New York Yankees Sign Max Fried to an Eight-year Deal

The New York Yankees have made their first big splash of the winter!

After missing out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes not even 48 hours ago, the Yankees have pivoted to bolster their rotation by signing the top left-handed starter on the market.

The Yankees might have their work cut out for them when it comes to replacing Juan Soto’s production in the lineup, but by making this move, they are building one of the best rotations in all of baseball.

Gerrit Cole is still the Yankees ace, and now he will have a formidable No. 2 starter behind him in Fried. The soon-to-be 31-year-old is coming off a great season that saw him pitch to a 3.25 ERA across 29 starts and 174 1/3 innings pitched.