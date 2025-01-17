Los Angeles Dodgers Win the Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes

Sure enough, what we all anticipated has become the reality, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the bidding for Roki Sasaki’s services, adding the young phenom to an already-loaded starting rotation.

How Much Will He Make with the Dodgers?

It has yet to be reported what the Dodgers are giving Sasaski in terms of a signing bonus, but being subject to the international bonus pool system, he can only make what is available in their pool.

The Dodgers only have a little over $5 million in their bonus pool currently, but they could always sweeten the pot by trading for up to 60% of that amount acquiring money in $250K increments from other teams.

Sasaski has until January 23rd to officially sign, so the Dodgers could add to their pool before that date to give him as much as possible.

In-season, Sasaki will be part of the arbitration system like any other promoted minor league player, where he will make the minimum for the first few years of his career, before hitting arbitration once he’s three years away from free agency.

Career Trajectory

Since the 2023 World Baseball Classic, baseball fans around the world have known the name Roki Sasaki. Fans in Japan have known him much longer for very clear reasons…