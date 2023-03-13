Canada and Great Britain Set World Baseball Classic Record

With the World Baseball Classic getting underway last week, Cuba and Italy have advanced out of Pool A, while Japan has already made it to the next round out of Pool B, with Australia, the Czech Republic, and Korea all vying for the second spot (at the time of writing, this was still to be determined).

Pool C and D now getting underway in Phoenix and Miami respectively, as each nation has now played at least one game in the World Baseball Classic, with some major upsets and incredible games already in the books. Fan favorite’s in the Dominican Republic dropped their first contest to Venezuela, with the Venezuelan squad taking that momentum into yesterday’s game against Puerto Rico and pulling out a win to take the early lead in Pool D.

Team Canada played its first contest yesterday against Great Britain, who lost their opening game against the United States by a score of 6-2. Canada, looking to advance out of the round-robin play for the first time in tournament history, sent Cal Quantrill to the mound, while Great Britain countered with right-hander Akeel Morris, looking to earn their first win in tournament history.

Canada and Great Britain set the highest-scoring single-game record at the World Baseball Classic with an 18-8 contest.

What eventually unfolded was a seven-inning affair that saw Great Britain fall victim to the mercy rule, with Canada pulling ahead and putting it on ice at 18-8. This combined score set a single-game record for the highest score at the World Baseball Classic, usurping the previous record that was held by Japan & China back in 2006 (Japan won 18-2).