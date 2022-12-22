2023 MLB Prospect Breakouts To Keep Your Eye On

As we prepare to turn the calendar over to 2023, we begin looking forward to what is to come in the next baseball season.

Each year we are astonished by the amount of big-time prospects that seem to come out of nowhere and dominate throughout the minors. This past season, we saw gargantuan jumps from Jackson Chourio, Gavin Stone, Ricky Tiedemann, and Andrew Painter.

While many didn’t know who these players were heading into the season, there are certain things you could’ve paid attention to that hinted towards the major steps forward.

Now ahead of the 2023 season, things are no different. In this article, we will look into a few names that you should keep your eye on as the next prospects to take that leap this season.