to Palo Alto, his hand-eye skills were tested in Bowling Green last year and posted just a .201 batting average and a 33% K-Rate. He’s a physical specimen, but Jones has a ways to go before he looks the part of a smooth big leaguer at the plate.

Greg Jones – SS/CF – (Triple-A): Speed is the name of the game for Jones, but he has struggled to get on base a high enough of a clip to make showcasing his wheels a nightly occurrence in pro ball. Over the past two seasons, Jones has stolen 61 bases in 70 attempts, and has done it in just 150 games. However, his .318 OBP and .730 OPS in that stretch haven’t forced him into Tampa’s immediate plans. Jones can play both center field and shortstop, but he’ll be 26 years old on Opening Day and is likely slated for another season in Durham.

Andrew Lindsey – RHP – (CPX): One of the pieces in return for the tandem of Vidal Bruján and Calvin Faucher from Miami this offseason, Lindsey has a fascinating backstory. The now 24-year-old called it quits on baseball after two seasons in Junior College and a year at Charlotte, but fell back in love while coaching a Little League team in his hometown and transferred to Tennessee after a strong summer ball showing. After pairing with Rockies’ first round pick Chase Dollander in the Vols’ weekend rotation, Tampa ID’ed the fifth round pick last year and saw a mid-to-high 90s fastball with a hard slider that may play in a big league bullpen sooner rather than later.

Kameron Misner – OF – (AAA): The 26-year-old Misner has climbed step by step since being taken 35th overall by the Marlins in 2019 out of the University of Missouri. The return for Joey Wendle, Misner has posted a career .802 OPS in the minor leagues and logged a 20/20 season with Triple-A Durham last year. The long-standing problem for Misner has been the strikeout bug, punching out at a 36% clip with Durham after K’ing 30% of the time with Montgomery in 2022. With the elevated K-Rate, Misner profiles more as a Sam Hilliard-type than the desired Josh Lowe-type.

Tre’ Morgan – 1B – (Low-A): Morgan was the unheralded star of LSU’s 2023 season which culminated in a College World Series title. An elite defensive first baseman, Morgan lacks the juice that typically accompanies the position but hedges the power concerns by punching out at just a 10% clip last year in Baton Rouge and K’ing just three times in his first 56 professional plate appearances. Morgan slashed a comical .389/.500/.472 in his first 11 games in Low-A Charleston, and the 21-year-old should figure out a way to be a big leaguer in some capacity.

Austin Shenton – CIF – (Triple-A): Shenton was objectively one of the best hitters in the upper minors last year, slashing .304/.423/.584 (1.006 OPS) with 45 doubles, 29 home runs and 99 RBI in 134 games between Montgomery and Durham. After playing almost exclusively third base with the Biscuits, Shenton split his time evenly between third and first with the Bulls in his 61 games in Triple-A. The 26-year-old is falling into the Jonathan Aranda bucket: a player that’s far too talented to be in the minor leagues, but there isn’t space to accommodate his presence in St. Pete.

Chandler Simpson – OF – (Triple-A): Simpson and St. Louis’ Victor Scott II are best friends, which makes it poetic that they split the MiLB stolen base crown last year, each swiping 94 bags (Scott was caught 14 times compares to Simpson’s 15). Tampa’s second round pick in 2022 out of Georgia Tech has hit just one home run in his career post-high school (2022 at Georgia Tech), but Simpson hit .294 and struck out just 8.7% of the time in 115 games between Low-A and High-A. Simpson profiles as a slap-hitting center fielder that can be a game-wrecker on the base paths.

Willy Vasquez – 3B/OF – (High-A): The 22-year-old Vasquez had a disappointing season in Bowling Green in 2023, logging a .703 OPS and just a .310 OBP. However, Vasquez did showcase his power, clubbing 16 home runs. After a so-so showing in the Dominican Winter League, Vasquez is out to prove that he is continuing to fill out his 6’3″ frame and has the offensive profile to thrive at third base.