The Blue Jays Bullpen Has Been a Surprising Strength This Year

Entering Wednesday’s action, the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen ranks 11th in baseball in ERA (3.65) and ninth in FIP (3.62). Neither of those numbers are likely to knock anyone’s socks off, but when you take a look at some of the names that have been logging innings this season, what this bullpen has accomplished has become much more impressive.

Gone are the likes of Jordan Romano, Genesis Cabrera, Zach Pop, Trevor Richards, Nate Pearson, Tim Mayza, Ryan Yarbrough, and now Erik Swanson. These were some of the most reliable and oft-used relievers of the Blue Jays over the past few years, but they’ve all moved on.

Now, Chad Green and old friend Jeff Hoffman are the two “old men” in the ‘pen, with the rest of the ensemble being made up of lottery tickets and rookies who are pitching the first innings of their big league careers. It’s unlikely that any of you had Mason Fluharty, Paxton Schultz, and Braydon Fisher on your preseason radars before the regular season kicked off.

And yet, it’s working. The Blue Jays are not going to pump out this year’s AL Reliever of the Year Award, and they’re not going to finish near the top of the league in overall production from their ‘pen. Even so, this group has scratched and clawed their way up the charts to earn that 11th-place ranking in reliever ERA. It’s not sexy, but it’s admirable what they’re doing.