Pete Alonso May Be an Awkward Fit on the 2025 Blue Jays

Pete Alonso’s Fit on the 2025 Blue Jays Is an Imperfect One

Easily the biggest elephant in the room here is how the trio of Guerrero, Alonso and George Springer would all make their way into the lineup on a nightly basis. The Blue Jays are still tied down to Springer through both 2025 and 2026, so him and his declining bat aren’t going anywhere.

When the club first signed him ahead of the 2021 campaign, the expectation was for him to be their everyday right fielder. As he’s aged and his production has begun to dip, he’s now looking more like a designated hitter who can play right field a few times a week.

Then there’s the fact that Guerrero and Alonso play the same position. Sure, Guerrero came up as a third baseman, but he’s not a viable option to play there every single day. Over the past six months or so, he’s expressed a desire to move back to the hot corner, which does count for something, but he’s not exactly quick on his feet and may not be cut out for a consistent gig at third.

Last year, Guerrero posted 1 OAA at third base in a very limited sample size. He looked comfortable at the position on most nights, but this is the same player who had -20 OAA at the position on a full-time basis back in 2019. It’s hard to believe that he got more nimble and light on his feet as he’s aged.

Should the Blue Jays sign Alonso, the best course of action would be for either him or Guerrero to play first base while the other is the designated hitter. That would force Springer into the outfield, where he is nothing more than “just okay” at this point in his career. This past year, he finished in the 51st percentile in OAA while his Arm Strength sat in the 65th percentile.

In the not-so-distant past, he regularly posted multiple OAA in a season in both right and center field. In 2023, he was at 0 in right and this past year he was at -1 at the position.