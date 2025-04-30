The White Sox Have Found a Gem in Shane Smith

For a team that lost a historic 121 games last season, it is to no one’s surprise that the Chicago White Sox have struggled in the win-loss department again to open 2025.

Entering play on April 29, the White Sox have a record of 7-21, which is the second worst in all of Major League Baseball.

Despite the struggles, there is a beacon of hope for the White Sox thanks to the emergence of their rookie starting pitcher, Shane Smith.

Smith, the first selection in the Rule 5 Draft back in December, has been very impressive through the first five starts of his career. The 25-year-old is quickly making a name for himself around the league.