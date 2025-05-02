American League Players of the Month: April 2025

We’re now a month into the 2025 MLB season, and there have been plenty of storylines to follow in the American League as the scene is getting set.

The New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners lead their respective divisions, while plenty of teams have positioned themselves in the postseason conversation.

Amidst all this jostling in the standings, there have been some particularly special performances, both in the batter’s box and on the mound, with a few guys standing out more than the rest. Some of them are familiar faces to lists like these, while others are in the midst of breakout campaigns.

The Just Baseball editorial staff selected the three best American League hitters and the three best American League pitchers through the first month of the season, giving them gold, silver and bronze designations.