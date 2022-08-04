The Padres Didn’t Just Win the Trade Deadline. They Demolished It.

Jurickson Profar (LF) Jake Cronenworth (2B) Manny Machado (3B) Luke Voit (DH) Eric Hosmer (1B) Nomar Mazara (RF) Jorge Alfaro (C) Ha-Seong Kim (SS) Trent Grisham (CF)

To something that feels like it was ripped straight out of a fantasy baseball team:

Jurickson Profar (LF) Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS) Manny Machado (3B) Juan Soto (RF) Josh Bell (1B) Brandon Drury (DH) Jake Cronenworth (2B) Jorge Alfaro (C) Trent Grisham (CF)

That’s right, the Padres have undergone such a drastic metamorphosis that acquiring Brandon Drury — who’s currently in the midst of his breakout season (.274/.335/.520 with 20 HRs and a 132 wRC+) — somehow manages to become an afterthought. Of course it shouldn’t, especially with his positional versatility, but that’s what happens when you trade for Ted Williams reincarnated at the bedraggled old age of 23.

But it doesn’t end there. Even with all of the prospects sent over (CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell, James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana), an underrated aspect of the Padres trade deadline is how there’s still a modicum of depth present outside of the main lineup. Ha-seong Kim has morphed into an average Major League batter (101 wRC+ this season vs 70 in 2021) and is an excellent defender; Nomar Mazara has contributed a fair amount, and Wil Myers is simply chill. On the pitching side, the potential return of some bullpen arms down the line (Drew Pomeranz, Robert Suarez, Pierce Johnson, and Austin Adams) could help make Josh Hader’s job of anchoring the bullpen a lot less taxing.

And as a treat, the Padres managed to hold on to Luis Campusano, who assumedly becomes the overall top prospect in their system. It’s good to see the young catcher is still in the future plans of the team, as Jorge Alfaro’s solid season isn’t something that any wise team should entirely bank on continuing. Even a name like Kevin Kopps may be called up, should the need arise, and be a nice addition to their bullpen down the road.

Make no mistake, the Padres did push in all of their chips. But unlike the group of fools at the beginning of Ocean’s Eleven, there’s not exactly the odor of total recklessness present in the room. Of course, there are still questions to be had. Josh Hader has been shaky of late, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury history remains, and it’s simply possible that the sheer amount of turnover within such a short time frame could cause some unforeseen change in mojo that stats can’t possibly predict.

Heck, can the team count on getting the best from Sean Manaea and Blake Snell? Or is a repeat of last season’s rotation woes potentially in the cards? Can Yu Darvish, at his age, hold up for the entire season and be a reliable starter in a playoff series? Even with the Padres deadline being historically exciting, these are all fair questions!