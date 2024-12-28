Diamondbacks Surprise, Sign Corbin Burnes to $210 Million Deal

Yeah, this was universally unexpected and of course, the news broke with half the baseball world asleep.

Let’s get into this deal and how this move to land Arizona a superstar came to be right before the new year.

Corbin Burnes Signs Six-Year, $210 Million Deal

The market has been unbelievable hot this offseason with Blake Snell setting the pitching market early when he signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers. Then, Juan Soto’s record shattering deal with the Mets for $765 million changed the market entirely.

The Yankees pivoted their offseason and inked Max Fried on a deal worth $218 million across eight seasons. Given the consensus that Burnes was the best overall arm available, it felt highly likely he’d top Fried’s deal in terms of annual value and Snell’s in terms of length.

He does exactly that now with this deal and gives himself the ability to opt-out and test the market again if he excels over the next two seasons in Arizona.

With said, Burnes was reported to have been seeking a $245 million deal that would have matched the contract given to Steven Strasburg. Instead, Burnes opts to sign a deal that is of the same AAV, but for one less year, inking a six-year, $210 million deal.