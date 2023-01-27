The AL East Keeps Busy as the Offseason Goes On

The American League East is the best division in baseball. I hope I’m not ruffling any feathers by saying so. The Yankees might be the top team in the league, and the Rays and Blue Jays aren’t far behind. Moreover, the Red Sox and Orioles could both finish above .500, and with a little luck, either one could challenge for a Wild Card berth. Every other division has at least one rebuilding club.

Thus, the AL East is going to be a bloodbath this year, with all five teams beating up on one another all year long. In an attempt to survive in such a competitive division, each club has had an eventful offseason. The Yankees signed, arguably, two of the top five free agents. The Blue Jays made two of the biggest trades of the winter and completely revamped their outfield in the process.

The Rays signed Zach Eflin to the most lucrative free-agent deal in team history. The Red Sox have signed more MLB free agents than any other AL team (so far), and they inked Rafael Devers to the largest contract they’ve ever handed out. Even the Orioles are getting in on the action – they’ve spent nearly thrice as much as they did last winter.

The AL East Kept Busy this Week

The AL East news kept coming this week, as the Red Sox traded for Adalberto Mondesi, the Orioles traded for Cole Irvin, and the Rays signed Jeffrey Springs to a four-year extension. Mondesi provides Boston with another infielder in Trevor Story’s absence. Irvin gives Baltimore the reliable left-handed starter they’ve been lacking since John Means hit the IL. Meanwhile, Tampa ensured they have another talented arm under contract for several years to come.