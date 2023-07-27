San Diego Padres Trade Deadline Guide

The same goes for Hader, who will also be a free agent following the 2023 season and potentially break the mark that the Mets’ Edwin Diaz set this past offseason. There’s really not much to say about Hader in terms of his skills, as hardly any closer has been as consistently effective as him since 2017 (!). His 0.95 ERA has been a major reason for the Padres bullpen being effective. Relievers may not be the most exciting acquisitions to make, but Hader is decisively worth it.

Thanks to the Padres spending spree, not just this offseason but season’s beforehand, it’s fairly unlikely the team will be able to retain their services. Furthermore, it’s questionable whether or not they should, considering how they’ve fared with them anyways.

The next few pieces are a pipe dream to be traded, but depending on what camp you fall under there may be an incentive for the Padres to give it a try. Last year’s blockbuster acquisition, Juan Soto, has had another excellent season at the plate, slashing .262/.416/.501 to go with a 152 wRC+. It’s just too easy for this guy.

If the Padres were inclined to try and recoup all they lost in getting the superstar in the first place, Soto could fit the bill single-handedly. And, if you’re the conspiracy type, it’s quite odd the team was willing/able to hand out so much money to other players (Manny Machado, Robert Suarez, Yu Darvish, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth), yet couldn’t do so for the very player they traded their future for. Does this at all hint at the team being ready to move him if things went poorly? Or did they genuinely just like the idea of having Soto for two and a half years?

The latter is most likely, and rather disturbingly so, but nevertheless, it would likely take a true late-hour change of mind and a massive package to sway AJ Preller and company to part ways.

The last three players are included mostly because it gives me an excuse to write more, and it’s also fun to imagine the possibilities with Ha-Seong Kim especially. Currently top-10 in fWAR, Kim has improved mightily on his already-impressive 2022 season by becoming a true force at the plate (105 wRC+ in 2022, 126 in 2023) and is a utility monster with some of the best defense in the game. Considering his salary and the years of control, the Padres could make out like bandits. But of course, this is just for fun exercise, not because it’s realistic or smart.