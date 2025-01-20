Losing Sasaki Sweepstakes Is a Gut Punch for Blue Jays and Padres

One of the most fascinating stories of the 2024-25 MLB offseason came to an end in the most predictable way: NPB superstar Roki Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres made things interesting until the end.

Early last week, Sasaki’s camp identified those three clubs as the finalists to sign the 23-year-old righty. The Padres, long seen as the co-favorites to land Sasaki, offered a Southern California alternative to the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were more of a wild card. It wasn’t even clear they had met with Sasaki until relatively late in the game. Yet, the fact that Sasaki visited Toronto for a follow-up meeting with the organization certainly suggested the Blue Jays had a real shot at signing him.

Ultimately, however, neither the Padres nor the Blue Jays could pull off the upset, and the reigning World Series champions added yet another big name to their star-studded roster.