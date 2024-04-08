Minor League Pitcher and Hitter of the Week: April 2-7

The baseball season is officially in full swing!

Aside from the lower-level Complex League and Dominican Summer League, all of Minor League Baseball is off and running. And if you are as much of a baseball nut as I am sure a majority of you are, watching all of the newly drafted prospects, as well as those that have developed throughout your favorite teams system, is just *chef’s kiss*.

If the first week of the Minor League season is any indication as to what the entirety of the year is going to bring, we are all in for an incredible season and the likelihood of multiple breakouts.

By now, I am sure that you are all well in tune with Just Baseball’s Top-100 Prospect list. As we continue to highlight an MiLB pitcher and hitter of the week throughout the season, there is no doubt that some of these prospects will be brought up. We all saw the Norfolk Tides put up season-long numbers in just a week of play.